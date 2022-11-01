ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Comments / 5

Tinamm
3d ago

This is disgusting. While the county employees who do all the work get 1% and will be without a contract after December.

Reply
5
J D
3d ago

There goes your Bs.. about reducing taxes just shut up people our tired of your countless lies left, right, and other. Better get off your duffs and get more companies in here..hahaha micron can't save you..

Reply
2
Related
WKTV

Oneida County BOE will use electronic tablets for voter check-in on Election Day

The electronic poll pads the Oneida County Board of Elections has been using for early voting since 2019 will be used on Election Day for the first time this year. The iPads are used when voters check in and sign their names before receiving a ballot. Voters can also scan their driver’s license or voter registration card to pull up their information on the tablets.
Cornell Daily Sun

Cornellians Vote in Battleground Elections: New York

Cornell students hail from nearly every state in the country and Washington, D.C., meaning that this year, many students will be voting in federal and state elections categorized as tossups, meaning either party stands a good chance of winning. Each state sets its own schedule for gubernatorial elections. For example,...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Republican who didn’t think he had a chance in Syracuse council race now aims to win

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Woody Carroll didn’t think he actually had a chance to win when he decided to run for the Syracuse Common Council this year. Carroll, a Republican, is running to represent the 5th District of Syracuse, a city in which Joe Biden won every ward during the 2020 election. The council is currently made up of 10 Democrats. During the last election, the winner of his district was such a clear favorite that he ran unopposed.
SYRACUSE, NY
wrvo.org

Hochul announces $50 million for NYS airports, includes two CNY facilities

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $50 million dollars will be allocated to New York airports to support safety enhancements and modernize operations. Among the 24 airports receiving support, two central New York airports, Hamilton Municipal Airport in Madison County and Chase Field Airport in Cortland County will receive $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Fulton Joins ‘Operation Green Light’

The City of Fulton has joined Oswego County in supporting Operation Green Light, a way to support military veterans, was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “All city department heads have been asked to wear green on Nov. 10, and they are planning to light up their departments in green,” said Mayor Michaels. “In addition, green lights will be displayed in the Municipal Building’s community room this month. We encourage all our residents to ‘light up Fulton’ in support of our veterans, family members and their spouses.”
FULTON, NY
waer.org

Mixed-income housing to replace city of Syracuse offices

City Hall Commons in downtown Syracuse is getting a makeover and a new owner. Mayor Ben Walsh announced Wednesday the historic building is set to be sold for $850,000 and a $13.2 million redevelopment. Hanover Real Estate Development plans to transform the commons into a mixed use space. City Hall...
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County teen charged by State Police for threatening mass harm

REMSEN- A teenage youth from Oneida County is accused of threatening mass harm, authorities say. The New York State Police in Remsen say they arrested a 14-year-old suspect Wednesday afternoon. A name or gender of the suspect was not provided. The teen is from Remsen, NY and was officially charged...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

17-year-old C-NS student charged with making school violence threat

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 17-year-old girl was charged after allegedly threatening school violence, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Thursday morning, November 3, there was a social media post threatening violence from one C-NS High School student to another that the North Syracuse School District became aware of. The district’s School Resource Officers (SRO) […]
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Harbor View Square touted as upstate’s Project of the Year by NYSAFAH

OSWEGO — A local apartment complex recently completed in the city of Oswego has received some recognition from an affordable housing association. Harbor View Square Apartments, located at 68 W. First St. in the Port City, has been named the upstate region’s Project of the Year by the New York State Association for Affordable Housing (NYSAFAH), which it announced Wednesday.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy