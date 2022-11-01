Read full article on original website
Atmospheric river drenches Pacific Northwest with heavy rain
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday will be our wettest, windiest and warmest day out of the next seven. Friday morning is expected to be in the low 50s with the heaviest rain in the morning. By the afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s. There will be more rain and gusty winds throughout the evening, with peak gusts reaching 45 mph in the Portland area.
Power knocked out to thousands as storm sweeps through region
The number of Oregonians without power early Friday morning has jumped to more than 9,800 as an atmospheric river slams the Pacific Northwest.
Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
Annual king tide forecast for the Oregon Coast
A timeline for Oregon’s seasonal king tides, the highest tide levels of the year, has been published by the Oregon King Tides Project.
High-wind advisory for entire Willamette Valley; heavy rain, snow on the way
Gusty, 20 to 40-mph winds are forecast to rip through the Willamette Valley and greater Portland-Vancouver area Friday.
Mega waves to slam Northern Oregon, Southern Washington coasts
Monstrous 20 to 25-foot waves are forecast to wallop coastlines in Northern Oregon and Southern Washington Friday afternoon.
PPB: 3 Portland shootings in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was shot and killed in the Cully Neighborhood Wednesday night. It’s one of three shootings that Portland Police say happened within 24 hours. In 2021, the City of Portland broke a record in deadly shootings. PPB says this year, the numbers aren’t...
Strong wind gusts knock out power for thousands in NW Oregon
High wind across the Pacific Northwest is causing power outages in some communities, according to local utility companies. Portland General Electric was reporting just under 4,700 customers without service at about 1:30 p.m. Pacific Power said it had more than 350 customers without power at roughly the same time, while...
After a record-hot October, Oregon could be in for a cold, wet winter
Despite the cold, wet end to last month, it was still the hottest October on record for Portland. The average high temperature, measured at Portland International Airport, was about 1.5 degrees hotter than the previous record, according to Andy Bryant with the National Weather Service. “We also had 12 days...
Portland designer creates business with furniture made specifically for bunnies
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Attention bunny lovers — KOIN 6 News has a story for you. A Portland woman with a background in design and architecture used her time during the pandemic to create mod-looking furniture and houses where rabbits can eat and play. Southeast Portland rabbits Betty...
Total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be the last one for 3 years
Those who are awake in the wee hours of Election Day this year will be treated to a blood red lunar eclipse – if the rain lets up long enough for Oregonians to see it. The total lunar eclipse on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8 will be the last one for nearly three years, according to NASA, as we reach the end of a cycle that saw one to two total lunar eclipses almost every year from 2018 to 2022, most recently in May.
Oregon Zoo offers half-price tickets for five days in November
The Oregon Zoo is offering five days of half-price tickets in November. The zoo said it hopes people take advantage of the deal and “paws and relax” and connect with wildlife before the busy holiday season.
Seeing snowflakes in your weather app for Election Day? What are the chances?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Let’s be forthright straight off the bat… the chances for snow in Portland next week are minute. Election Day is likely just cold and showery. It is true that we are expecting a cold blast. That colder air is going to help with building our mountain snow for the region. Which […]
Will this winter bring snow? Rod Hill's Winter Outlook
KGW meteorologist Rod Hill breaks down his winter outlook. How much snow will Portland see in the valley? In the mountains? How cold will it be? Rod has the answers!
Garage explodes in Vancouver house fire
A Vancouver home has been leveled from a fire that officials say may have stemmed from an explosion in the garage.
Vancouver, November 04 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Vancouver. The Columbia River High School volleyball team will have a game with Fort Vancouver High School on November 03, 2022, 19:00:00.
Downtown Vancouver scene sees several new businesses opening
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Faith Odman says staying inside during the pandemic made her think about her idea for a new business. “Even me personally, I was working from home the past several years,” Odman said. “It gets lonely, you know?”. She decided to act by opening Kilnfolk...
Portland’s Dying Mall Was Haunted by Ghouls
If you thought the scariest place in Portland on Halloween night was a dying mall, well, you might have been right. Many of Lloyd Center’s storefronts are empty, but on Oct. 31 the shopping plaza was packed with all sorts of monsters, witches and ghouls. Some were there for...
First frost dates approaching: Colder mornings coming for the Willamette Valley
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and the rest of the Pacific Northwest are currently bewitched by the cool and wet Halloween weather. It has been a long time coming since we haven’t had measurable rain on Halloween in the last three years. Once we set this aside, there may be more hybrid fall-to-winter days coming our direction.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Portland, Oregon Lottery announces
There's a big winner in Oregon after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in the state on Wednesday, the Oregon Lottery announced on Thursday.
