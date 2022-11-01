ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Ionis Pharmaceuticals may open R&D center in Oceanside's El Corazon Park

By Phil Diehl
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A plan by Ionis Pharmaceuticals to open a development and manufacturing center with 200 new, permanent full-time jobs in Oceanside's El Corazon Park could clear another hurdle this week.

The Oceanside City Council will consider the Public Works Department's recommendation Wednesday to sell 51 acres of vacant commercial land to Sudberry Development, Inc. for the project at the corner of Oceanside Boulevard and Rancho Del Oro Drive.

Ionis is a 33-year-old biotech company with headquarters in Carlsbad. The company makes three commercially approved medicines and has four more drugs in advanced studies. Its most successful medicine, Spinraza, halts a wasting disease called spinal muscular atrophy. Other drugs target Huntington's disease and various cardiovascular and neurological conditions.

"From our inception, Ionis has been committed to discovering and developing transformational medicines for patients who depend on us," Ionis CEO Brett P. Monia, said in a news release in October. "Our new Oceanside campus will provide the capacity we need to support our growing pipeline, new technologies and chemistries."

lonis expects to occupy the new facility in 2025 and begin manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients there in mid-2026, the release states. The new facility will more than double the size of the Ionis development chemistry and manufacturing facility in Carlsbad.

San Diego-based Sudberry is the master developer of the city's 465-acre El Corazon property, a former open-pit sand mine. In May 2021, the City Council sold two other sites at El Corazon to Sudberry, where construction is underway for a 268-unit apartment complex and a 7,500-seat indoor sports arena to be the home of the San Diego Sockers, a professional soccer team.

El Corazon also is home to Oceanside's second senior center and the William A. Wagner Aquatic Center that opened in 2021. In February, the City Council approved an agreement with Schmidt Design Group of San Diego to work with the community on plans for a 17-acre community park at the northwest corner of Rancho Del Oro Drive and El Corazon Drive.

The park’s master plan includes areas of commercial development as a way to help pay for the maintenance and operations of the recreational facilities there.

"Despite a lot of visible construction, please remember that only 11 percent of the park is commercial," according to the latest newsletter from Friends of El Corazon, the volunteer group that monitor's the property's development. "Almost 90 percent of the park is saved for recreation and habitat."

The group did extensive research on the Ionis facility and supports its construction, the newsletter states.

"Unfortunately, the folks doing the construction are not required to put in park elements beyond the commercial area," it states. "This means that the city will have to pay more unless we are clever now with grading plans and roadways."

As in the previous agreements, Sudberry would pay no cash for the industrial property. Instead, it will shoulder development costs estimated at $186 million.

The project also will create a number of economic benefits and revenue streams such as property and retail sales taxes for the city.

Property and sales tax revenue from the entire mixed-use development is estimated to generate about $710,000 annually for the city, according to a study by the consulting firm Keyser Marston Associates, Inc.

A majority of the 200 jobs generated by Ionis are expected to hold six-figure salaries, according to Keyser Marston.

Ionis will lease a 217,000-square-foot, built-to-suit pharmaceutical facility constructed by Sudberry in the mixed-use industrial development that will have a total of 533,700 square feet of buildings. Two more buildings, one 182,000 square feet and the other 64,300 square feet, will be available for unannounced industrial tenants.

The development also will include 35,800 square feet of retail space for shops, fast-food restaurants and a gas station yet to be identified, according to a report from Oceanside Public Works Department.

In all, the industrial sites are expected to provide jobs for the equivalent of 712 full-time employees with a average annual salary of $80,700. The retail jobs are likely to employ 72 full-time equivalents with an average annual salary of $45,000, according to the city report.

An agreement the City Council approved with Sudberry in 2013 states that the developer can buy portions of the El Corazon property if a pre-approved financial expert shows that a lease would not be profitable.

Sudberry has a long-term lease on another El Corazon site for the SoCal Sports Complex, an array of 22 soccer fields and a parking lot used for regional weekend tournaments near the senior center on the southeast side of the property. The agreement expires in 2039, with two optional 10-year extensions that could take it to 2059.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
countynewscenter.com

Affordable Housing Development Opens In Carlsbad

A ribbon cutting ceremony in Carlsbad Thursday celebrated the opening of a new affordable housing development, the first of its kind in the seaside community. Located on Harding Street and Oak Avenue, Windsor Pointe offers 50 affordable homes ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments. The units are for veterans and their families earning between 25 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI) and unsheltered individuals living with severe mental illness. Supportive services are available on-site to assist those individuals experiencing mental challenges and crisis.
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Modular Projects Planned for Four San Diego Neighborhoods

A Los Angeles modular housing developer is planning to build workforce housing projects in four San Diego neighborhoods. The projects by Impact Housing in Stockton, North Park, the College Area and Barrio Logan would include a total of 1,330 apartments and cost an estimated $350 million in total development costs, said Drew Orenstein, CEO of Impact Housing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Ionis Sells Carlsbad Campus in Leaseback Deal

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has sold its 246,000-square-foot Carlsbad campus for $258.4 million with an agreement to lease the property back from its new owner, Oxford Properties Group, which is based in Toronto. Under the agreement, Ionis will leaseback its 18-acre existing campus at 2855 and 2859 Gazelle Court for 15 years.
CARLSBAD, CA
sandiegoville.com

Bo-Beau Kitchen + Bar Officially Finished In San Diego's Ocean Beach

After claiming the closure was only temporary when it first shuttered last September, San Diego's Cohn Restaurant Group has confirmed Bo-Beau Kitchen + Bar is officially finished in Ocean Beach. Over the past four decades, David & Lesley Cohn and their family have grown a premier hospitality collective in Southern...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Poway Industrial Building Sold for $35M

A 129,000-square-foot Poway industrial building has been sold for $35 million. LPC West in a joint venture with New York Life Investors bought the building on a 7.22-acre site at 13100 Danielson St. The property has one tenant — Liberty Diversified International. About 25% of the building is office...
POWAY, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Considers Expanding Its City Limits

The city of Chula Vista is considering moving its city limits a couple miles to the east. On Tuesday afternoon, the city council began discussing annexing an area known as Otay Ranch Village 13, which encompasses 1,869 acres northeast of the Otay Reservoir, currently overseen by the county of San Diego.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Dinh Lee

Top 3 Sushi Spots in San Diego Worth Trying

Sushi is kind of a tough subject when it comes to narrowing down three of the best options, especially within San Diego which is filled with options pretty much on every major street. I definitely can not say that I have been to every single sushi spot in San Diego, in fact, I do not think I have even been to half of the spots near me. I have, however, been many of the top recommended spots, the most popular ones that people usually rave about. Sushi is pretty subjective, everyone kind of looks for different things in sushi so it is difficult to make a definitive list. However, for this list, I have compiled both my personal ratings and feelings with a plethora of reviews from other websites and just the general sentiment surrounding these spots.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido Union School District Announced Today a $16 million Gift Received

The Escondido Union School District announced today a $16 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. “We are humbled by this recognition and the trust placed in us with this extraordinary gift, which was very much unexpected,” said Dr. Luis Rankins-Ibarra, superintendent of EUSD. “We are committed to a very measured, strategic approach for these funds so that we have a long-lasting impact on students.”
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

Reform California holds protest adjacent to Biden Oceanside appearance

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At 6 p.m. in response to President Joe Biden’s endorsement of Mike Levin, anti-tax lobbying group Reform California will held a protest adjacent to POTUS’s Oceanside Appearance. Reform California Chairman Carl DeMaio has had close contact with KUSI, and has appeared on “Good...
OCEANSIDE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Donation Weeks & Large Item Landfill Pickup

Have gently-used or unused items to get rid of? Call for curbside pickup in Oceanside during “Donation Weeks” from November 7-19. Items collected will be delivered to Oceanside’s Disabled American Veterans (DAV) store. Phone (760) 439-2824 to schedule. For items beyond repair, call for landfill large item pickup at least 24-hours before garbage day. Details.
OCEANSIDE, CA
pacificsandiego.com

This Great Maple location is set to close in December

Great Maple, which became enormously popular since it first opened in Hillcrest nearly a decade ago, has decided to close its 4-year-old UTC location due to nearby construction that has dogged the modern diner since its opening. Located on the edge of Westfield UTC on Genesee, the 5,000-square-foot restaurant is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Housing to be declared a human right in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Local leaders will gather Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31 with the purpose of declaring housing a human right. Rental prices have spiked in line with inflation, pushing families onto the streets. One way to push for the provision of affordable housing in San Diego is to declare housing a human right.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego hospital’s program ensures no one dies alone

In La Mesa one hospital has revived a program that provides comfort and support to those who have no one else. “The mission statement is no one dies alone,” said Andrew Griffice, clinical chaplain at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa. Griffice and a team of volunteers are ready...
LA MESA, CA
CBS 8

Dead Great White Shark found at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO — A Great White Shark washed ashore at Torrey Pines Beach Sunday. Local park rangers brought it up to the Beach Trail as several Torrey Pines hikers gathered around. CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen was out hiking when she stumbled across the dead shark right before her eyes. She snapped a picture and talked to an expert Wednesday to find out more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations San Marcos

San Marcos, CA -On October 27, 2022, deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSD), along with agents from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and two minor decoys conducted Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations at various locations in the City of San Marcos. During the...
SAN MARCOS, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
67K+
Followers
104K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy