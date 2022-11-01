ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marienville, PA

Comments / 0

Related
yourdailylocal.com

SUNY JCC Stand Down for Veterans Set for Nov. 17

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. – A Stand Down to support community military veterans is set for 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Nov. 17 at SUNY Jamestown Community College. The one-day event in the Hamilton Collegiate Center Student Union features a free lunch paired with a gathering of service providers and vendors offering resources, surplus, food and other giveaways to western New York veterans who attend.
JAMESTOWN, NY
yourdailylocal.com

East Forest Homecoming Royalty Crowned

MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Dawson Cornman and Megan Clow were crowned East Forest High School Homecoming King and Queen. Their peers chose them after a week filled with school spirit activities and games. Cornman is the son of Kimberly Lewis and the brother of Dakota Lewis, while Clow is the daughter of Carisa and Bill Clow. This year’s theme was “Masquerade” and the events were sponsored and organized by Student Council.
MARIENVILLE, PA
WTAJ

PAW Center celebrates grand opening in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In 1948 the first field house was built for athletes at Penn State DuBois, fast forward 74 years and the newly renovated PAW (Physical fitness, Athletics, and Wellness) Center is now complete. The idea to renovate was first brought up in 2017. However, the plans for renovations were not approved […]
DUBOIS, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Allegheny Outdoor Club to Hike

WARREN, Pa. – On Sunday, Nov. 6, the Allegheny Outdoor Club will hike at Game Lands 29 next to the old radio tower off Route 337. This will be a 4-5 mile hike. Meet up point is at Musante St., Warren by 1:30 p.m. All hikers are asked to remember bug spray for ticks.
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren Volleyball Learns Site, Time for D10 3A Championship

SHARON, Pa. – The Warren Dragons found out the site and time for their District 10 Class 3A championship match on Saturday. District 10 announced that the No. 3 seed Dragons and top seed and three-time defending D10 champ Conneaut will meet at Meadville High School at 2 p.m.
WARREN, PA
WTAJ

Jefferson County self-defense facility now open

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new facility in Reynoldsville that focuses on self-defense and firearm safety is now open to the public. The Pennsylvania Tactical Training Complex offers a wide range of classes and training opportunities. Firearms and non-lethal self-defense equipment are also available. The facility is open seven days a week from 11 […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Conservation District Announces Photo Contest Winners

WARREN, Pa. – Laura Roth won the Best of Show in the Warren County Conservation District’s photo contest with her “Rocks” photo. There were 30 entries in the third annual contest, with some members from the Warren Camera Club judging entries on Oct. 6. A total...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Titusville Herald

City Council discusses Taco Bell, EMS shortage

City council discussed the Taco Bell land development plan, as well as addressed concerns about local emergency medical services during Tuesday evening’s meeting. Fratus received the recommendation for the Taco Bell development plans from the Titusville Planning Commission. They conducted a review of the application during the Oct. 20 meeting and voted to recommend to council that they approve the plans, contingent with three stipulations.
TITUSVILLE, PA
explore venango

Teen Driver Crashes into Tree

JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen escaped injury after his vehicle collided with a tree on Cooperstown Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened on Cooperstown Road in Jackson Township, Venango County, at 12:25 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Police say 19-year-old Donovan J. Burk,...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

New affordable apparel store opens in the DuBois Mall

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – An affordable women’s apparel retail store is now open in the DuBois Mall. The Daily Thread offers casual, career, holiday, and lounge apparel. The store is owned by the supplier and manufacturer NYC Alliance which also manufactures clothing for other retailers including Macy’s, JCPenny, Ross, and TJ Maxx. One thing […]
DUBOIS, PA
wesb.com

Bradford Township Wildfire

A wildfire destroyed over 11 acres in Bradford Township Sunday afternoon. Township firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1 PM to a location on Lang Maid Lane, and arrived to find a rapidly-spreading wildfire. Mutual aid was provided by Derrick City, Rew, Lewis Run, Corydon Township, Lafayette Township, Smethport, Port Allegany...
BRADFORD, PA
wisr680.com

Teen Injured In Route 422 Crash

At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Wednesday afternoon on Route 422. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 2 p.m. for an accident near the intersection with Route 8 at the Mercer Road overpass. Crews from Butler Township and Butler...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Pickup Collides With Car, Slams into House Along Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to police, a pickup truck collided with a car and then struck a house along Route 322 on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Santana Nicole Irwin.) According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, at...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Hunting argument turns deadly in Pennsylvania

Police are saying a hunting argument turned into a homicide in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. According to WXPI, the shooting happened in the borough of Emlenton, which straddles Clarion and Venango counties near Pittsburgh. Alleged shooter, 52-year-old David Heathcote, called police after getting in a verbal dispute and shooting fellow hunter Robert Wingard. The argument began over hunting, according to police. Heathcote claimed that Wingard then threatened to shoot Heathcote's daughter. Heathcote admitted to the police he shot Wingard after the threat. Wingard was pronounced dead at the scene. Heathcote was charged with criminal homicide and is being held at the Venango County Prison. His bail was denied.
EMLENTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Butler woman killed in collision

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday. Kaitlin Selfridge, 27, of Karns City, was killed on Route 38 in Center Township around 6:15 a.m. According to state police, Selfridge was driving south near Glenwood Way when a vehicle crossed the center...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy