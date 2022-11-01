ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Who Has A Better Financial Plan For New Mexico?

By Gabrielle Burkhart
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tgeOK_0iuEguPn00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Inflation rates are at the highest they’ve been in decades, and wages have not always been unable to keep up with rising costs in New Mexico. Between gas, food, and housing, there are still a lot of people struggling. So with midterm elections just one week away, which gubernatorial candidate has a better financial plan for the state?

University of New Mexico Economics Professor Janie Chermak joins the podcast this week and weighs the pros and cons of how to utilize the state’s oil and gas revenues. Chermak also shares her insight about where the state’s economy could be headed.

How do politics play a role in fuel prices? What’s the biggest strain on your pocketbook right now?

Those questions and answers are addressed in the full discussion this week on the New Mexico News Podcast.

KRQE News 13 will be livestreaming election results on KRQE.com during election night. Tune in for live coverage throughout the evening.

Download new episodes of the New Mexico News Podcast every Tuesday, starting around 5:30 a.m., Mountain time. Episodes are available on most podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher , and Podbean among many others.

Having trouble finding the show? Try searching your favorite podcast player with the term “KRQE News” or “New Mexico News Podcast” (without the quotes). You can also use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service, or listen to the audio player at the top of this post.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion for the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 5

Randy Furr
3d ago

Democrat policies are the biggest strain on Americans pocketbook ,always were.

Reply(1)
13
Mary
3d ago

Not MLG, she has her nose up the Democrats agenda

Reply
10
Related
KRQE News 13

October brings new high for New Mexico cannabis sales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s cannabis industry has continued to grow. Recreational sales in October passed $25 million, according to data from the Cannabis Control Division, setting a new record. The latest data from the state shows that the 507 dispensaries across New Mexico made a total of 875,504 transactions. Among those, retailers sold $25,033,997.39 […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Molina aims to improve healthcare access for New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Molina healthcare is hoping to improve healthcare access for New Mexicans. The MolinaCares for Families initiative puts a focus on mothers, newborns, individuals with behavioral health needs and people experiencing food insecurity or homelessness. The initiative is an investment of over $400,000 in grants to organizations with the goal of removing barriers […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Has the Powerball jackpot ever been won in New Mexico?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the nationwide Powerball jackpot at at a record level, you might be wondering what your chances of winning are. The odds are incredibly low, but it wouldn’t be the first time a winning ticket was sold in New Mexico. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, […]
WASHINGTON STATE
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 4 – November 10. Nov. 4 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art Walk is a recurring event that takes place monthly on the 1st Friday. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. located in Downtown Albuquerque. Attendees can view independent arts, artists, and other local businesses. It is free to attend.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

How to celebrate Fountain Pen Day in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday is Fountain Pen Day, a great day to enjoy the beauty of writing and recognize the long history we have of the art form right here in New Mexico. Historian Raffi Andonian came by to talk about the history of the fountain pen and says the Petroglyphs of New Mexico connect […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

AAA reports downtrend in NM gas prices

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gas prices in New Mexico are beginning to trend downward, according to AAA. Right now, the statewide average is $3.55 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That’s five cents less than this day last week, but 19 cents more a gallon than this day last year. Drivers in Farmington are paying the […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Rare moose sighting in New Mexico

MORA, N.M. — A young bull moose was spotted near Mora, according to New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. The group suspects it could be the same moose spotted on Taos Pueblo last month. There have only been roughly half a dozen moose spottings in New Mexico in...
MORA, NM
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Cities in New Mexico

New Mexico has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Great Seal of the State of New Mexico, USA.By U.S. Government - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
San Angelo LIVE!

AG Paxton: Colorado River Water Deal Reached with New Mexico & Colorado

AUSTIN – Attorney General Paxton has announced a historic agreement with the states of New Mexico and Colorado that, if accepted by a Special Master and approved by the United States Supreme Court, would guarantee that the resources of the Lower Rio Grande River are justly distributed among the states.   Texas, Colorado, and New Mexico entered into the Rio Grande Compact in 1938 to equitably apportion the waters of the Rio Grande among the three states. The proposed agreement announced this week would resolve any disputes the states have about their obligations under the Compact.   The…
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Another moose sighting surprises people in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish believe the latest moose to be sighted in New Mexico is the same one that’s been spotted before. People in Mora were surprised this week to see a moose hanging around the area. The moose has also been spotted in the area between Mora and Las Vegas.
MORA, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy