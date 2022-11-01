Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
ArtSEA: Two Seattle museums rethink art through arrangement
THE THIRD, MEANING: ESTAR(SER) Installs the Frye Collection (through Oct. 15, 2023) is all about attention — specifically, the attention we pay to art, individually and as humans generally. During the above encounter, the mother’s attention was on her daughter, the daughter’s attention was on social media, and my attention was on their dispute. Was anybody engaging with the art? These are the kinds of questions the exhibit is built on, and also, “What do artworks want from us? And what do we want from them?”
James Baldwin’s ‘The Amen Corner’ gets its Seattle premiere
Writer and civil rights activist James Baldwin often pointed to the Black church as a major influence on his life and work. “Church was a place where Black people could speak their pain or their rage, free of the endless and violent scrutiny of whiteness,” he wrote. “It was a place we could be ourselves; a place to be joyful and a place to mourn.”
New Pike Place Market venue aims to rekindle Seattle’s arts scene
It’s usually a noisy scene at the northwest corner of Pike St. and 1st Ave., the mouth of Pike Place Market, where throngs of tourists shop for tchotchkes and take selfies and dash across rain-soaked brick to watch the fishmongers let one fly. But descend the worn cement steps next to Left Bank Books, enter the green double-doors marked “The Rabbit Box Theatre” and you’ll discover a calming quiet.
MyNorthwest.com
‘Underwatergate’ scandal put Ivar’s in hot chowder in 2009
It was the summer of 2009. An exciting undersea mystery unexpectedly came to the surface off of Alki Point in West Seattle. The mystery unfolded through a series of YouTube videos. Expertly shot footage showed grizzled undersea explorers diving in Puget Sound to locate and ultimately bring to the surface eerie-looking and barnacle-encrusted 1950s-era billboards advertising Ivar’s restaurants in Seattle.
seattlemet.com
Seattle Rents Fell Third Fastest in the Country Last Month
After Seattle-area rents went up for seven straight months, apartment dwellers finally saw relief in September. October saw even more good news for the priced out and rent weary: According to the latest data from Apartment List, Seattle experienced the third highest decline in month-over-month rent growth. That may seem...
Mossback's Northwest: When Chief Joseph returned to Seattle
At the end of the so-called Nez Perce War in 1877, Chief Joseph pledged, "I will fight no more forever." Those words made the chief famous, and they were seen as an indicator that a chapter had closed for Indigenous peoples in the United States as they were rounded-up and forced to live how and where the government willed.
This Is Washington's Best Foodie Destination
Eat This, Not That! No. 1 place in every state for people who stay on the hunt for amazing food.
KING-5
Made in Washington: A rare glimpse inside the world's only Almond Roca factory
TACOMA, Wash. — It looks like a river of molten toffee, it is Almond Roca being born. It comes from cookers in an upper story room where cameras aren't allowed. From there it flows through a vintage building in Tacoma that produces a countless amount of the iconic chocolate-coated, almond-dusted, gold foil-wrapped candy.
What's your "swear to never return" place in Seattle?
1. Gasworks park on the 4th of July. Last time I went, I had to walk home (to Pioneer Square)! Takes forever to get out, and somebody launched fireworks at someone else a few times 😡
Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches
There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
KING-5
A Seattle cat is getting lifesaving help from fans around the world
SEATTLE — Paul is no ordinary cat. He’s a world-famous Instagram star with fans as far away as Brazil, Ireland, and Thailand. And he’s a world-class survivor. “He’s just tough,” said his owner, Cindy Song. A few years ago, the rescue cat from Seattle Humane...
ArtSEA: A witch’s brew of Halloweeny arts events in Seattle
The most menacing thing about Halloween in Seattle is that it signals the season known as The Big Dark. Starting tomorrow, sunset tips just under 6 p.m., and even shambling zombies are less scary than our harrowing plummet toward the doomy days when the sky darkens just after 4 p.m. You can run but you can’t hide from what I’ll call The Dire Damp, which is currently settling into the Cascade recliner, cracking open an IPA and making itself a little too comfortable.
The disturbing Pelosi attack recalls Seattle’s Goldmark murders
The hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, is a reminder that words have consequences. It is an especially painful reminder for those of us in Seattle in the mid-1980s, when an assault on a prominent attorney and his family on Christmas Eve 1985 ended in brutal tragedy. As happened in the Pelosi case, the attack on the Goldmarks followed a history of extreme political accusations.
Tacoma Daily Index
Is there an airport on your horizon?
State and industry officials are reviewing two rural sites south of Tacoma as a possible location for new flight operations to accommodate significantly growing traffic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. There are multiple assumptions at work in that sentence. Airports are expensive, take many years to plan and develop, and require...
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Washington
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State
#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
Seattle has a dog poop problem
This morning I just stepped on a dog poop for the third time in like a week. It just blows my mind that there is dog poop littered everywhere in the residential area of Ballard. I just found one in front of my townhome. Did people just forget how to clean up after their dog all of a sudden? It can't be that difficult to bring your doggie bags, pick up the poop, and tie it up and throw it away.
lhslog.com
Seattle Serial Killer – Rumor or Truth?
On October 15th, an Instagram post from DubseaTV went viral, saying, “So far, four women have been found in the SODO and Burien area.” It went on to claim that there was a case that Seattle police were investigating about a serial killer, who posed the bodies of the women they killed similarly. This post was immediately shared by many Seattle citizens, encouraging people to stay safe and avoid this possible danger.
Seattle-Area Wine Tasting Room Shutting Down: 'Sad To See Them Go'
The tasting room has been around since 1988.
