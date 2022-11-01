Read full article on original website
3d ago
Yep, the slow down to Florida had begun. People are now realizing that movin to and living in a politically incorrect corrupt state is not good for raising a family or one’s health.
click orlando
$479M paid in homeowner assistance relief after Ian, Florida DEO secretary says
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle said roughly 25,000 Florida residents have received financial assistance from the Homeowner Assistance Fund so far — $479 million — topping “California, Pennsylvania Texas and New York combined” as swaths of the state continue to recover from Hurricane Ian.
These Florida cities rank high in best US cities to retire
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida livin' isn't too bad — and we're not the only ones who think so. U.S. News just dropped its 2022-2023 list of best places to retire across the nation and several cities in the Tampa Bay area made the top half of the list.
Sorry Florida, Pennsylvania is the best place to retire
The sunshine state can have their oranges and sunshine, but there's a new leader when it comes to the best places to retire. According to a study by "U.S. News and World Report," Pennsylvania isn't only at the top of the list; the state's cities have taken over the top ten. Keystone state pillars like Lancaster, Harrisburg, York, Allentown, and Reading all made the report's top ten for "Best Places...
What is the Most Expensive Restaurant Meal in Florida in 2022?
David Berkowitz from New York, NY, USA, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Sometimes, a special occasion calls for a special meal. And although expense doesn't always equal quality, in fine dining, it can indicate an attention to detail that many appreciate. And even for those who'd never think to pay a large amount of money for one meal, it's interesting to see how much others are willing to pay and why.
brevardtimes.com
11/2/2022 Winning Powerball Numbers For Last Night
KISSIMMEE, Florida – The winning numbers for the Wednesday, November 2, 2022, POWERBALL drawing with an estimated jackpot of $1.2 billion are 2-11-22-35-60 with a Powerball of 23 with Powerplay 2X. Did Anyone Win POWERBALL?. No one matched all of last night’s POWERBALL numbers which means that the next...
Here's the Top City to Retire to (and it's not in Florida)
Where to retire is a decision that comes with both emotional and financial implications. While many want to be as close to the grandkids as possible, an expensive city can drain one's savings and take away from quality of life. The U.S. Labor Department found that 1.5 million Americans who...
floridapolitics.com
Vote with your feet: Post-pandemic Florida transplants twice as likely to be Rs as Ds
Are transplants to Florida driving a purple state redder?. Since March 16, 2020, an estimated 394,000 active voters have flocked to Florida. They are twice as likely to be Republicans as they are to be Democrats. Since that day in mid-March — the day President Donald Trump announced the “15...
disneyfoodblog.com
5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando
If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
click orlando
Florida senator: 3 things need to happen to correct the struggling insurance market
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many consumers are still struggling to find and afford property insurance. Florida’s insurance market was already in crisis before Hurricane Ian, now Florida lawmakers are gearing up for the second special session on property insurance this year. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible near Florida |...
The 10 Most Undesirable Places to Live in Florida, According to Road Snacks
Many people believe that Florida is a great place to live. In fact, Florida is one of the most desirable moving locations for those who wish to relocate or retire. However, some believe that different areas of Florida are more desirable places to call home than others. The website Road Snacks has named what it believes are the 10 worst places to live in Florida, although it acknowledged that its choices might be places where some people enjoy living. However, it used defined criteria to identify what it considered the least desirable places in the state.
The Daily South
Bass Pro Shops CEO Building Largest Resort Property In The Florida Keys
Johnny Morris, the founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops, is expanding his outdoorsy resort empire into Florida. Last week, flanked by Gov. Ron DeSantis and key leaders of the Florida Keys recreational fishing and conservation communities, Morris presented his plans for Valhalla Island Resort: a new nature-based fishing resort in the Florida Keys.
click orlando
Errors found on mail-in ballots in Central Florida
With vote-by-mail well underway, some counties have received hundreds of ballots with errors. Some ballots came in without signatures, and some had mismatched signatures. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando
North Carolina chicken chain moving into Winter Park, more locations planned
WINTER PARK, Fla. – A North Carolina-based chain focused on fried chicken and biscuits is getting ready to open up in Winter Park in 2023 with more locations already in the works. Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is set to open up at 110 S. Orlando Ave., Unit...
Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?
WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
click orlando
Hurricane Ian estimated insured losses top $8.4B
With the amount continuing to climb, estimated insured losses from Hurricane Ian neared $8.44 billion on Wednesday, according to data posted on the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation website. The data also showed that 607,552 insurance claims had been reported, with 422,108 involving residential property. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible...
click orlando
Ocoee events this weekend commemorate Election Day massacre
OCOEE, Fla. – Ocoee is hosting several events this weekend to remember 102 years since the Ocoee Election Day Massacre and its victims. On Nov. 2, 1920, Black residents in Ocoee were attacked by a white mob to prevent them from voting. Dozens of Black residents were killed, including July Perry, who was lynched for trying to register Black voters, and Moses Norman, who was killed while trying to vote.
floridapolitics.com
5 key takeaways on Florida’s new voters: Younger, fewer Democrats, a lot more non-partisans. Here’s why.
So who are these newly registered voters, and how do they compare with the universe of voters already on the rolls?. #1. About 1 in 12 Florida voters weren’t registered to vote in the state in 2020. Next week, Florida’s 2022 General Election will close, with many of Florida’s...
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Development possible near Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Early November looks more like early August in the Atlantic. In addition to Hurricane Martin, a powerhouse over the open waters of the north Atlantic, there are two areas that could develop over the next five days. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The first highlighted area...
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in Spain
Daderot, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication. When you think about the oldest structures in Florida, St. Augustine may come to mind. And when you think about old structures in the western hemisphere, you might think of Cuba or Puerto Rico as candidates.
fox13news.com
Best places to retire in the US updated as inflation woes persist: Which place is No. 1?
Americans searching for a place to spend their golden years have a new top priority this year: being able to make their mortgage or rent payment. U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 Best Places to Retire on Tuesday, unveiling Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as the top spot to retire as part of a shift in rankings due to retirees' concerns over housing affordability.
