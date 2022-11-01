Read full article on original website
Terry Walker
3d ago
Columbus County needs to wake up and realize what's going on here, just like the presidential election and look at our county is gonna be just like our country if you don't get out and vote Greene next Tuesday. The whole Soles campaign is nothing but crooks and liars, if this county keeps believing there BS it will be just like living in the streets of a big city with all the drug dealers, I really hope that's not what our county wants......
parker5427
2d ago
Soles cannot bring "trust and integrity" to an office that he hopes to enter thru shady, underhanded actions. The whole audio thing reeks of corruption. Soles states he tried to give the recording to DA, commisioners, etc etc; all deny this. This is being overshadowed and ignored. Some is lying.
Comments / 6