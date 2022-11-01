The showdown between the second-ranked WACO Warriors and number-ten Montezuma in the 8-man football quarterfinals tonight will feature some of the state’s leaders in a number of statistics, and that’s not just leading 8-man, but across all classes. WACO defensive back Mason Miller had nine interceptions last season, tied for most in the state regardless of class. The senior is likely on his way to all-state honors again as he enters this week once more tied for the state lead in picks with eight. Warriors senior Simeon Reichenbach is known best for his prowess as a running back, but he’s been excellent as a place kicker with 63 touchbacks, second in 8-man across the state. Reichenbach’s seven made field goals are also the most in 8-man this season.

MONTEZUMA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO