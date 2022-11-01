MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee councilman has been suspended from office by Gov. Henry McMaster after being indicted in a criminal case. The governor’s office said Friday that Marion County councilman Oscar Foxworth, 34, is suspended “until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and takes the oath of office.”

MARION COUNTY, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO