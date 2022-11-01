ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derwood, MD

bethesdamagazine.com

Man arrested after confronting sheriff’s deputies with chainsaw in Rockville

Man arrested after confronting sheriff’s deputies with chainsaw in Rockville. A man was arrested after he approached deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Rockville on Tuesday. The deputies were responding to an emergency petition from Frederick County, looking for someone who was a threat to public...
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Man arrested after confronting deputies with chainsaw in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A man was taken into custody after confronting police officers with a chainsaw in Rockville, Maryland. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 1:25 a.m. on Tuesday to an emergency petition from Frederick County looking for a subject. According to the sheriff's office, deputies...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Concern for Missing Fifty-Seven-Year-Old

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 57-year-old from Damascus. Timothy Michael Janss was last seen on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., in the 10800 block of Avonlea Ridge Pl.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

Leesburg 7-Eleven theft suspect identified

According to the Leesburg Police Department, the man pictured walked into the 7-Eleven on the 100 block of Dry Mill Road SW on Saturday, Oct. 29. He was then seen by security cameras taking a wallet that had been left behind by someone else and putting it in his pocket.
LEESBURG, VA
WGAL

Police pursuit in Maryland ends in crash

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A police pursuit in Maryland ended in a three-vehicle crash. Police in Montgomery County were going after armed robbery suspects Monday afternoon when the suspects crashed their vehicle into the back of a stopped bus in Silver Spring. A police cruiser then hit the back...
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

3 teenagers charged after police pursuit crash in Silver Spring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Three teenagers are in custody after an armed robbery and police pursuit resulted in a major crash on Monday in Silver Spring. Officers responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Rd. for an armed robbery on Monday around 2:41 p.m. Officers located the suspects at the White Oak Shopping Center.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

7 hurt in wrong-way crash in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say five people, including two children, were hurt in a wrong-way crash Tuesday in Loudoun County. The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on eastbound Harry Byrd Highway at Stoneleigh Drive in the Round Hill area. Police say a woman was driving a sedan in the...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Rodman's burglarized in Rockville, suspect photos released

Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at the Rodman's Discount Store at White Flint Plaza in Rockville. On October 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM, a male suspect allegedly kicked the glass in the entrance door until it broke away. Inside, the suspect stole property from a cigarette cabinet. Police...
ROCKVILLE, MD

