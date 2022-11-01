Read full article on original website
Related
2022 Election Preview: Joe Kent vs. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez
Washington’s 3rd Congressional District Preview:. After incumbent representative Jaime Herrera Beutler (R) fell in the primaries, Washington state’s 3rd district has developed into one of the most coveted seats for the House of Representatives this election. Now Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez takes on Republican candidate Joe Kent in the 2022 midterm election.
KOMO News
What to expect on election night in Washington state
What to expect on election night in Washington state? A long wait. If control of the U.S. House comes down to congressional races there, it could take days — or weeks — for the nation to know the outcome. Washington's vote-by-mail system leads to some of the highest voter turnout in the nation, but is not a system that leads to fast results.
Everett Herald rescinds legislative endorsement after discovering ‘misrepresentations’
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The editorial board of the Everett Herald newspaper rescinded the endorsement of a state legislative candidate after the paper said it found “serious misrepresentations” in the candidate’s work history. Tuesday the board changed the paper’s endorsement from Democratic candidate Clyde Shavers, to current...
The Murray/Smiley Senate race may be Washington’s priciest ever
The KIRO camera framed both candidates for Senate as Tiffany Smiley hammered away at U.S. Sen. Patty Murray’s support for forgiving some student loan debt. And then the Republican challenger went after Murray’s foundational political story. “You know, Sen. Murray’s not the mom in tennis shoes anymore, we...
Yakima Herald Republic
When grandma calls fraud: WA election workers take accusations personally
SHELTON, Mason County — This election integrity stuff, it does get personal with the three women who work at the elections office at the County Administration Building. It’s a couple of blocks away from the Safeway, in the back of the two-story building. Right here are ballots that...
WA attorney general warns of more possible scams
Washington state attorney general Bob Ferguson says a range of scams, from pretending to be government entities to robocalls, are targeting people in Washington. The attorney general has already sued two companies to stop a prolific scam targeting businesses, and expects to see more scams over the next few months. The attorney general is hoping that people will fill out a complaint form that could help the agency catalog the scams as they arise.
Write-in candidates are having a serious moment in WA
In the past few weeks, some prominent write-in campaigns for the Nov. 8 general election in Washington have called attention to a little-known change to state law four years ago. The “Access to Democracy” package of bills signed by Gov. Jay Inslee in March 2018 included same-day voter registration, pre-registration...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington Democrat's father fact-checks son, paper pulls endorsement
(The Center Square) – Charges by a father about his son, a Democratic candidate for office in a Washington legislative district centered on Whidbey Island, have caused a local newspaper to cancel its endorsement of him and endorse his Republican opponent instead. In an article titled, "Herald now endorses...
WA candidate accused of inflating military service by own father
Among Washington Democrats, Clyde Shavers could be called “a good fit” for the military-heavy 10th Legislative District: a veteran, nuclear submarine officer, attorney and advocate. And Shavers has put that story to good use, referring to a career as a submariner in his big-dollar campaign to unseat state Rep. Greg Gilday, R-Camano.
The Stranger
The Seattle Times Picked the Wrong Prosecutor
As long-standing activists within Seattle's African American community, we strongly disagree with the Seattle Times Editorial Board's endorsement of Jim Ferrell as the next King County Prosecuting Attorney. We support Leesa Manion for King County’s next Prosecuting Attorney. First, Manion is more qualified than her opponent. She has spent...
Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies
COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
opb.org
Why does Washington state reject tens of thousands of ballots? Hint: It’s not fraud
Before it’s official, before winners bask in glory and losers shrink in defeat, Washington’s election officials meticulously review the lines and swoops of every signature on every ballot mailed in from around the state. If they can’t match those lines and swoops to a signature on file, they...
KXLY
#4ThePeople: Race for U.S. Senate heating up in Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — During their final meeting ahead of Election Day, challenger Tiffany Smiley and incumbent Patty Murray faced off, fielding questions directly from voters in a Town Hall discussion. “What might be the best way to reunite a country beyond your individual political views?” one voter asked.
KUOW
Seattle and Washington state's future plans to address homelessness
People are protesting the Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell's plan to increase homeless camp removals in the city. “What do we want? Housing! When do we want it? Now!" a crowd chanted outside of Seattle City Hall Wednesday night. Demonstrators gathered to protest Harrell's proposed budget. It includes millions of dollars...
Gov. Inslee calls for new policies to address homelessness
SEATTLE — Governor Inslee announced that new policies are in the works to address homelessness across the state. He provided a preview of the proposals legislators plan to bring forward in the upcoming legislative session. The most recent numbers from the state put the homeless population at 83,000 people...
Mossback's Northwest: When Chief Joseph returned to Seattle
At the end of the so-called Nez Perce War in 1877, Chief Joseph pledged, "I will fight no more forever." Those words made the chief famous, and they were seen as an indicator that a chapter had closed for Indigenous peoples in the United States as they were rounded-up and forced to live how and where the government willed.
KOMO News
Balance of power in Washington State Senate rides on key races
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Republicans and Democrats across Washington are wrestling for control over the state Senate, with arguably one of the most contentious races in the 47th District in south King County. The 47th Legislative District includes Covington, parts of Kent and Auburn, and is historically a swing...
Republican Mike Erickson, Oregon candidate for Congress, has loaned his campaign more than $2.4 million
Republican Mike Erickson loaned his campaign for Congress another $1.4 million in October, bringing the total that he’s poured into his bid for Oregon’s 6th District seat to more than $2.4 million. Those loans enabled Erickson, the owner of a supply chain and logistics firm, to surpass his...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
Less than a week away, WA voter turnout lower than last midterm
With less than one week to go until Election Day, the Washington Secretary of State has released some statistics about voter turnout and who has returned their ballot already. As one of eight states that conduct all elections with the option to vote in the mail, Washington is already starting to count its ballots ahead of the midterm elections Nov. 8.
Crosscut
Seattle, WA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT
As the Pacific Northwest’s independent, reader-supported, nonprofit news site, Crosscut strives to provide readers with the facts and analysis they need to intelligently participate in civic discourse, and to create a more just, equitable and sustainable society.http://crosscut.com/
Comments / 2