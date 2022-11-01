ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Thunder Gameday: Taking on No. 1 Overall Pick Paolo Banchero

By Inside The Thunder Staff
 3 days ago

The Orlando Magic are in Oklahoma City tonight for a matchup against the Thunder.

Tonight was slated to be the battle between the top two picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, but a season-ending injury to Chet Holmgren eliminated that possibility.

Regardless, the No. 1 overall pick in Paolo Banchero will be in Oklahoma City tonight as the struggling Orlando Magic take on the surging Thunder.

Can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lead his team to a fourth-straight win?

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 3-point favorites against the Magic, and the total over/under is 218 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

After starting 0-3 in the 2022-23 season, the Thunder have won three consecutive games. Furthermore, they’ve gone on this run without a starter in Josh Giddey (ankle).

A team that’s a favorite entering this matchup against the Magic, Oklahoma City is one of the hottest teams in the NBA as it looks to go above .500.

Orlando is facing some injury issues, which has contributed to the slow start. With the worst record in the NBA, it’s clear the rebuild still needs more time despite Banchero having a fantastic beginning of his career.

Regardless, there’s a good chance Gilgeous-Alexander is the best player on the court tonight after winning Western Conference Player of the Week .

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) vs. Orlando Magic (1-6)

WHEN:

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this matchup, the Thunder will remain at home for their second contest of the year against the Denver Nuggets.

