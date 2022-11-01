Read full article on original website
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
Life … You Gotta Love It: Malls gone
I went to Staunton in search of a department store last week. All I wanted was some winter pajamas, and some Clinique moisturizer. That’s not much to ask, eh? I knew I could probably find what I wanted at Belks. And – bonus! – there is a Red Lobster near it. I love the coconut shrimp at Red Lobster; it’s difficult for me to pass up a Red Lobster when I happen to find one. I was shocked when I got to the “mall.” Or, what was once known as the Staunton Mall. I could see Belks at the very...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7’s Robin Reed a hero to budding meteorologists over four decades
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As WDBJ7′s Robin Reed announces his retirement at the end of 2022, we wanted to take a look back at his impeccable career as a meteorologist, news anchor and public servant to those in the WDBJ7 viewing area. In the spring of 1982, a young...
He used to sneak to the back of the library to learn about who he was — now this trans advocate has his own book
There aren’t many trans elders my age in Virginia, let alone in Charlottesville. As 62-year-old Black trans man, my path narrows — and it can sometimes be a lonely one. When the pandemic hit, the trans community, like many others, searched for how to stay connected. Many of us were no strangers to meeting online. We have used apps to meet the loves of our lives. Now, we were also using online platforms to connect on a Friday night — 20 Black trans men from all over the country on Facebook video just shooting the shit.
WDBJ7.com
Danville’s Market Monster Mash continues despite the rain
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation hosted its sixth annual Market Monster Mash indoors Monday night due to inclement weather. The Halloween event took place inside the Community Market and was free for everyone. There was face-painting, trunk or treat, food trucks, bouncy houses, and other activities for...
WSET
Something Else Boutique Opens Third Location in Forest
Forest, VA (WSET) — Something Else Boutique is opening a new location in Forest. Their VIP night is Friday, November 4 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Then the grand opening is November 5. Emily got to see the new spot and all the trendy items they have inside!
lynchburgliving.com
Snowy School Day
Poet Ogden Nash once penned, “Winter is the king of showmen,” and we couldn’t agree more, especially when it so magically blankets the city like it did the grounds of Randolph College last year. We have our fingers crossed for more snow-laden scenes this year, full of...
Nana Karen's Noodle House opens today in Danville
Nana Karen's Noodle House will be opening for business Monday, October 31st. Hours will be Monday - Friday from 11 am - 6 pm. 3. Order Online for PICK-UP and DELIVERY directly at NanaKarens.com -> Noodle House.
jalopyjournal.com
The Mark Smith Estate Sale…
I don’t know who Mark Smith was, but no doubt the man had good taste in cars! His Lynchburg, VA based barns were packed with everything from a 1937 Airstream Clipper, to Midget racers, a DeSotoAirflow, a McQuay Norris Streamliner, and a ton of clean Model As. I am assuming that Mr. Smith passed away and as a result his entire automotive collection was auctioned off with no reserve over a 3 day period last week. Below you’ll find images of a few of the great ones from the sale, and you can find the rest of the sold items over at the Polk Auction Website. Regardless, it’s a reminder that some great stuff is still out there, and if you are patience, you just might find what you are looking for at a decent price.
WSET
Hill City Handmade Offers Unique Items at Holiday Market
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Hill City Handmade Holiday Market is happening soon! There will be numerous vendors at the City Armory on Saturday, November 12. Emily got to learn about the unique items you can buy for those on your Christmas list!
thisismysouth.com
Southern Stays: Hotel Roanoke
The grand Hotel Roanoke was built in 1882 in Roanoke, Virginia for the Norfolk and Southern Railroad, located right next to the train tracks that service Amtrak and freight lines to this day. The Tudor Revival building originally had 34 rooms but now has over 300. In the 1990s, it...
wfxrtv.com
Candle manufacturer to close leaving 187 employees without jobs
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — A Lynchburg area manufacturer is shutting its doors next month, affecting 187 workers. A Warn Notice filed with the Virginia Employment Commission stated “Newell Brands” the parent company of the Yankee Candle Company will halt operations by the end of the year. The plant is located on Dillard Drive in Forest.
nomadlawyer.org
Lynchburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lynchburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lynchburg Virginia. One of the most beautiful places to visit in Lynchburg, Virginia is the Old City Cemetery, which was founded in 1806, and is the oldest municipal cemetery in Virginia. It has over 20,000 graves, with many gravestones adorned with heirloom plants. Lynchburg’s...
WSLS
Grand Home Furnishings in Downtown Lexington set to close
LEXINGTON, Va. – A mainstay in Downtown Lexington for decades will be closing its doors soon. “Grand Home Furnishings has been serving the Lexington area for many years. We are currently moving this location,” said Robert Jennings, Senior Vice President of Grand Home Furnishings. Saturday will be the...
NBC 29 News
Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia announces new CEO
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a national search, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia has a new CEO. The nonprofit announced Tuesday, November 1, that former Chief Development Officer Kate Lambert will fill the role. Lambert has been with the nonprofit since 2011 and played a big role...
nomadlawyer.org
Roanoke: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roanoke, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roanoke Virginia. In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke, Virginia, is a favorite mountain destination east of the Mississippi. With more than a hundred thousand residents, this cosmopolitan city offers both cosmopolitan amenities and rural retreats. If you’re a train buff, you...
WSLS
BJ’s Wholesale Club announces free turkey promo for members
ROANOKE, Va. – BJ’s members have a shot at getting a free turkey for the Thanksgiving holiday. Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 10, when BJ’s members spend $150 or more in one transaction either online or in-person, the company said. After the purchase, members will get a...
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
WDBJ7.com
Habitat for Humanity to build 25+ affordable homes in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville-Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity is creating a community with 27 new safe and affordable homes for those in need. Habitat Village North will be on Seminole Drive in Danville. Habitat for Humanity received the land as a donation from Saint Luke’s United Methodist Church.
WDBJ7.com
Grocery, adult high school, wellness center will be part of new Roanoke Goodwill center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Goodwill Release) - Goodwill Industries® of the Valleys is partnering with the City of Roanoke, public and non-profit partners and community stakeholders to develop a new center in Northwest Roanoke. The center will feature a grocery store, adult high school, wellness center and banking services, according to Goodwill, which made the announcement Tuesday morning.
Franklin News Post
Franklin Center helped young man earn GED, find a career
Jesse Trexler found his voice at the Franklin Center. And, on Oct. 27, he returned there to be recognized as the Virginia Association for Adult and Continuing Education’s 2022 Outstanding Student of the Year. The award came as a surprise to Trexler, 20, who began working on his GED...
