Suzann Gettys
3d ago
Child endangering? That's it? There should be a significantly stronger charge against her. I find it appalling that charges for crimes against children seem exceedingly 'light' for actions that would carry more severe punishment if done to an adult.
Court docs: Woman indicted on multiple charges for death of her infant daughter
NORWOOD, Ohio — A woman has been indicted on charges for causing the death of her 4-month-old daughter in Norwood. According to court documents, 37-year-old Rebecca King is accused of causing "blunt force trauma" to her infant daughter, Lily King, resulting in her death. The incident occurred on Oct....
Father now charged with involuntary manslaughter in son’s death: Court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A father has now been indicted on a charge of involuntary manslaughter following the death of his 3-year-old son in October, according to Hamilton County court records. Deangelo Davis, 37, was originally charged with endangering children in connection with the shooting, Cincinnati police wrote in the arrest...
Court hearing delayed until next week for teen charged in 3 murders, kidnapping
A court hearing was continued until next week for a teenager accused of killing three people in just 17 days. Michael Madaris, 16, was indicted last week on six counts of murder, five counts of felonious assault, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, one count of burglary, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of carrying concealed weapons and one count of obstruction of official business.
Daycare worker charged with violently assaulting 1-year-old now ruled competent for trial
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A worker at a Cincinnati daycare accused of violently assaulting a 1-year-old is now competent to stand trial at this time, a judge determined Thursday. Kristian Hemmitt was originally ruled incompetent for trial and ordered to undergo treatment at Summit Behavioral Healthcare for six months before she could be re-evaluated, Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jody said in June.
Landlord arrested after calling police for help evicting tenants
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A picture shows a woman holding a butcher knife as police point a taser at her. The incident sent the woman behind bars, but she says the picture doesn’t tell the whole story. Levonn Bell, 36, claims she’s being wrongfully charged. She says the image released...
Parents tell police their son used his fists, knees, feet to beat them up Halloween night
KETTERING — A 33-year-old Kettering man remains in jail on charges accusing him of hitting his father an estimated 80 times with his fists, knee strikes and kicks and also using a metal coat hanger to rough up his mother on Halloween night. Justin Couch is in the Montgomery...
Deputies: Brown County man dies after accidental gun discharge
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — A man has died after a gun accidentally discharged while in the pocket of a sweatshirt, the Brown County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say they received a call just before 7 p.m. Wednesday and responded to the 14000 block of State Route 68 in Mount Orab in reference to gunshots.
Englewood Police pursue a man with active arrest warrants and a stolen vehicle from Dayton
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood police apprehended a man with multiple active arrest warrants and in possession of a stolen vehicle after an approximate 6 mile car-and-foot pursuit. Officers first stopped the man on I-70 eastbound past Main Street for having no license plates on the car, Englewood police informed News Center 7.
Clermont County sixth grader accused of making threatening list removed from school, charged
BATAVIA, Ohio — A Clermont County sixth-grader has been removed from school and charged after being accused of making a list of names of people he wanted to harm. Officials said on Thursday around 11 a.m., school administrators at West Clermont Middle School, were made aware of a sixth grader who had a list of names, including students, of people he wanted to harm.
Cincinnati man sentenced to 16 years in prison for selling fentanyl to a teen
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison Wednesday for selling fentanyl to a high school student that had a near-fatal overdose, according to a U.S. District Court. Marcus Phoenix, 33, sold narcotics to a teenager back in March 2019, U.S. Southern District of...
Clermont County stabbing victim dies, armed suspect shot by police faces charges
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 58-year-old woman who police says was stabbed multiple times by a male relative in the basement of their home Tuesday has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Melissa Amburgy was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s...
Man pleads guilty to imposition charge
WILMINGTON — A local man pleaded guilty to predatory behavior toward a minor. On Thursday, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck accepted a guilty plea from Ethan Lake for one county of gross sexual imposition, a felony 3 offense. With this, Lakes now faces up...
Ohio man sold ‘fire’ to high school student
An Ohio man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for distributing fentanyl that caused the near-fatal overdose of a high school student. According to the Department of Justice Marcus Phoenix, 33, of Cincinnati, sold a teenager fentanyl. Court documents detail that the overdose victim had texted Phoenix and requested $20 worth of “fire.” The […]
Federal hate crime charges filed against Cincinnati man after alleged race-based assault
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was charged with committing a federal hate crime after he allegedly assaulted an Asian American student based on the victim’s race, according to U.S. Southern District Attorney Kenneth Parker. Darrin Johnson, 26, was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday morning. According to the...
Man dies after accidentally shooting himself in Brown County, sheriff says
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after the Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it appears he was accidentally shot by his own gun. Joseph Hauser, 30, of Mt. Orab, was found dead Tuesday by his girlfriend in the backyard of their home on State Route 68 around 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.
Search of Hamilton apartment nets enough fentanyl to kill about 3 times city's population
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler County sheriff's office said a drug investigation led to the seizure of fentanyl, meth and crack cocaine plus two arrests. Members of the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Task Force and Hamilton NPS/VICE searched two apartments on NW Washington Boulevard on Tuesday. The...
Sheriff: Enough fentanyl to kill 190,000 people seized in Hamilton bust
The Butler County Sheriff's Office said the amount of fentanyl recovered could kill roughly half the population of Butler County.
Police: Homeowner shoots suspect attempting burglary at Franklin home
Franklin police reported that a K-9 was called to the scene and found the 36-year-old suspect hiding in a shed not far from the victim's residence. He was then taken into custody.
BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Township
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A police officer shot a person in Butler County Wednesday night, according to Steve Irwin with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Fairfield Township officers were called out around 8:10 p.m. for a welfare check at Camargo Mobile Home Park on Rt. 4, according to Butler County Dispatch.
Man stabs female relative before being shot by officer, police chief says
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in Miami Township Tuesday was shot by an officer, according to Miami Township Police Chief Mike Mills. Police shot the man, later identified as Joshua Amburgy, in the leg after he ran at officers with a...
