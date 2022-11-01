An Asotin County deputy who allegedly used excessive force while handling a DUI case has been charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault. According to the Lewiston Tribune, Deputy Michael Babino has also been placed on unpaid leave while his case is pending in Asotin County District Court. Columbia County Prosecutor Dale Slack recently filed the criminal charges after reviewing investigative reports conducted by the Pullman Police Department at the request of the Asotin County Prosecutors Office. Slack will represent the state in the case.

ASOTIN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO