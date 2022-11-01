Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Related
wbrz.com
LSU fans already tailgating, showing their support two days before Alabama game kicks off
BATON ROUGE - On Saturday night, Tiger Stadium will be full of LSU fans decked out in purple and gold ready to cheer the Tigers to victory against Alabama. And on Thursday, fans waited in their RVs before the lot even opened, already tailgating and grilling. Some arrived as early...
wbrz.com
WBRZ's score predictions for the 2022 LSU vs. Bama game
On the Friday before the fateful 2022 LSU vs. Bama game, WBRZ collected score predictions from staff and viewers alike. How do YOU think it'll play out?
wbrz.com
After LSU & Tennessee fines, SEC reviewing ways to address fans storming fields
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference announced Friday it will review policies on postgame field and court storming by fans and explore ways schools can make the raucous celebrations safer. The move comes after Tennessee and LSU were fined last month by the SEC for fans rushing the...
andthevalleyshook.com
Three Very Specific Predictions for LSU vs Alabama
The LSU Tigers will look to play for more than pride as they welcome the Crimson Tide of Alabama. The Tigers will look to improve to 7-2 as the season has given them a good opportunity here for a conference win vs an old rival and a shot at the SEC West.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss player accidentally hits offensive analyst with line-drive in practice
Ole Miss offensive analyst Michael Nysewander got more than he bargained for on Wednesday when for some reason he started throwing pitches to some of the Rebels football players in an impromptu batting practice during the middle of football practice. Nysewander, a tight end on Alabama’s 2015 national championship team,...
wbrz.com
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux
BATON ROUGE - The Dunham offense has a balanced attack—being able to pick you apart by either running or throwing the football. But what sets the Tigers apart is their big-play threat Jac Comeaux. "Jac has got explosive play capabilities and so part of our offense is we want...
Oxford, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wbrz.com
LSU employee struck by car on campus Thursday afternoon, taken to hospital
BATON ROUGE - An LSU employee was reportedly hit by a car near the university's vet school late Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. on Skip Bertman Drive, just off River Road. Sources told WBRZ the person hit was taken to a hospital. As of 6:30 p.m.,...
thelocalvoice.net
“Good Ole Boys and Gals BBQ 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi” photographs by Gaetano Catelli
“From 1983-1991, [Johnny] Morgan served as a Mississippi State Senator, and after that he was a county supervisor in Lafayette County, where he ultimately served as its President. He has also served on the North MS Industrial Development Association, which is a subsidiary of TVA. He has also been involved with the Mississippi Board of Economic Development.”
wbrz.com
$1.2 billion Powerball drawing Wednesday night on WBRZ Plus - Check numbers here
BATON ROUGE - The race is on for who wants to be a billionaire!. People were in and out of gas stations and stores all across Baton Rouge, hoping to be the next big Powerball winner and net $1.2 billion (before taxes, of course). Watch the drawing live at 9:59...
wbrz.com
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy on its Baton Rouge tour stop
BATON ROUGE - The National Championship trophy will be stopping by the capital city Friday, and here's where you can find it. The trophy will be set up for photo ops at the Prairieville Walmart from noon to 2 p.m., then at the Walmart on Burbank Drive from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash
JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
wbrz.com
Truck hits Baker house early Friday morning; unclear if driver will be ticketed
BAKER - A truck hit an occupied home early Friday morning, bending one of the outside walls. The Baker Police Department told WBRZ the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Friday morning. One person was reportedly in the house at the time, but according to officers, neither the occupant nor the 26-year-old driver were injured in the crash.
Man accused of attacking former catfish farm employees in Mississippi
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss.– Two former employees at a catfish farm in Mississippi say a man attacked them after they went to pick up their final paychecks. Bailey Wade took a cell phone video of a man wielding a heavy object and smashing the windshield of Dylan Coe’s car after Wade and Coe went Pride of […]
wbrz.com
Friday AM Forecast: Showers and storms are moving in early Saturday
The football forecast is looking rainy this weekend. Today & Tonight: The humidity is climbing fast; you may notice some patchy fog out there this morning. Any fog will lift around 9 a.m. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s this afternoon between the clouds and a few showers will be possible this evening. Showers are most likely from 5-7 p.m. tonight, and they will be short lived. Overnight temperatures will be warm, in the mid-60s.
wbrz.com
Zac Efron comes to Baton Rouge amid film industry boom
BATON ROUGE - A big budget movie is now filming in the capital area, and it's one of many that are funneling money into the local economy. “Economically, when you think about some of the big films, it’s an incredible injection of money into our local economy," said Chris Stelly with Louisiana Economic Development.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford resident celebrates 100th birthday
On Thursday, Nov. 10, Maralyn Howell Bullion will observe the 100th year since her birth at the old Culley Hospital on Van Buren Street in Oxford. To mark the occasion, her family wanted to plan for a birthday party for two days later, on Saturday, Nov. 12, when everyone could come. However, that Saturday is when Ole Miss plays Alabama, and Maralyn said she was not going to miss that game.
wbrz.com
Students facing discipline after fight forced lockdown at Istrouma High; school system took days to answer questions
BATON ROUGE - Several students are facing suspension after a fight that triggered a lockdown and a police response at a high school campus this week. The fight happened sometime Tuesday morning at Istrouma High School and ultimately drew police officers to the campus to help ensure the situation was under control. No arrests were made, and there were reportedly no weapons involved.
actionnews5.com
Tunica Co. woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a North Mississippi apartment complex is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Karla Walker says she’s scared to death to return to her Kirby Estate apartment of four years after this shooting. “It’s the simple fact, I can’t even...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge officer unharmed after police car flips over in Zachary neighborhood
ZACHARY - A Baton Rouge police officer walked away without any serious injuries after their vehicle flipped over Thursday morning. The crash, which involved one other car, happened sometime after 8 a.m. on Nelson Street, off Old Baker Road. Authorities said no one, including the officer, was harmed. Zachary Police...
