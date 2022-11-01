ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
Black Enterprise

2 Men Charged for Setting 20-Year-Old on Fire Who Told Man’s Wife They Were in Relationship

A family is mourning a young woman who had dreams of becoming an orthodontist, but enrolled in beauty school after discovering she had a talent for making people look good. Criminal charges were filed for the case of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman who was allegedly shot and burned after telling the wife of a married man she had been seeing about their relationship.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Teachers noticed he was starving. Then he froze to death in a garage. What happened to Thomas Valva?

Thomas Valva died of hypothermia on 17 January 2020, after spending the night on the frigid floor of his NYPD officer father’s garage. He was only eight years old. For two years after Michael Valva was awarded partial custody of his three children, Anthony, Thomas and Andrew, in 2017, their mother Justyna Zubko-Valva fought hard against the decision. She documented the bruises on her children’s bodies, posting videos of their children saying they weren’t allowed to say they missed her. The gruesome extent of the abuse that Thomas and his brothers allegedly endured is now on full display in the...
People

Okla. Couple Killed 6 Kids in Murder-Suicide; Family Struggled with Debts, Father's Head Injury

Authorities in Oklahoma identified the deceased suspects as parents Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32 Family members allege the parents accused of killing their six children in an apparent murder-suicide may have been facing mounting financial pressures prior to their deaths. Authorities in Oklahoma identified the deceased suspects as parents Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32, according to reports. Speaking with Tulsa World, Brian's parents, Danny and Marilyn Nelson, confirmed their grandchildren — Brian II, 13; Brantley, 9; Vegeta, 7; Ragnar, 5; Kurgan, 2; and Britannica, 1 — were the six...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Mail

'Drug dealer' who was ninth person arrested over murder of council worker Ashley Dale who was shot dead 'in case of mistaken identity' is released on bail

An alleged drug dealer who was arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into the murder of a council worker has been released on bail. The 22-year-old man, from Liverpool, was the ninth person arrested by police investigating the death of Ashley Dale, 28, who was found with gunshot wounds in the garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, on August 21.
The Independent

Man charged with murdering baby as family pay tribute to ‘beautiful’ three-week-old boy

A man has been charged with the murder of a three-week-old baby in Birmingham, police have said.Kadees Mohammed, 29, of Dovey Road, Sparkhill, was also charged with assault and two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.He was due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning, West Midlands Police said.The victim has been named as Mohammed Ibrahim. He died at a property in Dovey Road, Sparkhill on Tuesday.In a statement issued through police, the baby's family said: "To our beautiful baby boy, Mohammed Ibrahim. "A beautiful flower in our lives."The statement added: "Your family loves...
Nik

Man Who Was Missing for Five Years Found Alive and Well — But He Claims It’s Not Him

People go missing every single day. According to some statistics, there are almost 1800 that go missing in the U.S. every single day (source: WorldPopulationview.com) — and I would imagine a similar percentage of Canadians. Some of those may have met a nefarious fate while others may decide to disappear on their own for whatever reasons they have. Sometimes, we never know what happens to the person.
The Independent

Father arrested after allegedly burying six-year-old daughter in hole in garden and leaving her overnight

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault after allegedly burying his six-year-old daughter in a hole in their backyard and leaving her there overnight. KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reported that police arrested John Kraft of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania after investigators interviewed his daughter and her sibling two weeks ago. Mr Kraft is currently in jail. In an interview with police officers, Mr Kraft’s daughter said her father would bury her in a hole in the yard when he thought she was lying. After she was allegedly buried and left overnight, the girl was left smelling like...
WAYNESBURG, PA
The Independent

Moment human dissection specialist is arrested for murder after decapitating friend

The Metropolitan Police have released bodycam footage of the moment they arrested alternative therapist and self-styled healer Jemma Mitchell for the murder of Mee Kuen Chong.Video shows officers taking the 38-year-old into custody from her property in north-west London after she had decapitated her victim and dumped her body in the woods in Salcombe, Devon.On Friday morning, Mitchell became the first person to be sentenced on camera in the UK.She was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 34 years at the Old Bailey.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Libby Squire’s killer smirks as police arrest him for her murderMoment Met Police arrest ‘man armed with knife’ close to Houses of ParliamentMet Police Commissioner says he needs to sack ‘hundreds’ of ‘unethical’ officers

Comments / 0

Community Policy