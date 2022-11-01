If you thought Halloween was over, think again because Beyoncé and the Carters have just changed the game forever. The singer shared a post on Instagram of herself and her family dressed up as the characters from the iconic ’90s TV show, The Proud Family, and it was something special. Fans were quick to spot not one, but two Beyoncés in the image, as she dressed up as both Suga Mama and Trudy Parker-Proud, wearing a pleated silver skirt, pink cardigan and gray wig, as well as beige leggings, a yellow strapless bodysuit and a short wig.

