Who Has A Better Financial Plan For New Mexico?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Inflation rates are at the highest they’ve been in decades, and wages have not always been unable to keep up with rising costs in New Mexico. Between gas, food, and housing, there are still a lot of people struggling. So with midterm elections just one week away, which gubernatorial candidate has a better financial plan for the state?

University of New Mexico Economics Professor Janie Chermak joins the podcast this week and weighs the pros and cons of how to utilize the state’s oil and gas revenues. Chermak also shares her insight about where the state’s economy could be headed.

How do politics play a role in fuel prices? What’s the biggest strain on your pocketbook right now?

Those questions and answers are addressed in the full discussion this week on the New Mexico News Podcast.

