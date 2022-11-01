Read full article on original website
Tinamm
3d ago
This is disgusting. While the county employees who do all the work get 1% and will be without a contract after December.
J D
3d ago
There goes your Bs.. about reducing taxes just shut up people our tired of your countless lies left, right, and other. Better get off your duffs and get more companies in here..hahaha micron can't save you..
Central NY superintendent ‘temporarily away’; school board and officials are silent
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – Sandy Creek school officials notified staff late last week the district’s superintendent “will be temporarily away from the district,” according to an email shared with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Neither school officials nor school board leaders have responded to multiple requests this...
WKTV
Oneida County BOE will use electronic tablets for voter check-in on Election Day
The electronic poll pads the Oneida County Board of Elections has been using for early voting since 2019 will be used on Election Day for the first time this year. The iPads are used when voters check in and sign their names before receiving a ballot. Voters can also scan their driver’s license or voter registration card to pull up their information on the tablets.
Harold Brown Jr., NY assemblyman, Onondaga County legislator, dead at 90
Harold “Hal” Brown Jr., a former New York state assemblyman and Onondaga County legislator, has died at the age of 90. Brown served more than two decades in elected office — first as a county legislator from 1979 to 1988 and then as an assemblyman from 1989 to 2002.
DeWitt’s participation in lawsuit to stop I-81 community grid is frivolous, wasteful (Your Letters)
I read with dismay in The Post-Standard that the town of DeWitt is joining a lawsuit that will impede the community grid project as a replacement for Interstate 81 within the city of Syracuse (”New group, using SAVE 81′s playbook, tries to stop I-81 project with last-minute lawsuit,” Oct. 4, 2022).
cnycentral.com
There will be a new Sheriff in Onondaga County for the first time in 8 years
For the first time in 8 years, there will be a new Sheriff in Onondaga County. Two term Sheriff Eugene Conway is retiring, opening the door for Toby Shelley and Esteban Gonzalez. Shelley, a Democrat currently serving as a police officer in the Village of Jordan, has taken a run...
Onondaga County awards $3.7M for outreach, treatment efforts to combat opioid epidemic
Syracuse, N.Y. – A street outreach program used in New York City’s Times Square to provide support and services to people struggling with drug addiction will be replicated on Syracuse’s Near West Side. A local theater group will put on live performances to educate kids about the...
GOP House candidate Brandon Williams criticizes Donald Trump for Jan. 6 attack
Republican congressional candidate Brandon Williams on Thursday delivered his first public criticism of former president Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Williams made his comments at a 22nd Congressional District debate with Democrat Francis Conole hosted by WSYR-TV (Channel 9) in...
Cornell Daily Sun
Cornellians Vote in Battleground Elections: New York
Cornell students hail from nearly every state in the country and Washington, D.C., meaning that this year, many students will be voting in federal and state elections categorized as tossups, meaning either party stands a good chance of winning. Each state sets its own schedule for gubernatorial elections. For example,...
Baldwinsville school board to meet again, with another executive session scheduled
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – The Baldwinsville Central School District’s Board of Education has scheduled an executive session to start at 5:30 p.m. Monday. That would be their third time meeting behind closed doors to discuss a personnel matter since Superintendent Jason Thomson was charged with driving drunk. The board...
cnycentral.com
"200,000 to 400,000 people:" Neighbors, real estate prepare for Micron population boom
Clay, N.Y. — During the NY-22 Congressional Debate, both nominees, Brandon Williams (R) and Francis Conole (D) had plenty of disagreements. The one thing they did agree on was how Micron will impact neighborhoods surrounding the town of Clay and education. The microchip manufacturer is years away from being...
Restaurant inspections: No failures this week; 55 satisfactory; 5 correct previous violations
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Oct. 16 to 22:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Republican who didn’t think he had a chance in Syracuse council race now aims to win
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Woody Carroll didn’t think he actually had a chance to win when he decided to run for the Syracuse Common Council this year. Carroll, a Republican, is running to represent the 5th District of Syracuse, a city in which Joe Biden won every ward during the 2020 election. The council is currently made up of 10 Democrats. During the last election, the winner of his district was such a clear favorite that he ran unopposed.
wrvo.org
Hochul announces $50 million for NYS airports, includes two CNY facilities
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $50 million dollars will be allocated to New York airports to support safety enhancements and modernize operations. Among the 24 airports receiving support, two central New York airports, Hamilton Municipal Airport in Madison County and Chase Field Airport in Cortland County will receive $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
Overdoses spike in Onondaga County, some people did not respond to Narcan
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 16 people have overdosed in 24 hours in Onondaga County, health officials said. The Onondaga County Health Department issued a warning Thursday afternoon about the overdoses. Some people overdosing did not respond to Narcan, a drug used to treat narcotic overdoses in an emergency...
waer.org
What early voting numbers may be telling us about Election 2022 turnout
Liverpool resident Jim Keene and his wife took the time on Halloween to cast their votes ahead of Election Day coming up next week. Keene said it was the first time they took advantage of the opportunity. “I figured we’d get it out of the way too, then we don’t...
iheartoswego.com
Fulton Joins ‘Operation Green Light’
The City of Fulton has joined Oswego County in supporting Operation Green Light, a way to support military veterans, was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “All city department heads have been asked to wear green on Nov. 10, and they are planning to light up their departments in green,” said Mayor Michaels. “In addition, green lights will be displayed in the Municipal Building’s community room this month. We encourage all our residents to ‘light up Fulton’ in support of our veterans, family members and their spouses.”
waer.org
Mixed-income housing to replace city of Syracuse offices
City Hall Commons in downtown Syracuse is getting a makeover and a new owner. Mayor Ben Walsh announced Wednesday the historic building is set to be sold for $850,000 and a $13.2 million redevelopment. Hanover Real Estate Development plans to transform the commons into a mixed use space. City Hall...
flackbroadcasting.com
Oneida County teen charged by State Police for threatening mass harm
REMSEN- A teenage youth from Oneida County is accused of threatening mass harm, authorities say. The New York State Police in Remsen say they arrested a 14-year-old suspect Wednesday afternoon. A name or gender of the suspect was not provided. The teen is from Remsen, NY and was officially charged...
17-year-old C-NS student charged with making school violence threat
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 17-year-old girl was charged after allegedly threatening school violence, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Thursday morning, November 3, there was a social media post threatening violence from one C-NS High School student to another that the North Syracuse School District became aware of. The district’s School Resource Officers (SRO) […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Harbor View Square touted as upstate’s Project of the Year by NYSAFAH
OSWEGO — A local apartment complex recently completed in the city of Oswego has received some recognition from an affordable housing association. Harbor View Square Apartments, located at 68 W. First St. in the Port City, has been named the upstate region’s Project of the Year by the New York State Association for Affordable Housing (NYSAFAH), which it announced Wednesday.
