Cleveland, MN

Crusaders cruise past Cleveland in season finale

By by James Stitt
Sun Patriot
Sun Patriot
 3 days ago

The Mayer Lutheran football team capped off the regular season with a 35-15 win over Cleveland Oct. 19, holding a 35-3 lead going into the fourth quarter.

“Overall we did very well,” said Jack Grimsley. “I think penalties are our main challenge right now. Our defense held up very well, we’ve got a lot of little things to fix, but if we can fix those up, we can be really good.”

In the win, Grimsley ran for 203 yards on 19 carries while tallying four touchdowns and averaging 10.7 yards per carry. This effort was his seventh game surpassing 100 yards on the ground and gave him 1,118 yards for the season.

“I got to give the credit to my linemen,” he said. “They’re out here doing their job, making holes for me so I can do my thing. It’s been a blessing for sure.”

Mayer Lutheran features a big offensive line that towers over most opponents, with Grimsley hidden in the backfield before bursting through a hole on unsuspecting defenses.

“I didn’t expect him to be quite that quick, that was awesome,” coach Dean Aurich said. “The line helps him too, but he’s so quick he can spin on a dime. He’s a little jitterbug.”

Once he’s in space, Grimsley is hard to take down. Averaging 7.4 yards per carry, Grimsley is a quick slippery back, but can also lower the shoulder to punish tacklers.

“Running over defenders is always fun, but most likely you’re going to get tackled,” Grimsley said. “So juking them out you can get more yards and try and score.”

Grimsley has been a nice surprise this year, surpassing 1,000 yards in his first year starting the backfield, just like the Mayer Lutheran team has been a nice surprise. Losing almost every starter from last year’s state championship team, there were a lot of unknowns for this year’s squad, but the Crusaders have put together a nice season, going 6-2 and earning the No. 2 seed for the Section 2A Tournament.

“We definitely have proved a lot of people wrong in the predictions that they have made for us,” said Grimsley. “I’m really proud of this team for that. We’re steady sailing right now, but playoffs, we’re going to have to bring it.”

The Crusaders host No. 7 New Ulm Cathedral Oct. 25 with the winner facing No. 3 GFW or No. 6 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Oct. 29 for a spot in the Nov. 4 championship game. There is a good chance the berth in the state tournament will run through No. 1 seed Lester Prairie, a team that defeated the Crusaders earlier this year.

“We’re getting better, our fundamentals are going to have to improve if we’re going to take on the championship section with Lester Prairie,” said Aurich. “Their fundamentals of getting low, breaking down and wrapping up - they’re just really solid. We’re still growing, so the good news is we have enough talent to be in the hunt, but to take that next step, we’re really going to have to work on those fundamentals - all the little things that make a difference.”

Stats

Levi Hahn complete four passes for 56 yards, connecting twice with Josiah Clark for 37 yards, once with Blake Aurich for 11 yards and once with Mason Neitzel for an 8 yard score.

Grimsley ran the ball 19 times for 203 yards and four scores, Justus Shimanski ran nine times for 74 yards, Michael Woestehoff ran 10 times for 45 yards, Hahn ran four times for 17 yards, Kobe Brown ran twice for 14 yards and Tyler Gibb had 7 yards on five carries. The Crusaders totaled 360 yards on the ground with an average carry of 7.3 yards.

Mason Neitzel led the defense with nine tackles, Michael Cory and Hahn had three each, Ben Bonk and Marcus Johnson had two each. Recording one tackle in the win was Josiah Clark, Jordan Taylor, Hunter Arvig, Gavin Lofgren, Jack Grimsley, Brayden Bury, Michael Woestehoff and Blake Aurich.

Hahn had a sack, Grimsley had an interception, Brown and Johnson each had a fumble recovery.

Follow The Patriot on Twitter @waconiapatriot

Comments / 0

