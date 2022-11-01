ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

glensfallschronicle.com

Mural done on Wood Theater

Michael Ferrarell and Nick Capozzoli, from Chicago, completed a mural Sunday on the alley side of the Charles Wood Theater. It’s the Glens Falls Arts District’s third mural funded by the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant. The mural is a series of panels depicting local history, landmarks and...
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Inside look at Huck Finn Home ahead of Grand Opening

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Huck Finn Home Design & Style is a newly reimagined next generation store offering furniture, rugs, mattresses and accessories for every room in the house. Located in the same building that once housed Huck Finn’s Warehouse, the property has been converted into a multiple-space building called Slip 12 that will include […]
ALBANY, NY
onekindesign.com

Step inside this beautiful transitional style house in Saratoga Springs

This gorgeous transitional style house was designed by Witt Construction in collaboration with interiors studio E Tanny Design, located in Saratoga Springs, New York. Step inside this spacious floor plan layout of 3,356 square feet to find plenty of room for family living. There are a total of three bedrooms and three bathrooms in this dwelling.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
mynwmo.com

New York Food Stamps November 2022 Benefits and EBT Discounts

SNAP provides food assistance to low-income workers, older adults, and the disabled. SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide in New York, beginning in November 2022. The Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration administers SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance administers SNAP benefits in the rest of the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Can upstate New York make the difference in the race for governor?

As the rallies swell at campaign stops around New York in the final days of the gubernatorial election, upstate voters may be up for grabs. Both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin hope to compete in parts of upstate New York in an increasingly competitive general election.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Yonkers, NY

Yonkers, New York is the place to be if you want an excellent dining experience. There is something for everyone in the city's broad selection of restaurants. You'll find whatever type of cuisine you're craving in this dynamic city, from Italian to Mexican, Indian, and more. But knowing where to...
YONKERS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Wednesday Night Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Newburgh

After the winning Powerball numbers were announced on Wednesday night it was clear that someone in the Hudson Valley was going to be celebrating. While no one claimed the massive $1.2 billion jackpot, there were several winners in the New York and New Jersey area that wound up winning big. According to NBC News, four tickets were sold in the region worth between $1 million and $2 million. One of those tickets came from a store right here in the Hudson Valley.
NEWBURGH, NY
Apartment Therapy

The Dated Kitchen Features That Homebuyers Always Notice

After they walk through the front door, it’s not uncommon for buyers to make a beeline right to the kitchen — the living room can wait. “The kitchen is the heart of the home,” says New York City real estate agent Carolyn Gagnon. “It’s the gathering spot for family conversations and social catch-ups, so of course it is one of the most important and biggest returns of investment in your home, if done correctly.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
US105

The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York

Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
KINDERHOOK, NY
Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

