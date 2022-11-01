ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

crowdfundinsider.com

Philippines: UnionBank Live on METACO Harmonize to Launch Crypto Services

METACO, the provider of digital asset management technology to complex, global financial institutions, announced that Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), one of the largest universal banks in the Philippines, has “gone live on METACO’s flagship platform, Harmonize™, to pilot the launch of crypto services for its clients.”
crowdfundinsider.com

CQG, NUTS Finance Launch Optio Research to Develop Institutional Crypto Infrastructure

CQG, a global provider of high-performance technology solutions for market makers, traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges, and NUTS Finance, a blockchain development lab, announced today that they have just launched “Optio Research,” a Web3-based innovation lab “focused on developing decentralized cryptocurrency infrastructure and trading solutions for institutional investors.”
dailyhodl.com

Digital Asset Exchange Crypto.com Rolls Out Support for Under-the-Radar DeFi Altcoin

Singapore-based digital asset exchange Crypto.com is adding support for another low-cap decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin. The exchange’s customers can now trade the native token of Ribbon Finance (RBN), a suite of DeFi protocols that aims to help users access crypto-structured products. RBN is trading at $0.34 at time of...
cryptoglobe.com

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev on Crypto: “We’re Excited To Continue To Invest There”

On Wednesday (2 November 2022), Robinhood Markets, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOOD) Co-Founder and CEO Vlad Tenev talked about crypto during his company’s Q3 2022 Earnings Call. Robnhood, which was founded in April 2013, is an American financial services firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. It is well-known — especially among U.S. millennials — for its mobile app that makes it very easy to do commission-free trading of stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies.
CALIFORNIA STATE
crowdfundinsider.com

McAfee Corp., Mastercard to Offer Online Protection Software

McAfee Corp., a global player in online protection, announced an exclusive partnership with Mastercard (NYSE: MA), a global technology company in the payments industry, “to offer Mastercard personal and small-medium size business cardholders access to online protection solutions.”. In 2021, 83% of organizations “reported experiencing phishing attacks, a 46%...
crowdfundinsider.com

Alpha Venture DAO, Sei to Support DeFi Innovations

Sei, a first sector specific Layer 1 specialized for trading and fastest chain to finality, joins together with Alpha Venture DAO, a Web 3.0 venture builder, “to deliver the most competitive incubation program, ‘Alpha Incubate Batch 2’ to DeFi builders.”. They are collaborating to give innovators hands-on...
crowdfundinsider.com

Coreum Announces Grantee Projects Building on Layer-1 Blockchain Platform

Coreum, a “3rd generation,” layer-1 enterprise-grade blockchain, has announced the first wave of grantee projects “to be built atop the network.”. Backed by the Sologenic Development Foundation, the grantee projects, including Zeeve, Telios, D’Cent Wallet, Stably, Common, and Amber, will “add significant value to the scalability and growth potential of the blockchain’s community.”
TechCrunch

Bitwise, Paradigm and Perkins Coie talk regs at TC Sessions: Crypto

And, while crypto founders and investors know regulation is inevitable, they’re also looking to find the sweetest deal possible as they try to influence policymakers. It’s a challenging balance — enough regulation to protect retail investors from a hostile environment but not so much that it stifles the crypto sector’s growth and future innovation in the space.
crowdfundinsider.com

Bitwise Expands To Active Strategies, Announces Hiring of Alternatives Team

Bitwise Asset Management, which claims to be one of the largest crypto index fund managers, announced one of the “most significant” enhancements to the firm’s capabilities since its founding in 2017: the creation of Bitwise’s actively managed crypto strategies. The expansion into active strategies “marks an...
crowdfundinsider.com

Zest AI Secures Growth Capital to Advance AI-Automated Underwriting

Zest AI, which claims to be the leader in automating underwriting with more accurate and inclusive lending insights powered by AI, announced that the company has “raised over $50 million in a new growth round.”. The investment round was “co-led by existing global software investor Insight Partners and new...
CNBC

Fidelity, ForUsAll now offering 401(k) investors access to cryptocurrency

Fidelity Investments, the largest 401(k) administrator by assets, began offering a bitcoin fund to workers this fall. ForUsAll started offering six cryptocurrencies to workers in recent weeks. The companies appear to be the first administrators of 401(k) and similar workplace plans to offer crypto. The U.S. Department of Labor has...
CoinDesk

Canada Launches Consultation on Crypto, Stablecoins and CBDCs

Canada's federal government announced a consultation on "cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and central bank digital currencies," in a fiscal update published Thursday. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses what this means for crypto adoption and regulation in the country.
blockchain.news

Fidelity Launches a New Commission-Free Crypto Trading Product

Fidelity Investments, one of the largest asset management firms in the world has launched a crypto trading service, giving its customers the ability to embrace Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) directly. As reported by CNBC, the new service is dubbed Fidelity Crypto and will be powered by Fidelity Digital Assets,...
thebossmagazine.com

How to invest in cryptocurrency

Even though cryptocurrencies have only just emerged, they have developed into a large, complex cosmos that is difficult for newcomers to comprehend. Given the price volatility of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, there is the possibility for substantial returns, provided you are willing to assume the associated risk. Investing in crypto...
decrypt.co

OKX Token Jumps 25% as Crypto Exchange Opens Shop in Bahamas

Following Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX, OKX has opened offices in the Bahamas thanks to the country's regulatory stance on crypto. OKB, the native token of the crypto exchange OKX, has surged nearly 25% over the past 24 hours and reached a new monthly high of $22.15, according to data from Coingecko.
cryptopotato.com

Robinhood’s Crypto Revenue Dropped by 12% Last Quarter

The popular stock trading platform that also offers digital asset services is the latest to feel the effects of the crypto winter. As the valuation of cryptocurrencies wanes across the board, so do the revenues of platforms dealing with them. Although primarily a stock trading platform, Robinhood added crypto to...
crowdfundinsider.com

Challenger Bank Tandem Introduces Marketplace to Support Greener Living

Challenger bank, Tandem, has announced the launch of its new ‘Tandem Marketplace’, a consumer-focused hub which “provides key information and resources to help promote greener living.”. With an aim to be the UK’s greener digital bank, Tandem is “focused on supporting its customers to make greener financial...

