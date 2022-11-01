Read full article on original website
Mossback's Northwest: When Chief Joseph returned to Seattle
At the end of the so-called Nez Perce War in 1877, Chief Joseph pledged, "I will fight no more forever." Those words made the chief famous, and they were seen as an indicator that a chapter had closed for Indigenous peoples in the United States as they were rounded-up and forced to live how and where the government willed.
Write-in candidates are having a serious moment in WA
In the past few weeks, some prominent write-in campaigns for the Nov. 8 general election in Washington have called attention to a little-known change to state law four years ago. The “Access to Democracy” package of bills signed by Gov. Jay Inslee in March 2018 included same-day voter registration, pre-registration...
Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies
Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
WA and Seattle ended their COVID states of emergency. What's next?
On Feb. 29, 2020, the same day the state reported the first U.S. death from the COVID-19 virus, Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency for Washington. Three days later, Seattle’s then-Mayor Jenny Durkan followed suit with an emergency proclamation for the city. The orders gave the executive branches power to swiftly implement pandemic responses: stay-at-home orders for non-essential workers, bans on large gatherings and much, much more.
Tukwila voters consider a big hike in minimum wage
It was a small election that drew notable attention: In 2013, voters in the city of SeaTac narrowly approved a $15 hourly minimum wage for some eligible workers. The next year, the city of Seattle followed suit, moving to phase in a broader $15 minimum wage that became the highest of any city in the nation.
WA candidate accused of inflating military service by own father
Among Washington Democrats, Clyde Shavers could be called “a good fit” for the military-heavy 10th Legislative District: a veteran, nuclear submarine officer, attorney and advocate. And Shavers has put that story to good use, referring to a career as a submariner in his big-dollar campaign to unseat state Rep. Greg Gilday, R-Camano.
The disturbing Pelosi attack recalls Seattle’s Goldmark murders
The hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, is a reminder that words have consequences. It is an especially painful reminder for those of us in Seattle in the mid-1980s, when an assault on a prominent attorney and his family on Christmas Eve 1985 ended in brutal tragedy. As happened in the Pelosi case, the attack on the Goldmarks followed a history of extreme political accusations.
How tribes, local organizations are bolstering food sovereignty
All across what is now the United States, treaties between federally designated Indigenous nations and the federal government were signed. Food is at the core of each of these treaties, which outline access to hunting, fishing and gathering on the lands where these foods flourish. The foresight of Indigenous leaders...
Recap: 5 takeaways from the 8th Congressional District debate
The candidates for the 8th Congressional District spent much of a debate in Ellensburg on Friday evening painting each other as too extreme and partisan for one of the few purple districts left in the U.S. Many see the race in the district, which includes Chelan and Kittitas counties east...
WA moves toward legal shields for abortion, gender-affirming care
On Friday afternoon, Gov. Jay Inslee stood with state lawmakers and faith leaders at the Wayside United Church of Christ in Federal Way to announce several proposals to increase protections for abortion as well as gender-affirming care in Washington state. He was joined by Rep. Drew Hansen, D-Bainbridge Island, who...
New Pike Place Market venue aims to rekindle Seattle’s arts scene
It’s usually a noisy scene at the northwest corner of Pike St. and 1st Ave., the mouth of Pike Place Market, where throngs of tourists shop for tchotchkes and take selfies and dash across rain-soaked brick to watch the fishmongers let one fly. But descend the worn cement steps next to Left Bank Books, enter the green double-doors marked “The Rabbit Box Theatre” and you’ll discover a calming quiet.
Jimi Hendrix at 80: Reimagining the guitarist’s Seattle legacy
Type “Jimi Hendrix as an old man” into a search engine and you’ll find that a lot of people have been wondering what he might be like as a senior citizen. Using apps and artwork, some give him gray Rasta dreads, others add wrinkles and wise lines on his face. But for most of us Hendrix remains forever young, having died at 27.
Watch live: Schrier, Larkin face off in 8th Congressional debate
The Washington State Debate Coalition will broadcast the 8th Congressional District debate between Republican candidate Matt Larkin and Democratic incumbent Kim Schrier at 7 p.m. Friday at McConnell Auditorium at Central Washington University in Ellensburg. The debate will be streamed live from this page. Crosscut is one of a large...
Why aren't clergy members obligated to report abuse in WA?
Nearly 20 years ago, in the aftermath of the Catholic sexual abuse scandal, former Washington state Rep. Mary Lou Dickerson wanted to make sure child sexual abuse could not be hidden so easily by church leaders. In Washington, clergy — unlike teachers, physicians and law enforcement — were not listed...
Justice reform, policing central to King County Prosecutor race
The pandemic has been a turbulent time for public safety. Property crime, violent crime and shootings rose in King County in 2021. In response to 2020's racial-justice movements, local and state leaders implemented criminal justice reforms to mixed reaction and mixed results. This November, voters in King County will pick...
ArtSEA: Two Seattle museums rethink art through arrangement
THE THIRD, MEANING: ESTAR(SER) Installs the Frye Collection (through Oct. 15, 2023) is all about attention — specifically, the attention we pay to art, individually and as humans generally. During the above encounter, the mother’s attention was on her daughter, the daughter’s attention was on social media, and my attention was on their dispute. Was anybody engaging with the art? These are the kinds of questions the exhibit is built on, and also, “What do artworks want from us? And what do we want from them?”
Watch live: 9th Congressional debate pits Adam Smith, Doug Basler
The Washington State Debate Coalition will broadcast the 9th Congressional District debate between Republican candidate Doug Basler and Democratic incumbent Adam Smith at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Pigott Hall on Seattle University’s campus. The debate is presented in partnership with Braver Angels. The debate will be streamed live from...
WA race between Schrier, Larkin could shift power in Congress
Voters in Washington’s 8th Congressional District are going to decide on Nov. 8 whether they want a businessman from Woodinville or a pediatrician from Sammamish to represent them. They’re also among the minuscule slice of voters in a nation of 330 million who will decide the balance of power in Congress and the course of the nation over the next two years.
ArtSEA: A witch’s brew of Halloweeny arts events in Seattle
The most menacing thing about Halloween in Seattle is that it signals the season known as The Big Dark. Starting tomorrow, sunset tips just under 6 p.m., and even shambling zombies are less scary than our harrowing plummet toward the doomy days when the sky darkens just after 4 p.m. You can run but you can’t hide from what I’ll call The Dire Damp, which is currently settling into the Cascade recliner, cracking open an IPA and making itself a little too comfortable.
Polluting WA gold mine broke environmental laws 3,539 times
A federal judge has ruled that Crown Resources, the owner and operator of the now-closed Buckhorn Mountain gold mine in north-central Washington, has committed 3,539 environmental violations. The company will likely be responsible for millions of dollars in fines, but continues to argue a broader case in court. The Washington...
