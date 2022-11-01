ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmospheric river drenches Pacific Northwest with heavy rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday will be our wettest, windiest and warmest day out of the next seven. Friday morning is expected to be in the low 50s with the heaviest rain in the morning. By the afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s. There will be more rain and gusty winds throughout the evening, with peak gusts reaching 45 mph in the Portland area.
Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
PPB: 3 Portland shootings in 24 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was shot and killed in the Cully Neighborhood Wednesday night. It’s one of three shootings that Portland Police say happened within 24 hours. In 2021, the City of Portland broke a record in deadly shootings. PPB says this year, the numbers aren’t...
Strong wind gusts knock out power for thousands in NW Oregon

High wind across the Pacific Northwest is causing power outages in some communities, according to local utility companies. Portland General Electric was reporting just under 4,700 customers without service at about 1:30 p.m. Pacific Power said it had more than 350 customers without power at roughly the same time, while...
After a record-hot October, Oregon could be in for a cold, wet winter

Despite the cold, wet end to last month, it was still the hottest October on record for Portland. The average high temperature, measured at Portland International Airport, was about 1.5 degrees hotter than the previous record, according to Andy Bryant with the National Weather Service. “We also had 12 days...
Total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be the last one for 3 years

Those who are awake in the wee hours of Election Day this year will be treated to a blood red lunar eclipse – if the rain lets up long enough for Oregonians to see it. The total lunar eclipse on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8 will be the last one for nearly three years, according to NASA, as we reach the end of a cycle that saw one to two total lunar eclipses almost every year from 2018 to 2022, most recently in May.
Downtown Vancouver scene sees several new businesses opening

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Faith Odman says staying inside during the pandemic made her think about her idea for a new business. “Even me personally, I was working from home the past several years,” Odman said. “It gets lonely, you know?”. She decided to act by opening Kilnfolk...
Portland’s Dying Mall Was Haunted by Ghouls

If you thought the scariest place in Portland on Halloween night was a dying mall, well, you might have been right. Many of Lloyd Center’s storefronts are empty, but on Oct. 31 the shopping plaza was packed with all sorts of monsters, witches and ghouls. Some were there for...
First frost dates approaching: Colder mornings coming for the Willamette Valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and the rest of the Pacific Northwest are currently bewitched by the cool and wet Halloween weather. It has been a long time coming since we haven’t had measurable rain on Halloween in the last three years. Once we set this aside, there may be more hybrid fall-to-winter days coming our direction.
