Ionis Pharmaceuticals may open R&D center in Oceanside's El Corazon Park

A plan by Ionis Pharmaceuticals to open a development and manufacturing center with 200 new, permanent full-time jobs in Oceanside's El Corazon Park could clear another hurdle this week.

The Oceanside City Council will consider the Public Works Department's recommendation Wednesday to sell 51 acres of vacant commercial land to Sudberry Development, Inc. for the project at the corner of Oceanside Boulevard and Rancho Del Oro Drive.

Ionis is a 33-year-old biotech company with headquarters in Carlsbad. The company makes three commercially approved medicines and has four more drugs in advanced studies. Its most successful medicine, Spinraza, halts a wasting disease called spinal muscular atrophy. Other drugs target Huntington's disease and various cardiovascular and neurological conditions.

"From our inception, Ionis has been committed to discovering and developing transformational medicines for patients who depend on us," Ionis CEO Brett P. Monia, said in a news release in October. "Our new Oceanside campus will provide the capacity we need to support our growing pipeline, new technologies and chemistries."

lonis expects to occupy the new facility in 2025 and begin manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients there in mid-2026, the release states. The new facility will more than double the size of the Ionis development chemistry and manufacturing facility in Carlsbad.

San Diego-based Sudberry is the master developer of the city's 465-acre El Corazon property, a former open-pit sand mine. In May 2021, the City Council sold two other sites at El Corazon to Sudberry, where construction is underway for a 268-unit apartment complex and a 7,500-seat indoor sports arena to be the home of the San Diego Sockers, a professional soccer team.

El Corazon also is home to Oceanside's second senior center and the William A. Wagner Aquatic Center that opened in 2021. In February, the City Council approved an agreement with Schmidt Design Group of San Diego to work with the community on plans for a 17-acre community park at the northwest corner of Rancho Del Oro Drive and El Corazon Drive.

The park’s master plan includes areas of commercial development as a way to help pay for the maintenance and operations of the recreational facilities there.

"Despite a lot of visible construction, please remember that only 11 percent of the park is commercial," according to the latest newsletter from Friends of El Corazon, the volunteer group that monitor's the property's development. "Almost 90 percent of the park is saved for recreation and habitat."

The group did extensive research on the Ionis facility and supports its construction, the newsletter states.

"Unfortunately, the folks doing the construction are not required to put in park elements beyond the commercial area," it states. "This means that the city will have to pay more unless we are clever now with grading plans and roadways."

As in the previous agreements, Sudberry would pay no cash for the industrial property. Instead, it will shoulder development costs estimated at $186 million.

The project also will create a number of economic benefits and revenue streams such as property and retail sales taxes for the city.

Property and sales tax revenue from the entire mixed-use development is estimated to generate about $710,000 annually for the city, according to a study by the consulting firm Keyser Marston Associates, Inc.

A majority of the 200 jobs generated by Ionis are expected to hold six-figure salaries, according to Keyser Marston.

Ionis will lease a 217,000-square-foot, built-to-suit pharmaceutical facility constructed by Sudberry in the mixed-use industrial development that will have a total of 533,700 square feet of buildings. Two more buildings, one 182,000 square feet and the other 64,300 square feet, will be available for unannounced industrial tenants.

The development also will include 35,800 square feet of retail space for shops, fast-food restaurants and a gas station yet to be identified, according to a report from Oceanside Public Works Department.

In all, the industrial sites are expected to provide jobs for the equivalent of 712 full-time employees with a average annual salary of $80,700. The retail jobs are likely to employ 72 full-time equivalents with an average annual salary of $45,000, according to the city report.

An agreement the City Council approved with Sudberry in 2013 states that the developer can buy portions of the El Corazon property if a pre-approved financial expert shows that a lease would not be profitable.

Sudberry has a long-term lease on another El Corazon site for the SoCal Sports Complex, an array of 22 soccer fields and a parking lot used for regional weekend tournaments near the senior center on the southeast side of the property. The agreement expires in 2039, with two optional 10-year extensions that could take it to 2059.

