England’s Owen Farrell set to recover in time to face Argentina
Owen Farrell is set to be declared fit to play in England’s opening autumn Test against Argentina on Sunday
Census: Migration biggest part of England and Wales population rise
The number of people in England and Wales who were born outside the UK has increased by 2.5 million since 2011, latest census data shows. The 2021 survey counted 10 million foreign-born people, among a population of 59.5 million in England and Wales. Of these, India was the most common...
Brent Pope: Former Cardiff Devils director, coach and player dies aged 49
Cardiff Devils great Brent Pope has died aged 49 from cancer. Pope originally joined Devils for the 1996-97 season as a player and went on to coach and manage the club over a period spanning 11 years in Cardiff. "A big personality and a great character on and off the...
Ronnie Radford, scorer of iconic FA Cup goal for Hereford, dies aged 79
Ronnie Radford, whose thunderous strike for Hereford United in the quagmire of Edgar Street against Newcastle remains one of the greatest FA Cup moments, has died aged 79
