Simetria Trading Solutions and Finhaven Technology, operator of FinhavenTM Private Markets, have announced a new liquidity partnership, according to a company statement. Simetria is an Israel-based Fintech utilizing blockchain technology to boost efficiency for secondary trading. Simetria is the only Fintech in Israel to have received regulatory approval from the Israeli Securities Authority to trade digital securities. Currently, Simetria allows Israeli pre-IPO firms to list shares on its platform, which are offered to accredited investors.

10 HOURS AGO