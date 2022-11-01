ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

andthevalleyshook.com

Three Very Specific Predictions for LSU vs Alabama

The LSU Tigers will look to play for more than pride as they welcome the Crimson Tide of Alabama. The Tigers will look to improve to 7-2 as the season has given them a good opportunity here for a conference win vs an old rival and a shot at the SEC West.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss player accidentally hits offensive analyst with line-drive in practice

Ole Miss offensive analyst Michael Nysewander got more than he bargained for on Wednesday when for some reason he started throwing pitches to some of the Rebels football players in an impromptu batting practice during the middle of football practice. Nysewander, a tight end on Alabama’s 2015 national championship team,...
OXFORD, MS
wbrz.com

Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux

BATON ROUGE - The Dunham offense has a balanced attack—being able to pick you apart by either running or throwing the football. But what sets the Tigers apart is their big-play threat Jac Comeaux. "Jac has got explosive play capabilities and so part of our offense is we want...
BATON ROUGE, LA
High School Football PRO

Oxford, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

OXFORD, MS
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash

JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Truck hits Baker house early Friday morning; unclear if driver will be ticketed

BAKER - A truck hit an occupied home early Friday morning, bending one of the outside walls. The Baker Police Department told WBRZ the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Friday morning. One person was reportedly in the house at the time, but according to officers, neither the occupant nor the 26-year-old driver were injured in the crash.
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Friday AM Forecast: Showers and storms are moving in early Saturday

The football forecast is looking rainy this weekend. Today & Tonight: The humidity is climbing fast; you may notice some patchy fog out there this morning. Any fog will lift around 9 a.m. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s this afternoon between the clouds and a few showers will be possible this evening. Showers are most likely from 5-7 p.m. tonight, and they will be short lived. Overnight temperatures will be warm, in the mid-60s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Zac Efron comes to Baton Rouge amid film industry boom

BATON ROUGE - A big budget movie is now filming in the capital area, and it's one of many that are funneling money into the local economy. “Economically, when you think about some of the big films, it’s an incredible injection of money into our local economy," said Chris Stelly with Louisiana Economic Development.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Oxford Eagle

Oxford resident celebrates 100th birthday

On Thursday, Nov. 10, Maralyn Howell Bullion will observe the 100th year since her birth at the old Culley Hospital on Van Buren Street in Oxford. To mark the occasion, her family wanted to plan for a birthday party for two days later, on Saturday, Nov. 12, when everyone could come. However, that Saturday is when Ole Miss plays Alabama, and Maralyn said she was not going to miss that game.
OXFORD, MS
wbrz.com

Students facing discipline after fight forced lockdown at Istrouma High; school system took days to answer questions

BATON ROUGE - Several students are facing suspension after a fight that triggered a lockdown and a police response at a high school campus this week. The fight happened sometime Tuesday morning at Istrouma High School and ultimately drew police officers to the campus to help ensure the situation was under control. No arrests were made, and there were reportedly no weapons involved.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
actionnews5.com

Tunica Co. woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a North Mississippi apartment complex is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Karla Walker says she’s scared to death to return to her Kirby Estate apartment of four years after this shooting. “It’s the simple fact, I can’t even...
TUNICA COUNTY, MS

