Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke groups working to end homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Continuum of Care is our region’s planning group working to end homelessness. On Here @ Home, Natalie chatted with Anne Marie Green, President of Council of Community Services, about the homeless issue in Roanoke and what’s being done. She also discusses how people become homeless and what the service providers are doing to help people.
WSLS
Dr. Robert Gourdie named Roanoke Entrepreneur of the Year
ROANOKE, Va. – Groundbreaking work is happening at the Fralin Biomedical Institute in Roanoke under the leadership of Dr. Robert Gourdie. “Americans may not be familiar with this particular ball, but it’s a cricket ball,” Gourdie explained as he held a ball about the size of a baseball in his hand.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7’s Robin Reed a hero to budding meteorologists over four decades
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As WDBJ7′s Robin Reed announces his retirement at the end of 2022, we wanted to take a look back at his impeccable career as a meteorologist, news anchor and public servant to those in the WDBJ7 viewing area. In the spring of 1982, a young...
WDBJ7.com
Dozens gather to seek new job opportunities at Lynchburg Job Fair
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A dozen employers from across Virginia attended a career fair in Lynchburg Thursday. “We are still in an environment where employers are still trying to fill a lot of positions,” says Tim Saunders, Business Engagement and Outreach Coordinator for Virginia Career Works Central Region. One...
NBC 29 News
Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia announces new CEO
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a national search, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia has a new CEO. The nonprofit announced Tuesday, November 1, that former Chief Development Officer Kate Lambert will fill the role. Lambert has been with the nonprofit since 2011 and played a big role...
WDBJ7.com
Danville job and resource fair attracts over 300 people with 1,300+ job openings
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Community College partnered with local organizations to host their biggest job and resource fair yet at the Community Market Tuesday. More than 50 employers from the area were there looking to fill over 1,300 open positions. “Everyone needs help,” said Jerry Wallace, President of Danville...
wallstreetwindow.com
Level Up Martinsville/Henry County Summit Keynote Telly Tucker: The Danville Story
From the 2022 Martinsville-Henry County Community Summit: Level Up MHC Telly Tucker, President of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville, Va., talked about The Danville Story and how the River District began its revitalization. He talks about development and branding initiatives that took place there. There are similarities to what is going on in Martinsville Uptown and what took place in Danville’s “River District” downtown area. Check out his talk in this video.
wallstreetwindow.com
Leggett Town and Country To Hold 20th Anniversary Celebration In Danville, Virginia On Saturday
Leggett Town and Country is going to hold a 20th Anniversary Celebration in Danville, Virginia on Saturday November 2, 2022. It will be held between 11 AM – 3 PM. “Join us as we celebrate 20 years of business! The Danville Life Saving Crew will onsite for touch-a-truck and a live vehicle extrication demo! Plus, AirLife Virginia’s helicopter will also be onsite! WAKG and WBTM will be joining us with music and FREE GIVEAWAYS! Participate in our 4th annual Donate & Save event! When you donate $10 to the Danville Life Saving Crew, you will save 10% off your ENTIRE purchase of apparel, footwear, and accessories! Shop with us 9 am – 9 pm,” the store wrote on a Facebook page for this event.
WSET
One Community One Voice holds Trunk or Treat event in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Folks in Lynchburg gathered at Miller Park for an event that was about much more than Halloween. "It's always good to have events that bring people together and give people the chance to be happy," Jordan Anderson, who came with his family, said. One Community...
WDBJ7.com
Habitat for Humanity to build 25+ affordable homes in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville-Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity is creating a community with 27 new safe and affordable homes for those in need. Habitat Village North will be on Seminole Drive in Danville. Habitat for Humanity received the land as a donation from Saint Luke’s United Methodist Church.
chathamstartribune.com
Candy, fun plentiful for Halloween
There was no shortage of places to collect candy this year for Halloween, as Pittsylvania County and Danville hosted events, as well as church groups and other organizations. Candy was also collected the old fashioned way — by going door to door. The Star-Tribune is featuring photos from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office annual Trunk-or-Treat at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex and Danville's Monster Mash at the Community Market.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke & Salem schools given grants for extended-year & year-round school programs
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Several schools in Roanoke and Salem have been awarded grants to support the development and implementation of year-round and extended-year instructional programs. The General Assembly created the Extended School Year Grant Program in 2013 in response to a Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission study that...
nomadlawyer.org
Lynchburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lynchburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lynchburg Virginia. One of the most beautiful places to visit in Lynchburg, Virginia is the Old City Cemetery, which was founded in 1806, and is the oldest municipal cemetery in Virginia. It has over 20,000 graves, with many gravestones adorned with heirloom plants. Lynchburg’s...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office looking for volunteers for community engagement team
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can make a difference in your hometown by volunteering your time with the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office. The department is looking for ten volunteers to join the community engagement team. Those people will represent the sheriff’s office along side deputies at various events.
thenewsprogress.com
WBTM
Robert M. Tucker Jr. Appointed as Interim Banister District Supervisor
Pittsylvania County Circuit Court Judge Stacey Moreau has appointed Robert M. Tucker Jr. to represent the Banister District on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. The interim appointment is effective Friday, November 4, 2022. Tucker will be sworn in at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, November 4 at the Pittsylvania County...
Council Candidates Address Joe Cobb’s Controversial $658 Dinner
As reported here, on March 31 Roanoke Council member and candidate Joe Cobb (D) took a still-unnamed group of 16 individuals to a fee-only exhibit at the Taubman Art Museum for $250 and then to Bloom Restaurant and Wine Bar for a dinner costing $658.79, for an average of $41 per diner. Cobb claims he […]
nomadlawyer.org
Roanoke: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roanoke, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roanoke Virginia. In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke, Virginia, is a favorite mountain destination east of the Mississippi. With more than a hundred thousand residents, this cosmopolitan city offers both cosmopolitan amenities and rural retreats. If you’re a train buff, you...
thisismysouth.com
Southern Stays: Hotel Roanoke
The grand Hotel Roanoke was built in 1882 in Roanoke, Virginia for the Norfolk and Southern Railroad, located right next to the train tracks that service Amtrak and freight lines to this day. The Tudor Revival building originally had 34 rooms but now has over 300. In the 1990s, it...
WDBJ7.com
Stealth tower to serve wireless customers at Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new cell phone tower stands tall near Westlake Towne Center in Franklin County. And for the last several days a crew has been working hard to make sure it doesn’t stand out. It’s a stealth tower, designed to look like something it’s not...
