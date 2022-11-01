Read full article on original website
Anderson Chosen As South Dakota Beef Industry Council Executive Director
The South Dakota Beef Industry Council is pleased to announce Jodie Anderson as the new SDBIC Executive Director. Anderson assumed her new role on November 1, 2022. Anderson hails from a ranch in Haakon County and considers Pierre, South Dakota her hometown. She earned her B.S. in Agricultural Business from Colorado State University then lived and worked in several western states before returning to South Dakota. Veabea Thomas, SDBIC president says they are excited to welcome Jodie to the team. Jodie has been working part time at the SDBIC office and has a good working knowledge of the Beef Checkoff. Anderson is the owner and President of Strategic Association Services where she has served multiple non-profit organizations, including 16 years as the Executive Director for the South Dakota Cattlemen’s association. In this role, Anderson worked closely with South Dakota’s agricultural community as well as state and industry leaders and she brings many years of beef industry experience to the SDBIC team. Jodie’s resume also includes previous experience at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and she was instrumental in the launch of the S.D. Agricultural Land Trust. Jokie and her sister co-own their family ranch in western South Dakota and Texas and she resides in Pierre with her daughter Quinn.
