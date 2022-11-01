ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mifflinburg, PA

Cookin' Men event raises over $63K

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

The annual Cookin' Men competition raised over $63,000 for breast cancer awareness, marking the highest fundraising total in the event's history.

Evangelical Community Hospital held the event for the Center for Breast Health on Thursday night, Oct. 27, at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg.

The Center for Breast Health uses the funds raised from Cookin’ Men to provide financial assistance to women in our community who are un- or under-insured and need breast health screenings.

The event brings together local celebrity men and women as chefs and chef teams to create culinary delights for people to enjoy while raising funds.

Those who attended were treated to tasting-sized bites of appetizers, main dishes, and desserts. New this year was a hospitality VIP reception where attendees were treated to a tasting and pairing menu prepared by the Rusty Rail Executive Chefs. The additional experience was capped at 100 tickets and was a near sell-out at this year’s event.

Pushing the fundraising over the top this year was the competitive drive toward being named Top Chef, which awarded the winner the coveted Pink Whisk Award and the premiere cooking station at the event. The contest, which challenged each chef to individually garner the most donations for the Center for Breast Health, ended at noon the day of the event.

The chefs set a fundraising record by raising $32,952.37 through chef votes. Top Chef winners were Eric John and Paul John Jr., Rusty Rail Brewing Company, who raised $7,745.10 by the deadline. The brothers prepared vegetarian chili for guests to enjoy.

Top Chef runners up were Rick Schuck, Bot’s Tavern, with $6,795, and the team of Angela Hess and Adam Bowersox, Rusty Rail Brewing Company, with $3,270.89.

Other top fundraisers included Jim Carpenter/Jared Frank, Mojo Active, Inc.; James Patterson, MD/Joseph Haber, Family Medicine of Evangelical and Tomahawks Tacos; Todd Stefan, MD, Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical; Paul Burkholder, Furmano Foods; Kendy Alvarez/Nikki Krize, Mayor of Lewisburg and WNEP; Braden Klinger, Bull Run Tap House; Bob Garrett, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce; and Matthew Walsh/Matthew van Leeuwe, Geisinger who raised $1,000 or more.

“We are so grateful for events like these that help women in need stay on top of their breast screenings,” said Andrea Bertram, Operational Director of Women’s Health and Cancer Services. “It is through the generous support of others, that we can make it possible for women in our area to make their breast health a priority. When we can diagnose breast cancer early, we are able to help our patients achieve high cure rates and walk with them through survivorship.”

This year’s event was generously sponsored by Weis Markets in the Executive Chef category, Geisinger in the Chef de Cuisine category, and ten others.

The approximately 300 attendees of the event also voted for their favorite dish by sampling all of the options and casting their vote. For the first time ever, one chef swept both the favorite dish and best flair categories.

Kenneth Jusko, DO, Quantum Imaging and Therapeutic Services, along with his wife, Corey, took home the prizes for both. They provided the crowd with homemade apple strudel with salted caramel ice cream and served it in their over-the-top balloon enveloped tent complete with pink disco ball, lights, and music.

The Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health at Evangelical has a dedicated team of specialists who provide comprehensive care including screenings, diagnosis, and treatment for women.

The care doesn’t stop there. After diagnosis, the Center offers survivors support through clinics, programs, and one-on-one attention with professionals trained to understand the psychological, physical, emotional, and social effects of a cancer diagnosis.

For more information about the Center for Breast Health and the services available, call 570-522-4200.

Photos of the event are available on Evangelical Community Hospital’s Facebook page and at www.EvanHospital.com/CookinMen .

