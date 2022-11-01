ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke groups working to end homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Continuum of Care is our region’s planning group working to end homelessness. On Here @ Home, Natalie chatted with Anne Marie Green, President of Council of Community Services, about the homeless issue in Roanoke and what’s being done. She also discusses how people become homeless and what the service providers are doing to help people.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Dr. Robert Gourdie named Roanoke Entrepreneur of the Year

ROANOKE, Va. – Groundbreaking work is happening at the Fralin Biomedical Institute in Roanoke under the leadership of Dr. Robert Gourdie. “Americans may not be familiar with this particular ball, but it’s a cricket ball,” Gourdie explained as he held a ball about the size of a baseball in his hand.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dozens gather to seek new job opportunities at Lynchburg Job Fair

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A dozen employers from across Virginia attended a career fair in Lynchburg Thursday. “We are still in an environment where employers are still trying to fill a lot of positions,” says Tim Saunders, Business Engagement and Outreach Coordinator for Virginia Career Works Central Region. One...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia announces new CEO

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a national search, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia has a new CEO. The nonprofit announced Tuesday, November 1, that former Chief Development Officer Kate Lambert will fill the role. Lambert has been with the nonprofit since 2011 and played a big role...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Level Up Martinsville/Henry County Summit Keynote Telly Tucker: The Danville Story

From the 2022 Martinsville-Henry County Community Summit: Level Up MHC Telly Tucker, President of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville, Va., talked about The Danville Story and how the River District began its revitalization. He talks about development and branding initiatives that took place there. There are similarities to what is going on in Martinsville Uptown and what took place in Danville’s “River District” downtown area. Check out his talk in this video.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Leggett Town and Country To Hold 20th Anniversary Celebration In Danville, Virginia On Saturday

Leggett Town and Country is going to hold a 20th Anniversary Celebration in Danville, Virginia on Saturday November 2, 2022. It will be held between 11 AM – 3 PM. “Join us as we celebrate 20 years of business! The Danville Life Saving Crew will onsite for touch-a-truck and a live vehicle extrication demo! Plus, AirLife Virginia’s helicopter will also be onsite! WAKG and WBTM will be joining us with music and FREE GIVEAWAYS! Participate in our 4th annual Donate & Save event! When you donate $10 to the Danville Life Saving Crew, you will save 10% off your ENTIRE purchase of apparel, footwear, and accessories! Shop with us 9 am – 9 pm,” the store wrote on a Facebook page for this event.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

One Community One Voice holds Trunk or Treat event in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Folks in Lynchburg gathered at Miller Park for an event that was about much more than Halloween. "It's always good to have events that bring people together and give people the chance to be happy," Jordan Anderson, who came with his family, said. One Community...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Habitat for Humanity to build 25+ affordable homes in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville-Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity is creating a community with 27 new safe and affordable homes for those in need. Habitat Village North will be on Seminole Drive in Danville. Habitat for Humanity received the land as a donation from Saint Luke’s United Methodist Church.
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Candy, fun plentiful for Halloween

There was no shortage of places to collect candy this year for Halloween, as Pittsylvania County and Danville hosted events, as well as church groups and other organizations. Candy was also collected the old fashioned way — by going door to door. The Star-Tribune is featuring photos from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office annual Trunk-or-Treat at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex and Danville's Monster Mash at the Community Market.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Lynchburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lynchburg, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lynchburg Virginia. One of the most beautiful places to visit in Lynchburg, Virginia is the Old City Cemetery, which was founded in 1806, and is the oldest municipal cemetery in Virginia. It has over 20,000 graves, with many gravestones adorned with heirloom plants. Lynchburg’s...
LYNCHBURG, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Roanoke: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roanoke, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roanoke Virginia. In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke, Virginia, is a favorite mountain destination east of the Mississippi. With more than a hundred thousand residents, this cosmopolitan city offers both cosmopolitan amenities and rural retreats. If you’re a train buff, you...
ROANOKE, VA
thisismysouth.com

Southern Stays: Hotel Roanoke

The grand Hotel Roanoke was built in 1882 in Roanoke, Virginia for the Norfolk and Southern Railroad, located right next to the train tracks that service Amtrak and freight lines to this day. The Tudor Revival building originally had 34 rooms but now has over 300. In the 1990s, it...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy