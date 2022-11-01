HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Co-op Market hosted a chili cookoff to show off of its future location on Saturday. The new building is located along Quincy Street in downtown Hancock. This new space is not open yet because the market is still working on finalizing finances. Once that is done, the construction can begin. However, the chili cookoff allowed the community to see what was to come.

HANCOCK, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO