The football forecast is looking rainy this weekend. Today & Tonight: The humidity is climbing fast; you may notice some patchy fog out there this morning. Any fog will lift around 9 a.m. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s this afternoon between the clouds and a few showers will be possible this evening. Showers are most likely from 5-7 p.m. tonight, and they will be short lived. Overnight temperatures will be warm, in the mid-60s.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO