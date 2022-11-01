ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, MI

Comments / 2

Related
WLUC

2 dead, 1 injured in fiery Chassell Twp. crash

CHASSELL TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - Two people are dead and one is injured following a crash in Chassell Township early Friday morning. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched shortly after 2:20 a.m. Friday morning to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Chassell Painesdale Road and US-41. The...
CHASSELL, MI
UPMATTERS

Two women killed in Chassell Township crash

CHASSELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and another is being treated for injuries following a crash in Chassell Township on Friday. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of Chassell Painesdale Rd., and US-41 around 2:20 a.m. Friday. Deputies believe...
CHASSELL, MI
WLUC

Keweenaw Co-op host chili cookout

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Co-op Market hosted a chili cookoff to show off of its future location on Saturday. The new building is located along Quincy Street in downtown Hancock. This new space is not open yet because the market is still working on finalizing finances. Once that is done, the construction can begin. However, the chili cookoff allowed the community to see what was to come.
HANCOCK, MI
wnmufm.org

Marquette Township crash injures 14-year-old girl

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI— One person suffered minor injuries in a Marquette Township roundabout crash Saturday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 5:45 p.m. to US-41 and County Road HQ. Deputies say a vehicle that was southbound on HQ entered the roundabout and failed to yield to a westbound vehicle.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

41 North Film Festival returns to MTU’s Rosza Center

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Annual 41 North Film Festival is back for another year at Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Rosza Center. For four days the center is running a variety of independent films from filmmakers across the globe. “Usually there is quite a range of films in terms...
HOUGHTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy