Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
NYC Commissioner Eric Ulrich Resigns After Coming Under a Gambling InvestigationAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Another Rikers Island Inmate dies, the 18th in 2022News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Related
Famous Christmas Keg Tree Party Returns in New York After Being Gone For Two Years
Oh, Christmas tree. Oh, Christmas tree. How lovely are your kegs? The famous keg tree and the party to celebrate are coming back this holiday season after being gone for the last two. The popular Genesee Brewery Keg Tree consists of 532 empty beer kegs and 25,000 lights returns. But...
11 Small New York Christmas Towns Straight Out of a Hallmark Movie
There's nothing quite like New York City at Christmas time. From the Rockefeller tree to Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, the Big Apple is a must-visit during the holidays, at least once in your lifetime. There are smaller towns all across the state that transform into a Hallmark Christmas movie to...
New York Earns Top Slot On This National Winter List
One of the things that makes New York such a great place is if you love winter, it's the perfect destination. It's cold here, it snows, you get exactly what you're looking for if you like the winter season. That's why it's no surprise that New York City, among other...
glensfallschronicle.com
Mural done on Wood Theater
Michael Ferrarell and Nick Capozzoli, from Chicago, completed a mural Sunday on the alley side of the Charles Wood Theater. It’s the Glens Falls Arts District’s third mural funded by the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant. The mural is a series of panels depicting local history, landmarks and...
This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree comes from upstate New York
It will be on display until mid-January. Afterward, it will be milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity.
Rockefeller Center tree to hail from Queensbury
Every year, Rockefeller Center in New York City welcomes one of the country's greatest trees to stand vigil for Christmas. This year, the tree is a North Country local.
9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Nov. 3 - 6)
The city is full of life and it has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
Beauty pageant coming to Aviation Mall
This month, things are getting beautiful at the Aviation Mall. The mall announced on Wednesday that it will host the Sunburst Beauty Pageant this month.
Inside look at Huck Finn Home ahead of Grand Opening
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Huck Finn Home Design & Style is a newly reimagined next generation store offering furniture, rugs, mattresses and accessories for every room in the house. Located in the same building that once housed Huck Finn’s Warehouse, the property has been converted into a multiple-space building called Slip 12 that will include […]
onekindesign.com
Step inside this beautiful transitional style house in Saratoga Springs
This gorgeous transitional style house was designed by Witt Construction in collaboration with interiors studio E Tanny Design, located in Saratoga Springs, New York. Step inside this spacious floor plan layout of 3,356 square feet to find plenty of room for family living. There are a total of three bedrooms and three bathrooms in this dwelling.
mynwmo.com
New York Food Stamps November 2022 Benefits and EBT Discounts
SNAP provides food assistance to low-income workers, older adults, and the disabled. SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide in New York, beginning in November 2022. The Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration administers SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance administers SNAP benefits in the rest of the state.
nystateofpolitics.com
Can upstate New York make the difference in the race for governor?
As the rallies swell at campaign stops around New York in the final days of the gubernatorial election, upstate voters may be up for grabs. Both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin hope to compete in parts of upstate New York in an increasingly competitive general election.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, New York is the place to be if you want an excellent dining experience. There is something for everyone in the city's broad selection of restaurants. You'll find whatever type of cuisine you're craving in this dynamic city, from Italian to Mexican, Indian, and more. But knowing where to...
Wednesday Night Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Newburgh
After the winning Powerball numbers were announced on Wednesday night it was clear that someone in the Hudson Valley was going to be celebrating. While no one claimed the massive $1.2 billion jackpot, there were several winners in the New York and New Jersey area that wound up winning big. According to NBC News, four tickets were sold in the region worth between $1 million and $2 million. One of those tickets came from a store right here in the Hudson Valley.
Record High Temperatures Expected in Central, Upstate NY to Start November
A story from New York Upstate detailed what we can expect in the local area in terms of temperatures in November, and specifically, how warm we can expect it to be. The article details that over the first week of November, it's expected to be 60 degrees, on-average, in Central New York.
DIFFERENCE MAKERS: Queens woman preserves—and lives in—NYC's oldest private home
Marion Duckworth Smith has lived in the original Rikers farmhouse in East Elmhurst, Queens, for 40 years. It’s right across the street from the entrance to the jail that bears its name.
Apartment Therapy
The Dated Kitchen Features That Homebuyers Always Notice
After they walk through the front door, it’s not uncommon for buyers to make a beeline right to the kitchen — the living room can wait. “The kitchen is the heart of the home,” says New York City real estate agent Carolyn Gagnon. “It’s the gathering spot for family conversations and social catch-ups, so of course it is one of the most important and biggest returns of investment in your home, if done correctly.”
New York Residents Spot Coyotes Roaming the Streets of the Bronx
People in New York City were shocked when they saw a coyote roaming the streets of the Big Apple. Recently, New York City photojournalist Brenda Rivera captured a video of a coyote roaming a Bronx neighborhood. Residents said they could hear howling at night and wondered if the animals have a den in the area.
The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York
Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
A glance across the bar leads to a friendship, a courtship, a wedding, a union of two families: Meet Megan and Andrew!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was the summer of 2015 when Megan Aileen Sullivan and Andrew Lava first exchanged glances across the room in Brooklyn’s Kettle Black Sports Bar & Restaurant, a neighborhood dining spot owned by the Casatelli family. The local venue had always been familiar to...
Big Frog 104
Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0