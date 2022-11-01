Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Related
mymcmedia.org
Surveillance Video of Gaithersburg Liquor Store Burglary Suspect Released
The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) released a surveillance video of a commercial burglary that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 9. at Hola Beer and Wine in the 8000 block of Snouffer School Rd. in Gaithersburg. Around 2 a.m., a man forcefully entered the store and stole and undisclosed amount of...
NBC Washington
Houses, Cars Damaged in Series of Shootings in Virginia Community
Bullets struck two homes and several cars in a series of shootings in a Virginia community last week, police said. A Centreville resident told News4 that while his home wasn’t hit, the gunfire is too close to home. “This is a family neighborhood, and it just feels unsafe at...
bethesdamagazine.com
Man arrested after confronting sheriff’s deputies with chainsaw in Rockville
Man arrested after confronting sheriff’s deputies with chainsaw in Rockville. A man was arrested after he approached deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Rockville on Tuesday. The deputies were responding to an emergency petition from Frederick County, looking for someone who was a threat to public...
NBC Washington
‘Distraught' Teacher Takes Students to Café, Falsely Reports Multiple Stabbings at Md. School
A teacher took students from a Maryland elementary school through a wooded area and then to a café, where she falsely reported multiple stabbings Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. The teacher escorted 27 students from Green Valley Elementary School in Monrovia, Maryland, leading them almost a mile through the...
WUSA
Shooter sends bullets into homes, car over series of nights in Fairfax County
CENTREVILLE, Va. — A number of shots were fired in the last days of October in Fairfax County, striking two homes and a car in Centreville, according to detectives. A total of six incidents were reported from Oct. 23 through Oct. 30 and police currently believe they are related. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.
wfmd.com
UPDATE-Situation Resolved–Frederick Police-Said To Avoid 700 Blk Of Wembly Drive
UPDATE- Fredrick Police say the situation has resolved and one person was taken into custody. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Frederick Police are asking the public to avoid the 700 Block of Wembly Drive. Heavy police presence is in the area, and authorities ask everyone to stay away until the...
fox5dc.com
Man arrested after confronting deputies with chainsaw in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A man was taken into custody after confronting police officers with a chainsaw in Rockville, Maryland. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 1:25 a.m. on Tuesday to an emergency petition from Frederick County looking for a subject. According to the sheriff's office, deputies...
dcnewsnow.com
Teacher Accused of Being Behind False Stabbings Claim at School and Taking Students to Café
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said a teacher at Green Valley Elementary School had someone call in a report that a number of people had been stabbed at the school. Deputies said at the same time, the teacher had taken 27 students to a café after walking them through woods.
mocoshow.com
Concern for Missing Fifty-Seven-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 57-year-old from Damascus. Timothy Michael Janss was last seen on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., in the 10800 block of Avonlea Ridge Pl.
Leesburg 7-Eleven theft suspect identified
According to the Leesburg Police Department, the man pictured walked into the 7-Eleven on the 100 block of Dry Mill Road SW on Saturday, Oct. 29. He was then seen by security cameras taking a wallet that had been left behind by someone else and putting it in his pocket.
Fairfax Police investigating 6 reports of shots fired in Centreville area
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating six instances of gunshots reported in the Centreville area in the last two weeks -- most of which came from the same block.
wfmd.com
Washington County Man Found Dead In Home With Lab & Chemicals
Family members say they hadn’t spoken to the man in several day. Hagerstown, Md. (BW)- A Washington County man was found dead inside a residence on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 3 after his family requested a welfare check. The man was identified as 60-year-old Bradley Ray Roberts of...
WGAL
Police pursuit in Maryland ends in crash
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A police pursuit in Maryland ended in a three-vehicle crash. Police in Montgomery County were going after armed robbery suspects Monday afternoon when the suspects crashed their vehicle into the back of a stopped bus in Silver Spring. A police cruiser then hit the back...
WJLA
Man convicted of execution-style homicides of husband & wife in their Fairfax Co. driveway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced Wednesday the conviction of a Lorton man after a week-long trial on murder and weapons charges in connection with the May 26, 2021, execution-style homicides of a husband and wife in Fairfax County. A jury found Ronnie Marshall,...
wfmd.com
Frederick Man Charged With Drugs, Weapons Offenses Following Traffic Stop
Police say he ran away during the stop. Frederick, Md (KM) A Frederick man who fled from police during a traffic stop has been arrested. Jose Eduardo Guardado-Mercado, 24, is charged with weapons and drugs offenses. Police say on Thursday at 12:30 PM, a traffic stop was conducted on a...
fox5dc.com
3 teenagers charged after police pursuit crash in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Three teenagers are in custody after an armed robbery and police pursuit resulted in a major crash on Monday in Silver Spring. Officers responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Rd. for an armed robbery on Monday around 2:41 p.m. Officers located the suspects at the White Oak Shopping Center.
WJLA
5 MS-13 members get life for kidnapping, murdering 2 Va. teens with machete and pickaxe
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Five MS-13 gang members from El Salvador have been sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, murdering, and mutilating two teenaged boys in Fairfax County, Va. in 2016. Seventeen members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, have been charged in the...
fox5dc.com
7 hurt in wrong-way crash in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say five people, including two children, were hurt in a wrong-way crash Tuesday in Loudoun County. The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on eastbound Harry Byrd Highway at Stoneleigh Drive in the Round Hill area. Police say a woman was driving a sedan in the...
rockvillenights.com
Rodman's burglarized in Rockville, suspect photos released
Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at the Rodman's Discount Store at White Flint Plaza in Rockville. On October 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM, a male suspect allegedly kicked the glass in the entrance door until it broke away. Inside, the suspect stole property from a cigarette cabinet. Police...
NBC Washington
Man Found Guilty in Killings of Highly Decorated Military Couple in Virginia
A man was found guilty Wednesday of killing a highly decorated military couple in Fairfax County, Virginia. Police said the killer, Ronnie Marshall, then 20, had worked with the victims' son at FedEx and had accused his coworker of stealing from him. Authorities say two days before the killings in...
Comments / 1