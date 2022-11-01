ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Suzann Gettys
3d ago

Child endangering? That's it? There should be a significantly stronger charge against her. I find it appalling that charges for crimes against children seem exceedingly 'light' for actions that would carry more severe punishment if done to an adult.

WLWT 5

Court hearing delayed until next week for teen charged in 3 murders, kidnapping

A court hearing was continued until next week for a teenager accused of killing three people in just 17 days. Michael Madaris, 16, was indicted last week on six counts of murder, five counts of felonious assault, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, one count of burglary, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of carrying concealed weapons and one count of obstruction of official business.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Daycare worker charged with violently assaulting 1-year-old now ruled competent for trial

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A worker at a Cincinnati daycare accused of violently assaulting a 1-year-old is now competent to stand trial at this time, a judge determined Thursday. Kristian Hemmitt was originally ruled incompetent for trial and ordered to undergo treatment at Summit Behavioral Healthcare for six months before she could be re-evaluated, Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jody said in June.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Landlord arrested after calling police for help evicting tenants

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A picture shows a woman holding a butcher knife as police point a taser at her. The incident sent the woman behind bars, but she says the picture doesn’t tell the whole story. Levonn Bell, 36, claims she’s being wrongfully charged. She says the image released...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Deputies: Brown County man dies after accidental gun discharge

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — A man has died after a gun accidentally discharged while in the pocket of a sweatshirt, the Brown County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say they received a call just before 7 p.m. Wednesday and responded to the 14000 block of State Route 68 in Mount Orab in reference to gunshots.
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Clermont County sixth grader accused of making threatening list removed from school, charged

BATAVIA, Ohio — A Clermont County sixth-grader has been removed from school and charged after being accused of making a list of names of people he wanted to harm. Officials said on Thursday around 11 a.m., school administrators at West Clermont Middle School, were made aware of a sixth grader who had a list of names, including students, of people he wanted to harm.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Man pleads guilty to imposition charge

WILMINGTON — A local man pleaded guilty to predatory behavior toward a minor. On Thursday, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck accepted a guilty plea from Ethan Lake for one county of gross sexual imposition, a felony 3 offense. With this, Lakes now faces up...
BLANCHESTER, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man sold ‘fire’ to high school student

An Ohio man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for distributing fentanyl that caused the near-fatal overdose of a high school student. According to the Department of Justice Marcus Phoenix, 33, of Cincinnati, sold a teenager fentanyl. Court documents detail that the overdose victim had texted Phoenix and requested $20 worth of “fire.” The […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A police officer shot a person in Butler County Wednesday night, according to Steve Irwin with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Fairfield Township officers were called out around 8:10 p.m. for a welfare check at Camargo Mobile Home Park on Rt. 4, according to Butler County Dispatch.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

