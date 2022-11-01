Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Philippines: UnionBank Live on METACO Harmonize to Launch Crypto Services
METACO, the provider of digital asset management technology to complex, global financial institutions, announced that Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), one of the largest universal banks in the Philippines, has “gone live on METACO’s flagship platform, Harmonize™, to pilot the launch of crypto services for its clients.”
dailycoin.com
Global Payment Giant MoneyGram Now Permits U.S. Users To Buy, Sell, And Hold Cryptocurrencies On Its Mobile App
MoneyGram’s mobile app now allows its users to buy, sell and hoard cryptocurrencies. As part of the new offering, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC) will be available for trading and storing in all U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Through its partnership with Coinme, MoneyGram will...
crowdfundinsider.com
CQG, NUTS Finance Launch Optio Research to Develop Institutional Crypto Infrastructure
CQG, a global provider of high-performance technology solutions for market makers, traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges, and NUTS Finance, a blockchain development lab, announced today that they have just launched “Optio Research,” a Web3-based innovation lab “focused on developing decentralized cryptocurrency infrastructure and trading solutions for institutional investors.”
dailyhodl.com
Digital Asset Exchange Crypto.com Rolls Out Support for Under-the-Radar DeFi Altcoin
Singapore-based digital asset exchange Crypto.com is adding support for another low-cap decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin. The exchange’s customers can now trade the native token of Ribbon Finance (RBN), a suite of DeFi protocols that aims to help users access crypto-structured products. RBN is trading at $0.34 at time of...
cryptoglobe.com
Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev on Crypto: “We’re Excited To Continue To Invest There”
On Wednesday (2 November 2022), Robinhood Markets, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOOD) Co-Founder and CEO Vlad Tenev talked about crypto during his company’s Q3 2022 Earnings Call. Robnhood, which was founded in April 2013, is an American financial services firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. It is well-known — especially among U.S. millennials — for its mobile app that makes it very easy to do commission-free trading of stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies.
crowdfundinsider.com
McAfee Corp., Mastercard to Offer Online Protection Software
McAfee Corp., a global player in online protection, announced an exclusive partnership with Mastercard (NYSE: MA), a global technology company in the payments industry, “to offer Mastercard personal and small-medium size business cardholders access to online protection solutions.”. In 2021, 83% of organizations “reported experiencing phishing attacks, a 46%...
TechCrunch
Treasury management startup Vesto wants to help other startups put their idle cash to work
One of his more recent ventures was based in Berlin, and at the time of its founding in 2019, Germany actually had negative interest rates — meaning that the company was paying back 50 basis points, or half a percent for each euro that was in its account. “That...
crowdfundinsider.com
Alpha Venture DAO, Sei to Support DeFi Innovations
Sei, a first sector specific Layer 1 specialized for trading and fastest chain to finality, joins together with Alpha Venture DAO, a Web 3.0 venture builder, “to deliver the most competitive incubation program, ‘Alpha Incubate Batch 2’ to DeFi builders.”. They are collaborating to give innovators hands-on...
crowdfundinsider.com
Coreum Announces Grantee Projects Building on Layer-1 Blockchain Platform
Coreum, a “3rd generation,” layer-1 enterprise-grade blockchain, has announced the first wave of grantee projects “to be built atop the network.”. Backed by the Sologenic Development Foundation, the grantee projects, including Zeeve, Telios, D’Cent Wallet, Stably, Common, and Amber, will “add significant value to the scalability and growth potential of the blockchain’s community.”
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
TechCrunch
Bitwise, Paradigm and Perkins Coie talk regs at TC Sessions: Crypto
And, while crypto founders and investors know regulation is inevitable, they’re also looking to find the sweetest deal possible as they try to influence policymakers. It’s a challenging balance — enough regulation to protect retail investors from a hostile environment but not so much that it stifles the crypto sector’s growth and future innovation in the space.
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitwise Expands To Active Strategies, Announces Hiring of Alternatives Team
Bitwise Asset Management, which claims to be one of the largest crypto index fund managers, announced one of the “most significant” enhancements to the firm’s capabilities since its founding in 2017: the creation of Bitwise’s actively managed crypto strategies. The expansion into active strategies “marks an...
crowdfundinsider.com
Zest AI Secures Growth Capital to Advance AI-Automated Underwriting
Zest AI, which claims to be the leader in automating underwriting with more accurate and inclusive lending insights powered by AI, announced that the company has “raised over $50 million in a new growth round.”. The investment round was “co-led by existing global software investor Insight Partners and new...
CNBC
Fidelity, ForUsAll now offering 401(k) investors access to cryptocurrency
Fidelity Investments, the largest 401(k) administrator by assets, began offering a bitcoin fund to workers this fall. ForUsAll started offering six cryptocurrencies to workers in recent weeks. The companies appear to be the first administrators of 401(k) and similar workplace plans to offer crypto. The U.S. Department of Labor has...
CoinDesk
Canada Launches Consultation on Crypto, Stablecoins and CBDCs
Canada's federal government announced a consultation on "cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and central bank digital currencies," in a fiscal update published Thursday. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses what this means for crypto adoption and regulation in the country.
blockchain.news
Fidelity Launches a New Commission-Free Crypto Trading Product
Fidelity Investments, one of the largest asset management firms in the world has launched a crypto trading service, giving its customers the ability to embrace Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) directly. As reported by CNBC, the new service is dubbed Fidelity Crypto and will be powered by Fidelity Digital Assets,...
thebossmagazine.com
How to invest in cryptocurrency
Even though cryptocurrencies have only just emerged, they have developed into a large, complex cosmos that is difficult for newcomers to comprehend. Given the price volatility of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, there is the possibility for substantial returns, provided you are willing to assume the associated risk. Investing in crypto...
decrypt.co
OKX Token Jumps 25% as Crypto Exchange Opens Shop in Bahamas
Following Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX, OKX has opened offices in the Bahamas thanks to the country's regulatory stance on crypto. OKB, the native token of the crypto exchange OKX, has surged nearly 25% over the past 24 hours and reached a new monthly high of $22.15, according to data from Coingecko.
cryptopotato.com
Robinhood’s Crypto Revenue Dropped by 12% Last Quarter
The popular stock trading platform that also offers digital asset services is the latest to feel the effects of the crypto winter. As the valuation of cryptocurrencies wanes across the board, so do the revenues of platforms dealing with them. Although primarily a stock trading platform, Robinhood added crypto to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Challenger Bank Tandem Introduces Marketplace to Support Greener Living
Challenger bank, Tandem, has announced the launch of its new ‘Tandem Marketplace’, a consumer-focused hub which “provides key information and resources to help promote greener living.”. With an aim to be the UK’s greener digital bank, Tandem is “focused on supporting its customers to make greener financial...
