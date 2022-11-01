Read full article on original website
WLUC
2 dead, 1 injured in fiery Chassell Twp. crash
CHASSELL TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - Two people are dead and one is injured following a crash in Chassell Township early Friday morning. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched shortly after 2:20 a.m. Friday morning to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Chassell Painesdale Road and US-41. The...
UPMATTERS
Two women killed in Chassell Township crash
CHASSELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and another is being treated for injuries following a crash in Chassell Township on Friday. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of Chassell Painesdale Rd., and US-41 around 2:20 a.m. Friday. Deputies believe...
WLUC
Keweenaw Co-op host chili cookout
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Co-op Market hosted a chili cookoff to show off of its future location on Saturday. The new building is located along Quincy Street in downtown Hancock. This new space is not open yet because the market is still working on finalizing finances. Once that is done, the construction can begin. However, the chili cookoff allowed the community to see what was to come.
WLUC
Marquette Township Board looks for solution to dangerous Forestville Road intersection
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Township Board continues to look for a solution at the Wright Street and Forestville Road intersection. The Marquette County Road Commission has called this the most dangerous intersection in the county. The Board held a special meeting Thursday night where they voted unanimously...
wnmufm.org
Marquette Township crash injures 14-year-old girl
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI— One person suffered minor injuries in a Marquette Township roundabout crash Saturday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 5:45 p.m. to US-41 and County Road HQ. Deputies say a vehicle that was southbound on HQ entered the roundabout and failed to yield to a westbound vehicle.
WLUC
Copper Country Community Arts Center opens 28th Annual ‘The Shaft’ Community Arts Exhibition
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Community Arts Center (CCCAC) in Hancock has opened its 28th Annual “The Shaft” Community Art Exhibition. 24 pieces of art focused on mining were submitted this year by 17 artists. “Some of them are professional artists, some of them are community,”...
WLUC
41 North Film Festival returns to MTU’s Rosza Center
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Annual 41 North Film Festival is back for another year at Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Rosza Center. For four days the center is running a variety of independent films from filmmakers across the globe. “Usually there is quite a range of films in terms...
WLUC
Michigan Tech hosted sled Hockey clinic in hopes of one day starting a league
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Sled hockey has been around since the 1960s. Fast forward six decades and the sport is still being played. On Saturday, Michigan Tech hosted a sled hockey clinic at the student ice arena. Sled Hockey U.P. General Manager, Allen Beauchamp, explained the history of the sport.
