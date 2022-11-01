Read full article on original website
KVOE
EMPORIA SENIOR CENTER: Donations put facility ‘into the black,’ but another $75,000 needed for immediate needs
The Emporia Senior Center is processing some good financial news Wednesday. The Senior Center has received $25,000 from two separate anonymous donors. President and CEO Ian Boyd says an unspecified portion of these donations have brought the Senior Center out of a deficit situation and “into the black,” although the exact scope of that situation may not be announced until next week. Funds are also being used to address programs, administrative needs and fundraising.
KVOE
North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging reports no increase in service requests as result of recent financial hardships at Emporia Senior Center
The recent hardships of the Emporia Senior Center has not resulted in any increase in service requests to similar agencies, at least in the short term. According to North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging Deputy Director Kelsey Pfannenstiel, the agency is in the midst of its “busy season.”
KVOE
Freedom Fest burgeoning with activities Saturday
One of the big events of All Veterans Tribute is happening Saturday. And it’s even bigger than before. Freedom Fest isn’t an all-day event — yet — but it’s moving in that direction, with check-in for different activities starting as early as 8:30 am and the activities themselves continuing until mid-afternoon. It’s the 19th year for Freedom Fest, which started in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Emporia’s founding of Veterans Day. Lead organizer Steve Harmon says there has been a lot of growth in the overall event since it started.
KVOE
National Guard to be busy next week with Veterans Day activities in and around Emporia
Besides involvement in Saturday’s Freedom Fest, members of the Kansas National Guard will be busy in and around Emporia through Veterans Day. On Wednesday, Command Sgt. Major Steve Harmon will be the featured speaker for a ceremony at Emporia’s Sacred Heart School beginning at 9 am. Harmon will also be the keynote speaker for Chase County’s Veterans Day celebration at Chase County Swope Park. That ceremony begins at 1 pm.
KVOE
Phi Delta Theta Pole Sit sets event fundraising record for SOS
Emporia State’s Phi Delta Theta chapter is quite pleased with its recent Pole Sit fundraiser, and with good reason. The Homecoming Week fundraiser brought in over $5,400, and that’s before a $2,000 match from the Emporia Masonic Lodge to set an event record. Chapter President Jayden Humphrey says the total — and the event’s longevity — are both testaments to the community’s support.
KVOE
Emporia Spanish Speakers receives grant, special recognition as community outreach continues
The Emporia Spanish Speakers have received funds to expand its programs and will be the cover story of a leadership magazine. The Building Power and Equity Partnership of the Kansas Health Foundation has awarded $25,000 to Emporia Spanish Speakers. This partnership only chooses community partners who have demonstrated advances in racial and health equity.
KVOE
CrossWinds purchases Earl Center, announces $750,000 grant from Sunderland Foundation
CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness has been wanting a campus-style home for its administrative offices and programs. It now has the buildings needed for that approach. CrossWinds has officially purchased the Earl Center at 1601 State from Emporia State University, dovetailing with its purchase of the former Chi Omega building just west of the Emporia State campus. Terms have not been announced. Development Officer Lucas Moody says the campus setup makes sense.
KVOE
Emporia Christian School’s 28th Annual pancake feed is ready to kick-off this Saturday
The 28th Annual pancake feed by Emporia Christian School is back to normal and ready to take place this Saturday. This year, members of the community will be able to enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes, plus sausage and a drink, for just $5. Emporia Christian School representative Jessica Hopkins says this event...
WIBW
KNI to host food distribution to stop families from going hungry
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families in need of food can go to the Kansas Neurological Institute on Thursday, November 3, where 30,000 pounds of food will be available. The KNI is hosting the Harvesters drive-thru food distribution in its parking lot starting at 9:30 a.m. Families and individuals are not required to show an I.D. to receive the food, which will be available at no charge to them.
KVOE
City of Emporia set to rollout new mass notification system Monday
The city of Emporia is set to expand communication with local residents with the rollout of a new mass notification system. According to City Communications Manager Christine Johnson during the Emporia City Commission’s regular action/study meeting Wednesday, beginning next week the city will be utilizing the CodeRed mass notification system for non-life threatening emergency situations and general notifications. This includes water line breaks, street closures and the like.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Senior Center considers options to mitigate financial strain
The Emporia Senior Center Board of Directors discussed options to deal with severe financial stress - including the possible sale of the building - during its emergency meeting Monday evening. The board received a presentation on the options before them concerning the current ESC building.
Emporia gazette.com
Rural Street goes big for Halloween
Monday night was a night out for some families, as they marked Halloween. The event has become so big on Rural Street in Emporia that radio stations had displays set up during the late afternoon.
WIBW
Topeka’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner has the turkey - now they need you!
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Every year, the Capital City comes together to ensure no one has to eat alone on Thanksgiving Day. The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is a long-held tradition in Topeka. Myron Johnson and his team of volunteers already are planning for this year’s feast at Stormont Vail Events Center’s Ag Hall.
Gunshots, smoke coming to Emporia with WWII reenactors
EMPORIA (KSNT) – U.S. Airborne troopers will face off against Nazi German soldiers on Friday for the “Cottonwood River Bridge Assault” in Emporia. Visit Emporia says event will consist of experienced WWII reenactors who will recreate the clearing of a European bridge by 101st Airborne Dog Company troopers against German soldiers. The mock battle will […]
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball to close out season
The Emporia State volleyball team is down to their final two matches of the season. Friday night they play at Missouri Western. Senior Dorianne Lebron says they will take it one set at a time. Saturday the Lady Hornets play at Central Missouri to close out their season.
KVOE
Emporia State Cross Country ready for MIAA meet
The Emporia State cross-country teams will be running in the MIAA meet Saturday. Henry Jones has been one of the front runners for the men. Irina Honc has been a front-runner for the women. The MIAA meet will be hosted by Missouri Southern.
KVOE
WEATHER: Trio of injury crashes reported with around 1 inch of rainfall reported
Rainfall continues across the KVOE listening area Friday afternoon. Three injury crashes have been reported. Emporia EMS and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 109, near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. Emporia Fire says an ambulance took one person to Newman Regional Health from that wreck. A second reported injury crash at that location yielded no hospital transports.
WIBW
Community members march to fight for right on slaughterhouse project
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - People in Junction City came out Tuesday night with a message to say to the city commission. “The community, the commissioner everyone of them knows what the community wants and we don’t want a slaughterhouse,” said protester, Karen Augustine. People met at Heritage...
Emporia gazette.com
Small risk for severe storms from potentially big rain
The chances for severe weather in Emporia increased Thursday morning, but not much. The Storm Prediction Center widened the area with a level-one “marginal” risk Thursday evening to include practically all of Lyon County. The same risk continues for Friday morning.
