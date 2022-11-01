Read full article on original website
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Uprise RI
As evictions and housing insecurity rise, Rhode Island announces $166m for affordable housing
HUD defines housing insecurity as “an umbrella term that encompasses several dimensions of housing problems people may experience, including affordability, safety, quality, insecurity, and loss of housing.” As HousingWorks RI showed in their 2022 Housing Fact Book, housing insecurity is on the rise in Rhode Island, as is the eviction rate. It was in the shadow of these facts that Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee joined United States Senator Jack Reed, Housing Secretary Josh Saal, RIHousing Executive Director Carol Ventura and affordable housing developer Peter Bouchard to announce the availability of more than $166 million in funding to support affordable housing efforts across the state.
Local energy officials react to ‘historic’ rate hikes
The changes are a concern for many as we head into the colder months. Effective Nov. 1, Rhode Island Energy will charge natural gas customers more to heat their homes.
jewishrhody.com
For 92 years, business owner Dick Shapiro has done things his way
Dick Shapiro doesn’t have a smartphone. He doesn’t have a computer, which makes his desk look strangely empty. His company, East Greenwich-based Special Delivery, distributes periodicals across Rhode Island, but it has neither a website nor a social media presence. Shapiro runs most of his business through a...
Surprise, This New England State is the #3 Best Wine Destination in the Country
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When you think of wine in the United States, you think of California. That's not to say that we don't enjoy visiting our local vineyards for some tasting, or take pride in supporting our local and regional vintners. But honestly, with so many vineyards in the western part of the country, you'd think they rule the top 5 wine destinations in the country.
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Islanders reminded about respiratory virus prevention measures
With Rhode Island and states throughout the region currently seeing the circulation of several respiratory viruses, including RSV, flu, and COVID-19, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is reminding all Rhode Islanders to take basic prevention measures to help themselves, and their family members stay healthy and safe. “While...
rhodycigar.com
Sparking a Change: How legalizing marijuana affects URI
This past May, Rhode Island became the 19th state to legalize marijuana. Graphic By: Maddie Bataille | Photo Editor. On May 25, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee signed a bill that would make Rhode Island the 19th state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults come the new year. University...
ABC6.com
Reed announces $29.5M to help Rhode Islanders pay energy bills
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sen. Jack Reed on Wednesday announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is releasing $29.5 million to help Rhode Island prepare for the upcoming winter. “As temperatures begin to dip and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine forces worldwide energy price spikes, [the Low...
Turnto10.com
On Your Dime: Lower-level Rhode Island employees make more than department heads
(WJAR) — Rhode Island Republicans are calling for a special legislative session on the heels of Gov. Dan McKee’s official request to raise the wages of select cabinet directors. Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz and House Minority Leader Michael Chippendale sent out a statement, requesting that...
What to know about Tuesday’s cannabis referendum in Rhode Island
Most Rhode Island voters will be deciding Tuesday if they want a cannabis shop in their town.
All Six New England States Made This Top 10 List
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many...
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island among the 10 states with the biggest increase in electric vehicle charging stations since 2020
Encouraging Americans to switch to electric vehicles is just one step toward nationwide, zero-emission vehicle utility. In addition to affordable, available fleets of electric vehicles, each state must have the infrastructure to support these cars. This includes adequate charging stations and “Alternative Fuel Corridors,” or a network of alternative fueling stations.
earnthenecklace.com
Chelsea Priest Leaving ABC6: Where Is the Rhode Island Meteorologist Going?
Chelsea Priest has been responsible for bringing all the latest weather updates to Rhode Island residents for over a decade. It isn’t an easy job, but she’s been amazing at it. Now she’s stepping back from the field for personal reasons. Chelsea Priest announced she is leaving ABC6 and Fun 107. This announcement naturally surprised her viewers and listeners, who now want to know where she is going next and if they will see her back in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she will remain in Rhode Island. Chelsea Priest answered all queries about her departure from ABC6, and unfortunately, it would be disappointing to her followers.
Utility rate hikes taking effect for Southern New Englanders
Customers will begin to see an average rate hike of about 9.6%, which is about $89 annually
ABC6.com
What are the 3 statewide ballot measures in Rhode Island?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – On Nov. 8, Rhode Islanders will vote on three ballot measures — totaling over $400 million. A “yes” vote on any of these questions supports the proposal, a “no” rejects it. Question 1 issues $100 million in bonds for the...
iheart.com
Iowa awarded $60 million from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa is getting $60 million in federal funds to help residents pay their utility bills. The funds are coming from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps low-income families pay home heating and cooling bills, prevents energy shutoffs, pays for home repairs, and more.
ABC6.com
RIPTA to give out 600 bus passes to low-income and unhoused Rhode Islanders
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Hundreds of low-income and unhoused Rhode Islanders will be able to ride the bus for free for six months through new pilot program created by the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority. Recipients of this bus pass must have an income 200% under the poverty threshold...
Home heating assistance: Here’s how to apply
Millions of dollars in federal aid is coming to help Rhode Islanders with their heating bills this winter through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Gas prices rise rapidly, pass national average in RI, Mass.
Gasoline is averaging $3.80 per gallon in Rhode Island and $3.77 per gallon in Massachusetts.
iheart.com
Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes
>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
