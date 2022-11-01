Read full article on original website
Crypto As a Service: Zero Hash Launches in Brazil
Zero Hash, the global B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure provider, recently announced its expansion into Brazil. Zero Hash “enables businesses to embed digital assets within their product offering with a light technical lift and little regulatory burden.” Zero Hash’s platform “provides customers the complete building blocks for supporting a broad range of crypto offerings, including liquidity, custody, reporting, and regulatory and compliance infrastructure, all through a simple API integration.”
Payment Tech Provider Form3 Acquires €23M in Debt Venture Funding
Form3, the cloud-native payment technology provider, announced that it has secured a € 23 million venture debt facility “to continue its rapid global expansion and follows its $160 million Series C funding led by Goldman Sachs last year.”. The venture debt funding “provided by Atempo Growth, – which...
Capchase Expands Into Germany
Capchase has announced its expansion into Germany. Based in New York City, Capchase provides debt capital to SaaS companies. The company reports that since launching in 2020, it has worked with 3,000 customers, providing over $1.5 billion in funding available. Miguel Fernandez, co-founder and CEO of Capchase, said that since...
CQG, NUTS Finance Launch Optio Research to Develop Institutional Crypto Infrastructure
CQG, a global provider of high-performance technology solutions for market makers, traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges, and NUTS Finance, a blockchain development lab, announced today that they have just launched “Optio Research,” a Web3-based innovation lab “focused on developing decentralized cryptocurrency infrastructure and trading solutions for institutional investors.”
Digital Bank N26 Appoints Supervisory Board, Strengthening Corporate Governance
N26, The Mobile Bank, announced the appointment of its new group Supervisory Board “as it continues to evolve its governance structures in preparation for the next stages of development.”. The latest appointments “will see Marcus W. Mosen, Jörg Gerbig, Dr. Barbara Roth, Dr. Julian Deutz and Dr. Robert Kilian...
Singapore: DBS Tests FX Trading, Government Securities Using Blockchain
DBS, a Singapore-based financial institution that operates across Asia, has announced that it has utilized permissioned DeFi liquidity pools on a public blockchain to test FX trading and government securities transactions. According to DBS, the first industry pilot included JP Morgan, and SBI Digital Asset Holdings with a trade comprised...
Global Banks, Temasek Fund Series A for Partior, a Cross-Border Payments and Value Exchange Provider
Partior has raised a Series A led by Standard Chartered with the support of existing investors JP Morgan, DBS, and Temasek – the Singapore government’s investment fund. The note from Partior did not include details on the funding round. Partior is a platform that strives to be the...
Fintech Firm Rapyd Introduces Multi-Currency Treasury Platform
Rapyd, the fintech platform for global payments, payouts and business everywhere, has announced the launch of a multi-currency Treasury Solution, which is reportedly the “first of its kind” for the APAC area. This solution is described as a collection of cash management features/solutions that optimize the cost and...
Hong Kong Issues Statement Supporting “Virtual Assets,” ZA International Aims to be Leading Digital Asset Platform
Hong Kong has publicly asserted its interest in digital assets or “virtual assets” in a statement issued by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau. The document states:. “As an international financial centre, Hong Kong is open and inclusive towards the global community of innovators engaging in VA...
McAfee Corp., Mastercard to Offer Online Protection Software
McAfee Corp., a global player in online protection, announced an exclusive partnership with Mastercard (NYSE: MA), a global technology company in the payments industry, “to offer Mastercard personal and small-medium size business cardholders access to online protection solutions.”. In 2021, 83% of organizations “reported experiencing phishing attacks, a 46%...
SCHUFA, Greenomy to Enable Implementation of EU Taxonomy in Germany
Sustainability and climate protection are “central challenges” of our time. Therefore, the EU is successively “obliging companies, credit institutions and other financial service providers to make the sustainability of their economic activities measurable within the framework of the EU Taxonomy Regulation.”. The aim is “to create transparency...
Digital Securities: Simetria and Finhaven Announce Partnership
Simetria Trading Solutions and Finhaven Technology, operator of FinhavenTM Private Markets, have announced a new liquidity partnership, according to a company statement. Simetria is an Israel-based Fintech utilizing blockchain technology to boost efficiency for secondary trading. Simetria is the only Fintech in Israel to have received regulatory approval from the Israeli Securities Authority to trade digital securities. Currently, Simetria allows Israeli pre-IPO firms to list shares on its platform, which are offered to accredited investors.
Coreum Announces Grantee Projects Building on Layer-1 Blockchain Platform
Coreum, a “3rd generation,” layer-1 enterprise-grade blockchain, has announced the first wave of grantee projects “to be built atop the network.”. Backed by the Sologenic Development Foundation, the grantee projects, including Zeeve, Telios, D’Cent Wallet, Stably, Common, and Amber, will “add significant value to the scalability and growth potential of the blockchain’s community.”
MENA Region Fintech Paymob Embarks on Next Phase of Business Expansion
Paymob, the omnichannel payments facilitator in MENAP, embarked on the next phase of its regional expansion in the UAE market. This step marks “an important milestone in Paymob’s global growth plans, fueled by recent Series B funding led by PayPal Ventures.” Paymob plans “to make a sizeable investment in the U.A.E. market over the next three years.”
Fintech EBANX Appoints Greg Cornwell as VP of Business Development
EBANX, a fintech company that specializes in international payments in rising markets, announced the appointment of Greg Cornwell “as the Brazilian unicorn’s new Vice President of Business Development.”. He will “report directly to EBANX President of Global Payments, Paula Bellizia, and play a key role in co-leading the...
A Tale of Two Fintechs: PayPal Drops as Block Pops
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares sank today after Q3 earnings failed to convince investors that all is good with the payments provider. PayPal apparently reported OK Q3 numbers, but the guidance worried shareholders. On the other hand, Block, formerly known as Square (NYSE:SQ), moved higher in after-hours trading following a Q3 reported...
Digital Commerce: Karta.io Joins Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program
U.S. startup Karta.io, the financial OS for e-commerce teams, announced that it joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program. Through the program, Karta.io will “have access to the tools and resources needed to scale its business using the reach, capabilities, and security that VisaNet, Visa’s global payment network, offers.”
Challenger Bank Tandem Introduces Marketplace to Support Greener Living
Challenger bank, Tandem, has announced the launch of its new ‘Tandem Marketplace’, a consumer-focused hub which “provides key information and resources to help promote greener living.”. With an aim to be the UK’s greener digital bank, Tandem is “focused on supporting its customers to make greener financial...
Episode Six, Immersve to Introduce “Decentralized” Scheme Payment Card
Episode Six, the global payments and banking infrastructure provider, and Immersve, a multichain payments protocol and Scheme card issuer, have announced a partnership “to facilitate Scheme payments directly from Web3 digital wallets.”. This partnership “brings together Episode Six’s globally distributed issuer processing expertise and Immersve’s blockchain technology to give...
Airwallex to Allow Merchants to Accept Buy Now Pay Later Payments via Atome Partnership
Global fintech platform Airwallex announced a Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) functionality in partnership with Atome, Asia’s lBNPL brand. Announced recently, the collaboration will “enable Airwallex merchants to offer BNPL as a payment option to shoppers across Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.”. The partnership is Airwallex’s first...
