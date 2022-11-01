ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Man dies in head-on crash in Kansas City Monday night

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZgoQk_0iuElGEC00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after a head-on crash in Kansas City Monday night.

The Kansas City Police Department said that at about 9:07 p.m., a silver Nissan Versa driving west on Englewood Road crossed into the eastbound lanes.

Just before North Walnut Street, the vehicle crashed into a white Toyota Highlander headed east.

The driver of the Nissan was the only person in the vehicle and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and juvenile passenger in the Highlander were not injured.

KCPD continues to investigate the crash.

