Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
The graphic video of Takeoff's death and what it says about our desensitization to trauma
A viral video of Migos rapper Takeoff's death on Tuesday morning has circulated online, which experts call "dehumanizing" and "disgusting."
Here is everything that's happening inside of Elon Musk's Twitter from layoffs and work conditions to wary advertisers
Elon Musk began Twitter layoffs on Friday. Here are the internal messages, info on Twitter employee lawsuits, what it's like to work with Musk, more.
‘Descendant’ reviews: Netflix documentary is ‘essential cinema’ and ‘validation of a history so many tried to bury’
Documentary filmmaker Margaret Brown (“The Order of Myths,” “The Great Invisible”) returns to her hometown of Mobile, Alabama to document the search for and discovery of The Clotilda, the last known ship to arrive in the United States, illegally carrying enslaved Africans in 1860. After a century of secrecy and speculation, the 2019 discovery of the ship turns attention toward the descendant community of Africatown and presents a moving portrait of a community actively grappling with and fighting to preserve their heritage while examining what justice looks like today. SEE RSVP for Film Documentary panel on November 9: ‘Descendant,’ ‘Fire of...
Comments / 0