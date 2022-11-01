Read full article on original website
City Council Summary
The Washington City Council met in regular session on Tuesday. The council overheard an evaluation report about possible development of a new hotel. A bid was approved for tree maintenance for 2022, and the council approved multiple financial reports. The first reading for an ordinance amendment for the electric vehicle charging station was approved, and the second reading of the speed zones and stop sign for the West Buchanan St. project were also approved. The board decided to table any further action relating to the counteroffer made by Canadian Pacific Railroad until the next meeting.
An Additional Hotel Deemed Viable for Washington
At the November 1st Washington City Council meeting, the council heard a report from Michael Hool about the feasibility of putting another hotel in Washington. Hool is a member of the International Society of Hospitality Consultants and has been in the hotel industry for 35 years, and has been conducting feasibility studies for the last 20 years.
4-H Awards Celebration on Sunday
The Washington County 4-H Program will host its annual Awards Celebration on Sunday, November 6th, at the KC Hall in Washington at 3:00 pm. All Washington County 4-H’ers, family members, club leaders, and other 4-H volunteers are invited and encouraged to attend. The evening will include installing the 2022-2023 County Council members, recognizing adult volunteers and businesses, record book awards, CBI Bank 4-H Participation Awards, and other special honors.
Washington County Auditor Reminds Residents of Voting Options
Election day for the general elections is less than a week away, with the polls set to open at 7:00 am in Washington on Tuesday, November 8th. KCII radio will provide live updates after the polls close, while the results roll in until 11:00 pm. Washington County Auditor Dan Widmer...
Welding Class Available This Week at Kirkwood Regional Center
The Kirkwood Regional Center in Washington will be holding a welding basics class for local residents that are looking to develop a new skill or are looking to build upon their existing welding knowledge. This class will be a weekly class held every Saturday from November 5th-19th, from 9:00 am to noon. The fundamentals of welding are taught during the first class, with those learned techniques and skills being used to help construct an individualized art piece throughout the class.
Voss and Creed Represent Southeast Iowa in All-Star Race Saturday
One Demon and one Golden Hawk will carry the banner for southeast Iowa Saturday at the Iowa Track and Field Coaches Association’s Senior All-Star Cross Country Meet. Washington’s Grace Voss and Mid-Prairie’s Blake Creed will wear their school colors in a race one final time. Voss was part of a Washington girls team that qualified for the state meet in Fort Dodge for the first time since 1996 and finished in sixth place overall in 3A, best in school history. Creed was part of a Mid-Prairie boys team that qualified for state for the second year in a row and finished 13th in 2A in Fort Dodge. He was 84th individually at state.
218 Treasure Trek This Saturday
On Saturday, November 5, the 218 Treasure Trek returns to southeast Iowa. Businesses and vendors in Riverside, Ainsworth, and Crawfordsville will be open for a day of shopping, giveaways, and great food. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features 19 vendors at 13 different stops, including...
Kalona Public Library Preparing Young Learners for STEM Field
The Kalona Public Library is putting the T in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) for new learners ages 18 months and up. The Kalona Public Library recently added an AWE interactive computer for kids. The computer emphasizes independent, digital learning, including categories like science, math, typing, and even music. Once play begins, the computer sets a timer for 30 minutes and notifies children when their session is over. This is an attempt to reduce screen time while also being educational. To accommodate people of all ages, the computer can be played using a touch screen as well as a mouse and keyboard.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH LAURA SEMKEN
On today’s program, we’re talking with Naturalist for Louisa County Conservation, Laura Semken, about the 2022 Friend of Conservation Award.
Hillcrest Looks Local To Source School Lunches
When sourcing school lunches, Hillcrest Academy in Kalona looks locally. Mike Patterson teaches all agriculture and biology courses at Hillcrest, in addition to being the FFA advisor. He and five other students work in a greenhouse as part of the plant science course curriculum. Students learn about both the agricultural...
Potential Motive In 2021 Murder Of Fairfield Teacher
In court documents disclosed by the prosecution on Tuesday, November 1, a potential motive has been revealed regarding the murder of Fairfield teacher, Nohema Graber, last year. The documents state that one of the defendants, 17-year-old Willard Miller, met with Graber on November 2 of last year to discuss a...
Washington Man Arrested for Felonious Child Endangerment
The Washington Police Department arrested twenty-three-year-old Timothy Andrew Trepanier for Child Endangerment Resulting in Serious Injury, a Class C Felony. On September 18th, 2022, Washington Police Department officers were asked to accompany Department of Human Services members to a Washington address regarding an injury to a seven-week-old male infant. The infant had sustained rib fractures to the posterior left side. A radiologist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics indicated the injuries would have been sustained in or around the end of August to the first part of September.
Kalona Man Arrested for Felonious OWI
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested thirty-one-year-old Joseph Paul Elliot Halstead of Kalona for OWI Third or Subsequent Offense, a Class D Felony. The minimum fines for a third or subsequent offense are $3,125, and the maximum fines are $9,375 for a third or subsequent offense conviction. The mandatory minimum jail sentence for a third or subsequent offense conviction is 30 days, and the maximum jail sentence is up to five years.
WACO Wallops Montezuma to Punch Ticket to the Dome
For just the second time in program history, the WACO Warriors football team has a date at the Dome. Second-ranked WACO defeated number-10 Montezuma 52-7 in the state quarterfinals last night to remain undefeated and become one of Iowa’s final four 8-man teams left standing. The Warriors actually faced...
Savage Volleyball Digs Defense; Ranks Top 10 in State
The Sigourney volleyball team made things difficult on opposing offenses during the recently completed season on the hard court. The Savages finished second in the South Iowa Cedar League and 10th in Class 1A with 1,674 digs. A pair of Sigourney players placed in the top four in the SICL for total digs including senior Regan Power with 380, second most in conference and 20th across all of Class 1A in Iowa. Her teammate, sophomore Josephine Moore was fourth in the league with 372. Sigourney put together a 23-8 campaign, finishing 9-2 in conference matches, tying North Mahaska for second place.
WACO vs Montezuma Features Football State Stat Leaders
The showdown between the second-ranked WACO Warriors and number-ten Montezuma in the 8-man football quarterfinals tonight will feature some of the state’s leaders in a number of statistics, and that’s not just leading 8-man, but across all classes. WACO defensive back Mason Miller had nine interceptions last season, tied for most in the state regardless of class. The senior is likely on his way to all-state honors again as he enters this week once more tied for the state lead in picks with eight. Warriors senior Simeon Reichenbach is known best for his prowess as a running back, but he’s been excellent as a place kicker with 63 touchbacks, second in 8-man across the state. Reichenbach’s seven made field goals are also the most in 8-man this season.
Brown Breaking Through Record Books at Mid-Prairie
Mid-Prairie’s Cain Brown now ranks among the best receivers to ever wear the black and gold. The senior finished his Golden Hawk career tied for third in school history with nine touchdown catches. He is even with 2016 graduate Levi Duwa. He trails only Darian Patterson class of 2007, and Colin Brenneman class of 2008, who are tied for the top mark in program history at 16. His six touchdown catches during the 2022 season tie him for seventh on the all-time single season list with Brenneman in 2007, Zach Schwartz in 2013 and Colin Weber in 2014. Brown is also seventh on the career receiving yards list with 810, placing him a single yard behind Justin Schwartz, class of 2018 for sixth all-time and ahead of class of 1999s Brent Showalter in eighth. His 50 career pass grabs are ninth in Golden Hawk history, one catch behind 1987 grad Nate Truelson and 1993 grad Anthony Kos and ahead of 1999 grad Brent Showalter’s 47.
WACO Warrior Football Quarterfinal Preview
The WACO Warriors have advanced to the next round of the 8-man Iowa high school football playoffs, following a dominant performance against Central City. The Warriors defeated the Wildcats 48-12 last Friday for their 11th win, the second-most in school history. WACO now has their sights on the quarterfinals, where...
WACO a Win Away from the Dome on KCII
A trip to the dome and the final four of Iowa high school eight-man football is on the line for the WACO Warriors as they host Montezuma tonight on KCII. Second-ranked WACO is a perfect 11-0 and has won every game by at least 25 points. The Warriors average almost...
Brighton Man Arrested on Felonious Burglary Warrant
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested twenty-two-year-old Tijon Malik Harrill of Brighton on Tuesday for probation violations relating to his original charge of Third-Degree Burglary, a Class D Felony. The original incident occurred in February 2020, when Harrill admitted spraying fire extinguisher powder into five unoccupied vehicles in Washington. Harrill admitted that he sprayed the fire extinguisher in three of the cars because the victim’s son and him did not get along.
