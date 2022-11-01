ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nez Perce County, ID

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Person found dead in Clearwater River

NEZ PERCE CO., Idaho – A person was found dead in the Clearwater River early Monday morning.  Nez Perce County deputies, Idaho State troopers and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to reports of an abandoned vehicle on Highway 12 near milepost 22. They found an animal inside, along with fishing gear. They said it appeared the vehicle had been parked...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, November 2, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Wednesday, November 2, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------- on the Southside door of building. no address, has x's and os on it and wrapped in blue plastic bag and red tape. it’s a package. --------------------------------------------------------- 22-L16959 Animal At Large. Incident...
LEWISTON, ID
Tri-City Herald

Students driving to watch sunrise killed in wrong-way crash, cops say. Driver charged

A 25-year-old driver was arrested and faces multiple charges weeks after he was accused of killing three college students in a wrong-way crash, authorities in Arizona said. The three freshmen from Grand Canyon University were driving from Phoenix to watch the sunrise at the Grand Canyon when they were struck by Vincent Ian Acosta near New River on Oct. 10, the university told McClatchy News.
PHOENIX, AZ
koze.com

Asotin County deputy charged with two counts of assault

An Asotin County deputy who allegedly used excessive force while handling a DUI case has been charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault. According to the Lewiston Tribune, Deputy Michael Babino has also been placed on unpaid leave while his case is pending in Asotin County District Court. Columbia County Prosecutor Dale Slack recently filed the criminal charges after reviewing investigative reports conducted by the Pullman Police Department at the request of the Asotin County Prosecutors Office. Slack will represent the state in the case.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
koze.com

Sentencing for Ewings delayed again

The sentencing dates have been delayed again for a father and son convicted of killing a Lewiston man in January of 2021. Clyde Ewing will be sentenced on his first-degree murder conviction December 1st, while the sentencing for his son, Demetri Ewing won’t happen until after the first of the year.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Lewiston drivers continue to pay highest gas price in Idaho

While gasoline prices have inched down nationwide, Idaho motorists continue to feel the pain at the pump. According to the American Automobile Association, Idaho’s average price for regular gasoline dipped just two cents this week, while the U.S. average is down three cents. Currently, the average price for regular...
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Sunday, October 30, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Sunday, October 30, 2022. --------------------------------------------------- Incident Address: 30 US HIGHWAY 12; MEMORIAL BRIDGE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 08:10:01. semi smoking pretty bad, near Locomotive park, blocking traffic. --------------------------------------------------- 22-L16812 Parking Problem. Incident Address: PARK AVE...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Lewiston man charged for threatening man with machete

A Lewiston man has been charged with aggravated assault after threatening another man with a machete. 58-year-old Wallace Richardson faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine for the felony charge. According to court documents, an Idaho State Police trooper was on patrol in the...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Idaho County Sheriff's Office Welcomes Five New Staff Members

IDAHO COUNTY - On Monday, Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer took to social media to welcome five new staff members to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. Patrick Adler has been hired to fill the Sergeant’s position in the Idaho County Jail. Patrick was born and raised in Grangeville. Patrick started his law enforcement career at the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, working for two years, before transferring to the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Break-In Reported At Pullman Depot Heritage Center Caboose

Someone broke into the caboose at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center over the weekend. The Pullman Police Department responded to the center on Tuesday afternoon for a report of a busted window on the caboose. Officers say someone took a metal pipe and broke the window, entered the caboose, and moved items around. Police don’t know if anything was taken. Officers have no leads in the case.
PULLMAN, WA
koze.com

Kendrick, Kamiah and Clarkston begin post-season chases

The post season begins for three area high school football teams this weekend. Clarkston is home tonight (Fri) for a playoff game with Ephrata. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. from Adams Field. Kamiah opens play in the Quarterfinal round of the Idaho State 1-A Division I playoffs tonight (Fri) as...
CLARKSTON, WA
pullmanradio.com

Winter Storm Watch For Eastern Latah County

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Eastern Latah County. The forecast is calling for up to 4 inches of snow in the valleys and up to 10 inches of snow in the mountains. The Winter Storm Watch starts tonight and runs into Friday afternoon.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Moscow Police Department to hold online auction

The City of Moscow and the Moscow Police Department will hold an online auction from Nov 1 to Nov 8. Items for auction will include bicycles, computer equipment and shop items. A complete list and photos of auction items is posted (once the auction goes live) on the auction web...
MOSCOW, ID

