Gold price sharply up after "Goldilocks" U.S. jobs report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Friday, boosted by a...
Stock market erases billions after FOMC rate hike, gold to stay flat until year-end - Gary Wagner
The S&P 500 shed more than $800 billion on Wednesday, falling 2.5 percent in a day’s trading after the Federal Reserve announced that it would raise interest rates by 75 basis points. Despite the stock market’s reaction, the Fed is not done raising rates and tightening, according to Gary Wagner, editor of TheGoldForecast.com.
Gold prices move near session highs as Federal Reserve raises interest rates 75 basis points
(Kitco News) - The gold market is seeing some new buying momentum as the Federal Reserve looks to slightly adjust its aggressive monetary policy stance. In a widely anticipated move, the Federal Reserve raised its Fed Funds rate by 75 basis points. This is the fourth consecutive supersized rate hike this year. While the central bank remains focused on bringing inflation down, it does appear to be adjusting its stance.
Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
Copper/Silver: Let those 1 oz American Eagles keep soaring
Friday night is my favorite time of the week. You get to reflect on the trading you have done so far, the mistakes you've made, and the opportunities you might have missed. Where was the low in the market you are trading? What was the high? Are you on the right side or the wrong side? Are you still long Gold from $2100/oz on the Russia/Ukraine panic highs in March, or did you run out and buy a bunch of Silver in April 2011 when it peaked at $50/oz? Charles Mackay (1814-1889) wrote a fascinating book called "Extraordinary popular delusions and the madness of crowds," which is partially a series of case studies on the psychology of mass mania surrounding different investments.
Twitter halts crypto wallet project, driving DOGE down over 10%
(Kitco News) - Twitter has halted its plan to build its own crypto wallet, according to a report published by Platformer on Wednesday evening. The report sparked a slide of over 10% for Dogecoin (DOGE). "A recently revealed plan to build a crypto wallet for Twitter appears to be on...
Gold sees some buying momentum against the pound as BoE raises interest rates by 75 basis points
(Kitco News) - As expected, the Bank of England continued to aggressively tighten its monetary policy raising the bank rate by 75 basis points to 3%. Analysts note that this was the biggest rate hike since 1989 as the central bank continues to battle inflation at a 40-year high. Because of the growing inflation risk, the BoE signaled further tightening.
Sibanye Stillwater reports adjusted EBITDA of $496M in Q3 as gold and PGM production down y-o-y
All-in sustaining costs (including DRDGOLD) were US$2,207 per ounce of gold or 52% higher than for Q3 2021,...
Gold prices holding the line at $1,650 as U.S. created 261K jobs in October
(Kitco News) - The gold market continues to trade around $1,650 level even as the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in October. Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said 261,000 jobs were created last month. The data significantly beat expectations economists were forecasting job gains of around 197,000.
Canada's government and central bank signal renewed focus on cryptocurrencies and CBDCs
(Kitco News) - The Canadian government announced on Thursday that it has now begun consultations with stakeholders on digital assets – including cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The announcement was part of the Federal government’s fall economic update, which functions as a mid-year mini-budget for the...
Bullish sentiment growing in gold with prices ending the week up 2%
The latest Kitco News survey shows that sentiment in the marketplace continues to improve, with a majority of...
No liquidity distress in U.S. bonds: NY Fed economist
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Cost of new debt for companies may be at a premium but there is no liquidity distress yet in the U.S. corporate bond markets, said Nina Boyarchenko, head of microfinance studies at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and a developer of the Corporate Bond Market Distress Index (CMDI).
Gold price surges $50, should investors be selling into the rally?
(Kitco News) Gold prices surged nearly $50 on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report clarified some of the Federal Reserve's mixed messages, and China signaled a possible easing of its Covid-Zero policy. But caution is still advised as all previous quick rallies have been used as selling opportunities. Gold...
Dollar rallies after hawkish Fed; pound slides as BoE warns of 'very challenging' outlook
LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The dollar strengthened on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve signalled U.S. interest rates will likely peak at a higher rate than markets had expected, while the pound fell after the Bank of England raised rates but warned of a "very challenging outlook." The BoE lifted...
Central banks bring more volatility into the gold space
On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced it will raise rates by 75 basis-points as the markets had anticipated, which is the highest level since January 2008 at 3.75%-4%. This marks the fourth consecutive 75 bps raise as the Fed maintains a hawkish approach in its attempt to curb an inflation rate the central bank insisted was "transitory" until higher CPI readings had become entrenched earlier this year.
Gold stocks: until 'things fall apart'
Party on if you will, but the gold mining fundamental case is not complete. Back on October 14th we reviewed why a post-bubble contraction would be the proper time to buy gold mining stocks for fundamental reasons (even as they might possibly be dropping despite improving fundamentals). *. On October...
Dips to buy
S&P 500 indeed entered yesterday in a corrective mode, which turned out to be a shallow downswing. USD and yields moved up – a bit too much to my liking, in a move that I saw as fake, especially when the closing prices are considered. And these are being duly reversed today, in what is increasingly looking as a solid risk-on day.
