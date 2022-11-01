Read full article on original website
WJCL
Police: 1 person shot overnight near Savannah elementary school
SAVANNAH, Ga. — There was a heavy police presence late Thursday night near Shuman Elementary School in Savannah. Authorities blocked off a part of the school around 10 p.m. as the investigation unfolded. On Friday, police confirmed one person was shot and sustained a non life-threatening injury. It happened...
BCSO investigating gas station shooting, 1 injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting at a gas station that left one person injured. At approximately 10:08 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a shots fired call at Parker’s Gas Station located at in the 850 block of Sea Island Parkway on St. Helena. Upon arrival, […]
wtoc.com
Arrest made in E. 71st Street shooting that killed a 17-year-old
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 18-year-old J.T. Sidney DeLoach has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Sept. 17, according to Savannah Police. DeLoach was booked into the Chatham County Jail on Nov. 1 on charges of murder and four counts of aggravated assault. According to police,...
WJCL
Police: Protesters lead to 50 calls for service since Quinton Simon disappeared from Savannah home
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Following the latest arrest outside the home of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon, police say they will be taking measures to limit protest activity in the neighborhood. On Thursday, police responded to Buckhalter Road for a dispute between hecklers and those inside the home. Authorities were...
WJCL
Grandfather of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon struck, killed by hit-and-run driver
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — Above file video: Search for Quinton Simon now in its 4th week. Authorities are investigating after the grandfather of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon was struck by a car and killed. According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning. On Thursday,...
Man arrested following standoff at Hilton Head apartment complex
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A man was arrested after barricading himself into a Hilton Head apartment and pointing a gun at bystanders on Wednesday. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, deputies responded to a call of an armed subject brandishing a firearm and making threats in […]
Police arrest teen accused of shooting, killing another in mid-September
Editor’s note: This story was originally posted on Sept. 17. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing another teen in mid-September in Midtown Savannah. The Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 18-year-old J.T. Sidney Deloach in Hinesville, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) said. Police charged Deloach with murder and […]
wgac.com
Grandfather of Missing Savannah Boy Presumed Victim of Hit and Run
Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing over a month ago in Savannah. Law enforcement officials said they had enough evidence to presume the toddler was dead, yet his body has not been found. Yesterday, a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Highway 23 between Claxton Road and Brigham...
live5news.com
Deputies arrest barricaded subject after standoff
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Beaufort County arrested a man after a standoff at a Hilton Head apartment complex Wednesday. Charles Brown was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, deputies said. Deputies said they were called to the Hilton Head Gardens Apartments on Southwood...
Quinton Simon case: Investigators sift through landfill as search for missing toddler continues
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- Police and other law enforcement officials are continuing to search a landfill for a missing toddler, Quinton Simon, who disappeared a month ago. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Chatham County Police Department said personnel with the department and the FBI are looking through the landfill in what has become the "most far-reaching investigation" in the police department’s history. They have reportedly searched for "thousands of hours" and believe that "everything still points to Quinton being recovered in the landfill."
WJCL
Authorities could have issued statewide alert after Quinton Simon disappeared. Why didn't they?
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The search for the remains of 20-month-old Quinton Simon now enters its fourth week. Specially trained FBI agents sift through garbage at a landfill, where they believe they will find his remains. Quinton is presumed dead. Chatham County Police have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as...
wtoc.com
One person injured in St. Helena shooting
ST. HELENA, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting overnight Wednesday at the Parker’s Gas Station on Sea Island Parkway. When deputies arrived, no victims or suspects were found at the gas station. Shortly after deputies were called to an area hospital for a person who arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim received a non-life-threatening wound to his leg.
WJCL
Search for missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon enters 4th week
Update 1:15 p.m.: The Chatham County Police Department issued the following statement on Quinton's disappearance:. "Four weeks ago today, we received the call that would spark the largest search and most far-reaching investigation in the history of the Chatham County Police Department. It was the call that little Quinton Simon was missing.
yourislandnews.com
Sheriff’s Office on lookout for man involved in Burton shooting
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man wanted for a late-night shooting that injured a man in Burton last week. On Friday, Oct. 25, at approximately 11:40 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Enmark gas station located at 3076 Trask Parkway after a report of gunfire.
Missing Burke Co. teen believed to be in Savannah area
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of a missing 17-year-old Georgia girl is asking people in the Savannah area to be on the lookout for her. Delane Lara, 17, was last seen on October 6, nearly a month ago. She was reported missing to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, just north of our area. Her […]
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Missing girl in Savannah located, is safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Savannah Police Department said Sophia Castellano has been located and is safe. PREVIOUS STORY: The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing girl. Police say Sophia Castellano, 8, was last seen at 11 a.m. in the 100 block of Stephenson Ave. She was...
wtoc.com
One month since Quinton Simon reported missing
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marks one month since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing from his Buckhalter Road home. Since his disappearance, the Chatham County Police Department and FBI have come to the conclusion that Quinton is dead. Both agencies have begun to search the Waste Management landfill in Chatham County, in hopes of recovering his remains.
WJCL
Update: Missing 11-year-old Pooler boy found safe
POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Update 7:55 a.m.: He has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Pooler are asking the public for help finding an 11-year-old boy. Mikail Heath was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the pool area of Olympus Carrington Apartments, on...
Crash injures 2 Port Royal firefighters Thursday night
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Two firefighters were injured in a crash in Beaufort County Thursday night. The pair were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Town of Port Royal Fire Department. A photo showed the firetruck overturned on its side. No further details were released.
wtoc.com
Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two-day operation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police complete another two-day operation leading to dozens of arrests over the weekend. The operation took place this past Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. During it, officers made 20 felony arrests, 24 DUI arrests and a misdemeanor arrest. They also recovered seven guns...
