Florida State

Comments

AP_001483.b479a40c08c54c77bcbbd5a7e6d9933e.2228
3d ago

Yep, the slow down to Florida had begun. People are now realizing that movin to and living in a politically incorrect corrupt state is not good for raising a family or one’s health.


click orlando

$479M paid in homeowner assistance relief after Ian, Florida DEO secretary says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle said roughly 25,000 Florida residents have received financial assistance from the Homeowner Assistance Fund so far — $479 million — topping “California, Pennsylvania Texas and New York combined” as swaths of the state continue to recover from Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Sorry Florida, Pennsylvania is the best place to retire

The sunshine state can have their oranges and sunshine, but there's a new leader when it comes to the best places to retire. According to a study by "U.S. News and World Report," Pennsylvania isn't only at the top of the list; the state's cities have taken over the top ten. Keystone state pillars like Lancaster, Harrisburg, York, Allentown, and Reading all made the report's top ten for "Best Places...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
L. Cane

What is the Most Expensive Restaurant Meal in Florida in 2022?

David Berkowitz from New York, NY, USA, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Sometimes, a special occasion calls for a special meal. And although expense doesn't always equal quality, in fine dining, it can indicate an attention to detail that many appreciate. And even for those who'd never think to pay a large amount of money for one meal, it's interesting to see how much others are willing to pay and why.
FLORIDA STATE
brevardtimes.com

11/2/2022 Winning Powerball Numbers For Last Night

KISSIMMEE, Florida – The winning numbers for the Wednesday, November 2, 2022, POWERBALL drawing with an estimated jackpot of $1.2 billion are 2-11-22-35-60 with a Powerball of 23 with Powerplay 2X. Did Anyone Win POWERBALL?. No one matched all of last night’s POWERBALL numbers which means that the next...
KISSIMMEE, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando

If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
L. Cane

The 10 Most Undesirable Places to Live in Florida, According to Road Snacks

Many people believe that Florida is a great place to live. In fact, Florida is one of the most desirable moving locations for those who wish to relocate or retire. However, some believe that different areas of Florida are more desirable places to call home than others. The website Road Snacks has named what it believes are the 10 worst places to live in Florida, although it acknowledged that its choices might be places where some people enjoy living. However, it used defined criteria to identify what it considered the least desirable places in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily South

Bass Pro Shops CEO Building Largest Resort Property In The Florida Keys

Johnny Morris, the founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops, is expanding his outdoorsy resort empire into Florida. Last week, flanked by Gov. Ron DeSantis and key leaders of the Florida Keys recreational fishing and conservation communities, Morris presented his plans for Valhalla Island Resort: a new nature-based fishing resort in the Florida Keys.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Errors found on mail-in ballots in Central Florida

With vote-by-mail well underway, some counties have received hundreds of ballots with errors. Some ballots came in without signatures, and some had mismatched signatures. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?

WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Hurricane Ian estimated insured losses top $8.4B

With the amount continuing to climb, estimated insured losses from Hurricane Ian neared $8.44 billion on Wednesday, according to data posted on the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation website. The data also showed that 607,552 insurance claims had been reported, with 422,108 involving residential property. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Ocoee events this weekend commemorate Election Day massacre

OCOEE, Fla. – Ocoee is hosting several events this weekend to remember 102 years since the Ocoee Election Day Massacre and its victims. On Nov. 2, 1920, Black residents in Ocoee were attacked by a white mob to prevent them from voting. Dozens of Black residents were killed, including July Perry, who was lynched for trying to register Black voters, and Moses Norman, who was killed while trying to vote.
OCOEE, FL
click orlando

Tropics Watch: Development possible near Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Early November looks more like early August in the Atlantic. In addition to Hurricane Martin, a powerhouse over the open waters of the north Atlantic, there are two areas that could develop over the next five days. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The first highlighted area...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Best places to retire in the US updated as inflation woes persist: Which place is No. 1?

Americans searching for a place to spend their golden years have a new top priority this year: being able to make their mortgage or rent payment. U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 Best Places to Retire on Tuesday, unveiling Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as the top spot to retire as part of a shift in rankings due to retirees' concerns over housing affordability.
LANCASTER, PA

