Read full article on original website
Claire K
2d ago
hopefully Grady Hospital can take over wellstars building and expand there service, one could be trauma CTR and the other patients specialty CTR.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
7 Elegant Interior Design For Atlanta AirbnbsJodian Marie
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of emergency rental assistance availability in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Georgia Office of Community Affairs announced that it would stop taking applications for emergency rental assistance. The agency recently said the decision had to do with a lack of funds to continue granting applications. The agency website suggests applying to the Emergency Rental Assistance Programs in...
Family fundraises for 'Caring Cradle' to allow more time for families to grieve with babies before death
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A couple is working to help other families coping with an unbearable loss, after losing their own child shortly after she was born. Now, Jeff and Jessica Beacham are taking their pain and turning it into purpose. Just a few months ago, the couple was...
'It’s been our country club' | Iconic metro Atlanta barbershop to close after 3 decades
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Friday will be the end of an era for a barbershop in DeKalb County. After 30 years, Nick's Barber Shop on Redan Road in Stone Mountain is turning its “open sign” off. Owner Vance Harper said he was forced to make this decision,...
fox5atlanta.com
State investigators look into living conditions at Atlanta rental home
ATLANTA - FOX 5 has reason to believe the state is looking into reports of elder abuse at a rented home in southwest Atlanta. It is FOX 5's understanding a tip led investigators with the Georgia Department of Human Services to a home on Jonesboro Road in Atlanta to investigate claims of elder abuse.
Alpharetta plane crash victims ID’d as Dunwoody couple who owned dental practice
Family friends and publicly available records have confirmed the identities of two people killed when a small plane crashed near Alpharetta on Halloween afternoon.
‘Adventurer and wanderer’ Emanuel Biggs died on the streets he embraced
Everyone up and down Moreland Avenue in Atlanta knew Emanuel Biggs. That was where Biggs, who was homeless, lived outdoors in the heat and cold, and that is where, on an early Monday morning, he was struck by a car and killed.
‘They won’t call it mold:’ College students say mold is taking over their Cobb apartment
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two college students say mold has been growing inside of their off-campus apartment and they’re concerned. “It’s very concerning because we come home and every day I don’t know if there’s going to be something else ruined,” Megan Willis told Channel 2′s Michele Newell.
Atlanta police investigating homeless camp near CNN Center after finding trail of blood
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the possibility of a person shot near CNN Center in downtown Atlanta after a pool of blood was found on Wednesday, officials say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Atlanta police, officers received a call...
How this Georgia doctor is helping IBD patients outside the office
ATLANTA — One Georgia doctor is making it easier for patients to answer those burning health questions. On Saturday, Nov. 5, certified Gastroenterologist with Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates, Dr. Aja McCutchen will be honored at the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s 32nd Annual Torch Gala as the Premier Adult Healthcare Professional of the Year for her work in bringing awareness and free health support to underrepresented and underserved communities who are living with Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD).
Abrupt closure of rental assistance program frustrates housing advocates
LISTEN: Attorney Lindsey Siegel, Director of Housing Advocacy for Atlanta Legal Aid, speaks with GPB's Orlando Montoya about the abrupt closure of Georgia's federally funded rental assistance program. Housing advocates fear homelessness could be in the immediate future for Georgians no longer able to get rental assistance funded by a...
An inside look at the $200-million expansion of new wing of Grady Memorial Hospital
ATLANTA — While Wellstar Health System is shutting down one of Atlanta’s hospitals, another one is expanding. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Grady Memorial Hospital is building a five-floor outpatient facility, allowing it to add more rooms. With a Channel 2 Action News...
Local nonprofit helping food insecure people during Thanksgiving
ATLANTA — An Atlanta nonprofit is asking for donations for several Thanksgiving food drives during the month of November. Hosea Helps is a local not-for-profit organization that helps those struggling financially. All year long, the nonprofit puts food on the table for families in need, and this holiday season, they need the public's help.
Driver dies, 2-year-old hospitalized after crash with Clayton County officer
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A driver in Clayton County died Friday morning, Georgia State Patrol said, after crashing with a Clayton County Police officer. A 2-year-old in the back of the car was also hospitalized in the crash and the officer was taken to Grady. GSP identified the driver...
OPINION: ‘Exhaustive’ search for Atlanta chief nets the guy right here
In April, with the former police chief stepping down, I predicted Mayor Andre Dickens would embark on a “national search...
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta family wants strict penalties for street racers after loved one's death
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A metro Atlanta family is urging more be done about the dangerous street racing trend after a family member's death. While law enforcement and metro Atlanta courts have worked to try and catch and charge street racers, multiple events in the last few weeks have shown many of the dangerous drivers haven't gotten the message.
wabe.org
She planned to stay in her family home. Then Fulton County multiplied her tax bill.
There’s a way for homeowners to reduce their property taxes and protect against swings in the real estate market. The tax break, known as a homestead exemption, can lower homeowners’ housing costs by thousands of dollars. But a legal aid firm says Fulton County has denied that benefit...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived
ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
Death of Takeoff, violence in hip-hop community could be related to mental health, professor says
ATLANTA — There’s renewed concern about an uptick in violence in the entertainment industry. It comes after the shocking death of popular rapper and Gwinnett County native Takeoff, one-third of the Grammy-nominated trio, the “Migos.”. Dr. Lakeyta Bonnette-Bailey, a professor who specializes in hip-hop culture and politics...
2 men threaten to sue over Cartersville school district's construction allegedly damaging rivers, streams
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Two people are threatening to sue a Georgia school district for $2 million over a primary school being built right next to their land. It's allegedly causing harm to their rivers and streams -- the environment of an endangered fish. Donovan Shook said he's proud of...
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 1