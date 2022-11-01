Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
SUNY JCC Stand Down for Veterans Set for Nov. 17
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. – A Stand Down to support community military veterans is set for 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Nov. 17 at SUNY Jamestown Community College. The one-day event in the Hamilton Collegiate Center Student Union features a free lunch paired with a gathering of service providers and vendors offering resources, surplus, food and other giveaways to western New York veterans who attend.
yourdailylocal.com
East Forest Homecoming Royalty Crowned
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Dawson Cornman and Megan Clow were crowned East Forest High School Homecoming King and Queen. Their peers chose them after a week filled with school spirit activities and games. Cornman is the son of Kimberly Lewis and the brother of Dakota Lewis, while Clow is the daughter of Carisa and Bill Clow. This year’s theme was “Masquerade” and the events were sponsored and organized by Student Council.
PAW Center celebrates grand opening in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In 1948 the first field house was built for athletes at Penn State DuBois, fast forward 74 years and the newly renovated PAW (Physical fitness, Athletics, and Wellness) Center is now complete. The idea to renovate was first brought up in 2017. However, the plans for renovations were not approved […]
yourdailylocal.com
Allegheny Outdoor Club to Hike
WARREN, Pa. – On Sunday, Nov. 6, the Allegheny Outdoor Club will hike at Game Lands 29 next to the old radio tower off Route 337. This will be a 4-5 mile hike. Meet up point is at Musante St., Warren by 1:30 p.m. All hikers are asked to remember bug spray for ticks.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Volleyball Learns Site, Time for D10 3A Championship
SHARON, Pa. – The Warren Dragons found out the site and time for their District 10 Class 3A championship match on Saturday. District 10 announced that the No. 3 seed Dragons and top seed and three-time defending D10 champ Conneaut will meet at Meadville High School at 2 p.m.
yourdailylocal.com
Woman’s Club of Warren to Host “What’s New for the Holidays 2022”
WARREN, Pa. – The Woman’s Club of Warren will be hosting its annual artisan vendor show, “What New for the Holidays 2022” on Saturday, Nov. 12. Local artists, craftspeople, and artisans’ work will be featured for purchase in the grand ballroom. There will also be...
Jefferson County self-defense facility now open
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new facility in Reynoldsville that focuses on self-defense and firearm safety is now open to the public. The Pennsylvania Tactical Training Complex offers a wide range of classes and training opportunities. Firearms and non-lethal self-defense equipment are also available. The facility is open seven days a week from 11 […]
yourdailylocal.com
Conservation District Announces Photo Contest Winners
WARREN, Pa. – Laura Roth won the Best of Show in the Warren County Conservation District’s photo contest with her “Rocks” photo. There were 30 entries in the third annual contest, with some members from the Warren Camera Club judging entries on Oct. 6. A total...
Titusville Herald
City Council discusses Taco Bell, EMS shortage
City council discussed the Taco Bell land development plan, as well as addressed concerns about local emergency medical services during Tuesday evening’s meeting. Fratus received the recommendation for the Taco Bell development plans from the Titusville Planning Commission. They conducted a review of the application during the Oct. 20 meeting and voted to recommend to council that they approve the plans, contingent with three stipulations.
explore venango
Teen Driver Crashes into Tree
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen escaped injury after his vehicle collided with a tree on Cooperstown Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened on Cooperstown Road in Jackson Township, Venango County, at 12:25 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Police say 19-year-old Donovan J. Burk,...
yourdailylocal.com
Day of the Dragons: Warren Volleyball Sweeps Meadville to Reach First D10 Final Since 2018
COCHRANTON, Pa. – Just two weeks ago, Warren lost to Meadville 3-1 on its home court. Flash forward to Tuesday night and Warren flipped the script in the most important of times, earning a 3-0 win over the Bulldogs (25-21, 25-11, 29-27) in the District 10 Class 3A semifinals on Thursday.
New affordable apparel store opens in the DuBois Mall
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – An affordable women’s apparel retail store is now open in the DuBois Mall. The Daily Thread offers casual, career, holiday, and lounge apparel. The store is owned by the supplier and manufacturer NYC Alliance which also manufactures clothing for other retailers including Macy’s, JCPenny, Ross, and TJ Maxx. One thing […]
wesb.com
Bradford Township Wildfire
A wildfire destroyed over 11 acres in Bradford Township Sunday afternoon. Township firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1 PM to a location on Lang Maid Lane, and arrived to find a rapidly-spreading wildfire. Mutual aid was provided by Derrick City, Rew, Lewis Run, Corydon Township, Lafayette Township, Smethport, Port Allegany...
Indiana County business surviving inflation with policy of honesty
INDIANA, Pa. — A business in Indiana County is surviving inflation by simply focusing on being honest with its customers. Zach Morrow, co-owner of Noble Stein Brewery, has had to raise prices because of circumstances created by inflation. Customers are not being driven away by the rising prices though, due to the business’ philosophy.
wisr680.com
Teen Injured In Route 422 Crash
At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Wednesday afternoon on Route 422. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 2 p.m. for an accident near the intersection with Route 8 at the Mercer Road overpass. Crews from Butler Township and Butler...
Body found in Lawrence County; police investigating
State police in New Castle are investigating after a man was found dead along a Lawrence County road. Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township Thursday afternoon, according to a police report. He was found by a passerby who stopped to assist when...
explore venango
Pickup Collides With Car, Slams into House Along Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to police, a pickup truck collided with a car and then struck a house along Route 322 on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Santana Nicole Irwin.) According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, at...
Father arrested for stabbing son in Armstrong County
ARMSTRONG COUNTY — A 75-year-old man is accused of stabbing his son after an argument. State police in Kittanning said James Suman, of Vandergrift, stabbed his son Wednesday evening in the 1100 block of Washington Street, Parks Township. The victim was flown to an area hospital and treated for...
Hunting argument turns deadly in Pennsylvania
Police are saying a hunting argument turned into a homicide in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. According to WXPI, the shooting happened in the borough of Emlenton, which straddles Clarion and Venango counties near Pittsburgh. Alleged shooter, 52-year-old David Heathcote, called police after getting in a verbal dispute and shooting fellow hunter Robert Wingard. The argument began over hunting, according to police. Heathcote claimed that Wingard then threatened to shoot Heathcote's daughter. Heathcote admitted to the police he shot Wingard after the threat. Wingard was pronounced dead at the scene. Heathcote was charged with criminal homicide and is being held at the Venango County Prison. His bail was denied.
Butler woman killed in collision
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday. Kaitlin Selfridge, 27, of Karns City, was killed on Route 38 in Center Township around 6:15 a.m. According to state police, Selfridge was driving south near Glenwood Way when a vehicle crossed the center...
