koze.com
Asotin County deputy charged with two counts of assault
An Asotin County deputy who allegedly used excessive force while handling a DUI case has been charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault. According to the Lewiston Tribune, Deputy Michael Babino has also been placed on unpaid leave while his case is pending in Asotin County District Court. Columbia County Prosecutor Dale Slack recently filed the criminal charges after reviewing investigative reports conducted by the Pullman Police Department at the request of the Asotin County Prosecutors Office. Slack will represent the state in the case.
koze.com
Sentencing for Ewings delayed again
The sentencing dates have been delayed again for a father and son convicted of killing a Lewiston man in January of 2021. Clyde Ewing will be sentenced on his first-degree murder conviction December 1st, while the sentencing for his son, Demetri Ewing won’t happen until after the first of the year.
Tri-City Herald
Students driving to watch sunrise killed in wrong-way crash, cops say. Driver charged
A 25-year-old driver was arrested and faces multiple charges weeks after he was accused of killing three college students in a wrong-way crash, authorities in Arizona said. The three freshmen from Grand Canyon University were driving from Phoenix to watch the sunrise at the Grand Canyon when they were struck by Vincent Ian Acosta near New River on Oct. 10, the university told McClatchy News.
Genesee Man Charged with Felony After Receiving Second DUI in Less Than a Year
NEZ PERCE COUNTY - On the morning of Friday, October 28, a 39-year-old Genesee man was stopped by a Lewiston Police Officer for reportedly failing to maintain his lane. According to a release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office, Officer Rigney alleged that Williams almost hit a curb multiple times and failed to use a turn signal.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, November 2, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Wednesday, November 2, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------- on the Southside door of building. no address, has x's and os on it and wrapped in blue plastic bag and red tape. it’s a package. --------------------------------------------------------- 22-L16959 Animal At Large. Incident...
Phoenix man arrested after crash kills 2 Washington teens
A man suspected of driving impaired has been arrested for allegedly causing a wrong-way freeway crash in Phoenix that killed three Grand Canyon University students, authorities said Monday. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said 25-year-old Vincent Ian Acosta has been booked into jail on suspicion of three counts of...
70-Year-Old Clarkston man Arrested Near Grangeville for Possession of Meth
GRANGEVILLE - On Friday, Idaho County deputies were on patrol in the Grangeville area. They stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. Idaho County K9 Mic performed an exterior sniff and alerted on the vehicle. 70-year-old William Teal, of Clarkston, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, November 1, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Tuesday, November 1, 2022. ---------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3091 Citizen Assist. 00:13:22. Incident Address: 331 N MADISON ST; Tekoa Care center; TEKOA, WA 99033. Sheriff’s Office received a question from a citizen. ---------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3092 Other Law Enforcement Calls.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Sunday, October 30, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Sunday, October 30, 2022. --------------------------------------------------- Incident Address: 30 US HIGHWAY 12; MEMORIAL BRIDGE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 08:10:01. semi smoking pretty bad, near Locomotive park, blocking traffic. --------------------------------------------------- 22-L16812 Parking Problem. Incident Address: PARK AVE...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD Seeks Help Identifying Dine-&-Dash Suspects
The Pullman Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two dine-and-dash suspects. Officers say the men ate at Zoe Coffeehouse & Pub on Sunday morning around 10:30 and left without paying. Anyone with information about the men is asked to contact the Pullman PD.
pullmanradio.com
Break-In Reported At Pullman Depot Heritage Center Caboose
Someone broke into the caboose at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center over the weekend. The Pullman Police Department responded to the center on Tuesday afternoon for a report of a busted window on the caboose. Officers say someone took a metal pipe and broke the window, entered the caboose, and moved items around. Police don’t know if anything was taken. Officers have no leads in the case.
koze.com
Body found in Clearwater River near Cherry Lane
Authorities found a body in the Clearwater River yesterday (Mon) near Cherry Lane along U.S. Highway 12. According to the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, Monday morning deputies from Nez Perce County, Idaho State Police and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to an abandoned vehicle on Highway 12 near Cherrylane. An animal was located in the vehicle along with fishing gear, and it appeared the animal and vehicle had been parked there for some time.
Police Find Body in Clearwater River Early Monday Morning
LEWISTON - Early Monday morning, deputies from Nez Perce County, Idaho State Troopers and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to an abandon vehicle on Highway 12, near milepost 22. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office says an animal was located inside the vehicle along with fishing gear. It appeared the...
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Police Department to hold online auction
The City of Moscow and the Moscow Police Department will hold an online auction from Nov 1 to Nov 8. Items for auction will include bicycles, computer equipment and shop items. A complete list and photos of auction items is posted (once the auction goes live) on the auction web...
koze.com
Lewiston drivers continue to pay highest gas price in Idaho
While gasoline prices have inched down nationwide, Idaho motorists continue to feel the pain at the pump. According to the American Automobile Association, Idaho’s average price for regular gasoline dipped just two cents this week, while the U.S. average is down three cents. Currently, the average price for regular...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Couple Found Living With Over A Dozen Dead Animals Pleads Guilty To Animal Cruelty
The Pullman couple charged with animal cruelty after over a dozen dead animals were found inside their College Hill apartment have pleaded guilty. 20 year old Sydney Weston and 22 year old Carson Hammer each pleaded guilty to 3 counts of felony 1st degree animal cruelty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. The case began in March when Pullman Police responded to a report of dead animals inside the couple’s apartment. Pullman Police executed a search warrant on the residence and found 13 dead animals including a dog and ferrets. Police rescued 9 animals including dogs and cats. Those animals were found in very poor condition with some of them near death. The rescued animals were treated at the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. All of those animals survived.
Crews Knock Down Fully Involved Shop Fire in Clarkston Monday Night
CLARKSTON - Asotin County Fire District #1 firefighters attacked a fully involved shop fire Monday night. Firefighters responded to the fire call just after 10 p.m., in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue in Clarkston. Lewiston Firefighters and an aid truck from Clearwater Paper also responded to help battle the blaze.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Among Idaho's Seven Most Beautiful Cities, According to WorldAtlas
LEWISTON - The city of Lewiston has been named one of the seven most beautiful cities in Idaho, according to Worldatlas.com. The website compiled a list of the seven most beautiful Idaho cities that are "must see." Lewiston was joined on the list by Garden City, Idaho Falls, Ketchum, Pocatello,...
