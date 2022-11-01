Airport hanger public hearing, Highland Avenue Reconstruction project closeout on agenda for Pierre City Commission this evening

Read full article on original website
Related
drgnews.com
Stanley County School Theater Department receives gift toward purchase of another spotlight
Gary and Connie Grittner of Fort Pierre have donated $600 towards the purchase of a new spotlight for the Stanley County Theater Department. This is the second donation the Grittners have given the department this year.
wnax.com
Anderson Chosen As South Dakota Beef Industry Council Executive Director
The South Dakota Beef Industry Council is pleased to announce Jodie Anderson as the new SDBIC Executive Director. Anderson assumed her new role on November 1, 2022. Anderson hails from a ranch in Haakon County and considers Pierre, South Dakota her hometown. She earned her B.S. in Agricultural Business from Colorado State University then lived and worked in several western states before returning to South Dakota. Veabea Thomas, SDBIC president says they are excited to welcome Jodie to the team. Jodie has been working part time at the SDBIC office and has a good working knowledge of the Beef Checkoff. Anderson is the owner and President of Strategic Association Services where she has served multiple non-profit organizations, including 16 years as the Executive Director for the South Dakota Cattlemen’s association. In this role, Anderson worked closely with South Dakota’s agricultural community as well as state and industry leaders and she brings many years of beef industry experience to the SDBIC team. Jodie’s resume also includes previous experience at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and she was instrumental in the launch of the S.D. Agricultural Land Trust. Jokie and her sister co-own their family ranch in western South Dakota and Texas and she resides in Pierre with her daughter Quinn.
drgnews.com
Velazquez named first ever student ambassador for Capital City Campus in Pierre
Capital City Campus in Pierre has added a new student ambassador to its Board of Directors. Brenda Velazquez will graduate from the Dakota Wesleyan University Learn & Earn program at CCC in December 2022. CCC Executive Director Lindy Geraets says they decided to create the Student Ambassador board position to...
KELOLAND TV
How big is the Palmer Gulch Fire?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Black Hills between Hill City and the Black Elk Peak Wilderness Area has grown to 91 acres as of Monday morning. The U.S. Forest Service notes that the fire, now 40% contained, is currently burning along...
drgnews.com
Stanley County Student Council holds Halloween costume contest
The Stanley County Student Council sponsored a costume contest for grades 6-12 on Halloween day (Oct. 31, 2022).
drgnews.com
A blizzard of snowflakes in the St. Joseph Catholic School parking lot
It may have been sunny and nearly 80 degrees in Pierre yesterday afternoon (Nov. 2, 2022), but snowflakes were showing up in the parking lot of the St. Joseph Catholic School. 5th grade Math and Science teacher Gaye Pickner says they were asked to paint two of the city’s snowplows.
drgnews.com
Pierre PD, Hughes County SO vehicles not included in latest warning about Takata air bag deaths
Vehicles used by the Pierre Police Department and the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office are not included in a warning issued by a car dealership and the US government after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers. The feds and the company formerly known as...
drgnews.com
Pierre Ready For Yankton And For Chance To Return To Dome
PIERRE – Pierre Governor Football looks to make another trip to the DakotaDome and make South Dakota high school football history, but first, the 10-0 Governors are set to meet Yankton in an 11AA semifinal game Friday night at Hollister Field at Phil Trautner Stadium. Pierre defeated Sturgis 42-14...
drgnews.com
SC Clinches Winning Volleyball Season.
FORT PIERRE – This was a long time coming. A year after suffering a disappointing first-round playoff loss, the Stanley County Buffaloes clinched a winning volleyball season for the first time since 2016 with a four-set win Tuesday in the 6A first round over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19 at Parkview Auditorium.
Comments / 0