Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1011now.com
Hy-Vee closing its doors on Thanksgiving
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Hy-Vee is joining other major retailers by announcing it will close more than 285 locations on Thanksgiving Day. The company says its doing this so that more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family. This is...
KSNB Local4
Big Idea Hastings winners aspire to start bike company
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings has a big idea coming to the area and it may have a familiar look. Tess and Dusty Perry received the grand prize at Big Idea Hastings for their pitch “Joyride Pedal Company.”. “Joyride Peddle Company is a 14-passenger group peddle bike,” said Big...
Kearney Hub
Volunteers needed for Christmas at Pioneer Village in Minden
MINDEN — Pioneer Village is seeking volunteers to participate in its “Christmas Is Coming to the Prairie” celebration from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec 10. Volunteers will dress in 1860s-era costumes for the following characters:. Santa Claus. Popcorn maker. Pony Express Station manager. Sod...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island family opens up new venue, Boulder Flatts
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If wedding bells are in your future, there’s a new venue called ‘Boulder Flatts’ that’s now open in Grand Island. The family-owned business went through a three-year process, including construction and COVID challenges. The venue has a neutral color scheme to provide flexibility for more than just weddings. It also has an upstairs lounge with a groomsman room and bridal suite for the brides to be.
KSNB Local4
Big Idea Hastings winner
Angie Rose Health Coach show us the different services they offer, from fitness to cryotherapy and more. Election day is fast approaching, and two write-in candidates in Grand Island could shake up the Grand Island Public School’s Board of Education.
Kearney Hub
Last Kearney yard waste collection for 2022 scheduled
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced the last regular yard waste collection for 2022 will be during the week of Nov. 16-17. Kearney residents are reminded that yard waste such as leaves, grass clippings, garden debris and tree waste is banned from being placed in any trash container.
KSNB Local4
Hastings Chamber of Commerce Drive-thru job fair
Angie Rose Health Coach show us the different services they offer, from fitness to cryotherapy and more. Election day is fast approaching, and two write-in candidates in Grand Island could shake up the Grand Island Public School’s Board of Education.
KSNB Local4
#2-seed Minden looks the part in 3-0 sweep of DC West
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - So much for nerves to start their run for the state championship. Minden looked all-the-part of a #2-seed in a convincing 3-0 sweep of Douglas County West Wednesday in the Class C1 State Volleyball Tournament. Mattie Kamery, Myla Emery and Kinsie Land helped key the Whippet...
KSNB Local4
Skalberg hopes to continue CCC Foundation’s growth as Moors retires
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (NCN) - There’s new leadership at the top of the Central Community College Foundation. Traci Skalberg takes over as executive director after spending nearly 20 years leading the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation. She says the new role fits her professional goal of shaping communities through education.
KSNB Local4
Heartwell Renewables project breaks ground
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A new development is officially underway in Hastings, a joint venture between Love’s and Cargill called Heartwell Renewables. It’s estimated to produce 80 million gallons of renewable diesel from beef tallow. Hastings officials look at the project as a way to inject new life into the economy.
Aurora News Register
Iconic Chuck’s building soon to be demolished
A piece of Aurora’s business history could soon be coming down based on plans discussed and approved last week by the Aurora Board of Adjustment. The structure along the busy Highway 34 corridor at 850 Q St., home for many years to Chuck’s Drive-In, is now one step closer to demolition. Jr Roebuck, owner of Roebuck Enterprises, owns the property and applied for a variance, which in effect would…
News Channel Nebraska
Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
Kearney Hub
Kearney landfill announces winter hours
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced the start of winter hours for the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill and Yard Waste Site. The winter hours will begin Monday. Landfill Disposal Site:. Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yard...
KSNB Local4
Hastings YMCA Youth Basketball League begins this weekend
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings YMCA’s Youth Basketball Hoops League begins this Saturday, bringing teams from all across the area to Hastings. Teams from 3rd grade through 8th grade have signed up for the four-week league, that sees each team play 2 games a weekend. Preparations for this...
KSNB Local4
A glance back at late year twisters
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Did someone say severe weather? Isn’t a bit late in the year for severe weather this far north? You would think. But there have been instances even later than November that have affected the Tri-Cities area. Let’s take a look at how many confirmed late year tornadoes we have had since 1950.
Grand Island, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Millard South High School football team will have a game with Grand Island High School on November 04, 2022, 16:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
KSNB Local4
Robbery at Grand Island business on Halloween night
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a robbery after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint on Halloween night. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said it happened around 9 p.m. at Tienda Centro America, located on Fourth Street. Police said two males wearing dark clothing and skull...
KSNB Local4
Shelton volleyball takes down Diller Odell in three sets
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - #5 Diller-Odell went up against the Shelton Bulldogs Thursday for a shot at a spot in the Class D2 Semifinals. In the end, the Bulldogs managed to snag the victory in sweeping fashion, 3-0. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
North Bend Central overpowers Adams Central in 3-0 sweep
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams Central volleyball team’s upset bid fell short Wednesday as North Bend Central persevered for a 3-0 sweep of the Patriots. Adams Central gave the Tigers fits early as Gabby Feeney and Megyn Scott teamed up for some nice kills. Rachel Goodon also helped key Adams Central in the match with a few blocks, but North Bend Central received the production they needed out of stars Kaitlyn Emanuel and Kathryn Gaughen in the sweep.
KSNB Local4
Overton volleyball soar to semifinals in win over St. Mary
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - #7 St. Mary went up against the #2 Overton eagles Thursday for a shot at the Class D2 Semifinals. In the end, the eagles soared to victory in a 3-0 sweep. See embedded video for highlights.
Comments / 1