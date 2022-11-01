Read full article on original website
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches Soft Lounge Shimmer Collection
Kim Kardashian‘s ever-popular loungewear brand, SKIMS, continues to transcend its initial potential with a new line of dresses, perfect for the upcoming party season. Offering a holiday revamp of SKIMS’ much-loved Soft Lounge dresses, the new Soft Lounge Shimmer collection is designed with a subtle, all-over foil shimmer, to take each piece to the next level.
Hypebae
Fenty Skin’s ”Watch Yo Tone” Dark Spot Serum Drop Has Something To Say to Hyperpigmentation
Fenty Skin‘s latest skincare drop is committed to addressing and reversing those pesky dark spots. Meet “Watch Yo Tone” Niacinamide Dark Spot Serum. The newest addition to the brand’s current skin and body care offerings, this serum is designed to fade the appearance of dark spots and discoloration left from acne scarring and sun damage while evening out the skin’s overall tone and texture. “Watch Yo Tone” Niacinamide Serum is formulated with powerful skin-loving ingredients such as vitamin C, licorice root extract and Barbados cherry, set to brighten and refresh instantly.
Hypebae
Lizzo Keeps It Soft and Sexy With YITTY's Plush Collection
Lizzo, herself, is the gift that keeps on giving and the generous queen has blessed us with YITTY‘s new PLUSSHY collection, just in time for the holidays. Aptly named, the latest array of super soft and sexy bodysuits, leggings and tops will keep you warm and have you looking hot.
Hypebae
GCDS and Clarks Serve Up Two Grunge-Inspired Takes on the Classic Loafer Silhouette
The inaugural collaboration between GCDS and Clarks made its debut earlier this year alongside the brand’s larger-than-life Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Coming off the Milan runway, it now prepares to launch the cutting-edge footwear range which features two original models. In the new drop, the Italian label brings a distinct...
Hypebae
Salomon Advanced FW22 Is the Iciest Yet — Literally
Salomon has introduced new seasonal colorways for the relaunch of the “XA ALPINE 2” and “QUEST GTX ADVANCED” archival silhouettes. As described by the label, “Salomon Advanced was born from the strength of its history, it has been molded by decades of trial and discovery. It is precision and innovation driven by a community that sees where it began and propels it to where it is going.”
Hypebae
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Hypebae
Watch the Official Trailer for Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4'
Rihanna is keeping extra busy this season — she’s made her long-awaited music comeback with the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and is continuing to roll out new projects for her lingerie empire Savage X Fenty. Aside from its sportswear launch helmed by Adam Selman, the brand is also gearing up for the fourth edition of the Savage X Fenty Show.
Hypebae
Beyoncé and The Carters Dress Up as 'The Proud Family'
If you thought Halloween was over, think again because Beyoncé and the Carters have just changed the game forever. The singer shared a post on Instagram of herself and her family dressed up as the characters from the iconic ’90s TV show, The Proud Family, and it was something special. Fans were quick to spot not one, but two Beyoncés in the image, as she dressed up as both Suga Mama and Trudy Parker-Proud, wearing a pleated silver skirt, pink cardigan and gray wig, as well as beige leggings, a yellow strapless bodysuit and a short wig.
Hypebae
Florence Pugh Was Told to Lose Weight and Change Her Face at 19
Oscar nominee and Don’t Worry Darling star Florence Pugh recently opened up about her previous acting experiences in a new interview. Speaking to The Telegraph, Pugh detailed an experience of hers from when she was 19 years old and cast as a pop star in a Los Angeles TV series. The actor was told that she needed to alter her appearance and lose weight in order to fit into the role, something which understandably still haunts her.
Hypebae
Megan Thee Stallion Is Red-Hot In New Bixie Haircut
Megan Thee Stallion is proving that hot girl summer is not just a seasonal thing, but a year-round event. The Grammy award-winning rapper showed off a bold new do on Instagram, debuting a red-hot bixie cut. Shorter than a bob, but longer than a traditional pixie cut, the shortly cropped haircut is the perfect style for fall as it delivers both edge and elegance. The celebrity’s makeup artist, Priscilla Ono graciously gave us a close up of Megan’s new hair, highlighting its fiery crimson hue with orange undertones. Wearing it in a sleek, slicked back fashion, Megan’s matching red makeup took center stage. Ono naturally captioned the photo,” Hot girl Meg.”
Hypebae
Let Your Inner Tweetie Bird Fly With Looney Tunes x MCM Collaboration
If your favorite Looney Tunes character was the adorable yellow bird, Tweety, then you’re in luck as German fashion brand MCM is celebrating “80 years of Tweety.”. Paying homage to the uber-cute feathered friend, MCM is partnering up with Warner Bros – Discovery Global Consumer Products, delivering a playful collection of limited-edition ready-to-wear garments and colorful accessories that capture Tweety’s flighty spirit.
Hypebae
Iconic Brand Lee and The Brooklyn Circus Tell the Tale of the Wild West in a New Capsule Collection
Using style as a mode for storytelling, Lee and The Brooklyn Circus (BKc) have joined forces for a capsule collection that merges styles of the past with present day. Honing in on Lee’s western heritage and BKc’s collegiate aesthetic, the collection arrives with a versatile range of workwear-inspired staples that cater to both men and women.
Hypebae
All the adidas x Balenciaga Footwear Dropping Tomorrow
Adidas and Balenciaga sent fans into a frenzy in May when it was announced that the two powerhouses would be joining forces. The result of this partnership? An offering of Balenciaga-fied adidas that are most certainly not for the timid. Balenciaga brings its signature distressing to the Stan Smith, offered...
Hypebae
Niall Horan Reveals His Ultimate Cardigan Collection
Former One Direction star Niall Horan was recently the talk of TikTok as users took to the platform to discuss his growing cardigan collection. The singer has often been photographed in a range of snazzy knits, from cardigans to sweater vests and everything in between, but fans have never seen Horan’s entire collection, until now.
Hypebae
Awake NY Delivers Streetwear-Ready Jackets for FW22
Following a collaborative collection with the US Soccer team in October, Awake NY has released a Fall/Winter 2022 outerwear collection, offering two separate jacket designs. The first style is called the Corazón Varsity Jacket and arrive in two bold color combinations — blue-orange-cream and black-red-yellow. The sports-inspired jacket features effortlessly cool leather sleeves that juxtapose a soft, central fabric. The piece’s striped cuffs give the outerwear its classic edge and reappears around the collar and bottom hem.
Hypebae
Harry Styles Stars in His Own Gucci HA HA HA Campaign
First debuted in June this year, the Gucci and Harry Styles partnership just unveiled an all-new campaign, dubbed “Liberated Vanity” and inspired by the concept of a “dream wardrobe.”. Born from a shared vision of friendship, passion and play, the new Gucci HA HA HA campaign seeks...
Hypebae
Selena Gomez’s Bright, Egg Yellow Nails Could Be the Cure for Seasonal Depression
The beauty gospel, according to Selena Gomez says sunny nail polish shades are meant to be worn all year round — and we’re sticking with that. Gomez’s resident manicurist Tom Bachik ditched the traditional dark polish shades and opted for something more bright yellow polish for the star as she took to the red carpet for her My Mind and Me documentary premiere. The egg yolk yellow hue complemented her fuchsia-purple dress and brought more attention to her massive statement ring. Her makeup look was subtle and dainty, as the singer and actor donned a nude lip and smokey eye with her hair pulled back into an evening, sleek bun.
These Are the Best Early Black Friday Deals on Beauty, Holiday Gifts, Tech and More (Updating)
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. You can thank Amazon for kicking off the holiday shopping season early with its Prime Early Access sale this month. Black Friday has already begun at some online and brick-and-mortar retailers, including Target (which hosted its Deal Days event in early October) and Amazon, which is offering deals on skincare, cosmetics and more during its Beauty Haul sale through Nov. 6.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Press-On Nails For An Instant Hollywood-Inspired ManiHarry Styles Wears His "Dream Wardrobe"...
Hypebae
Take an On-Foot Look at the AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1
Though much of the conversation around AMBUSH has revolved around the brand’s Air Adjust Force silhouettes, back in September designer Yoon Ahn teased a forthcoming Air Force 1 collab set to drop in multiple colorways. So far a “Chicago” iteration has been revealed along with blue/yellow, white/black and black/white...
Hypebae
Here's a Sneak Peek at the Nike Dunk Low "Yellow Heart"
Nike is starting to prepare for special releases in the new year with images of a Valentine’s Day-themed Dunk Low surfacing online. Dubbed “Yellow Heart,” this isn’t your typical pink or red V-Day shoe — the silhouette arrives in a simple all-white makeup with subtle accents of yellow throughout. A slight touch of contrast is added with a tumbled leather base on the upper, which is accompanied by glossy and matte overlays in “Sail” and “Varsity Maize.” A Swoosh-branded heart is found on the heel counter while the same bright hue is applied to the heel tab and tongue tag. The kicks are complete with tonal shoelaces.
