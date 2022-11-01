Washington state attorney general Bob Ferguson says a range of scams, from pretending to be government entities to robocalls, are targeting people in Washington. The attorney general has already sued two companies to stop a prolific scam targeting businesses, and expects to see more scams over the next few months. The attorney general is hoping that people will fill out a complaint form that could help the agency catalog the scams as they arise.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO