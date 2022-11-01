Read full article on original website
Schwan's announces plans to build new state-of-the-art distribution center
Pizza was for breakfast this morning as Schwan's in partnership with its parent company, CJ Foods, announced plans for a new distribution center located at the Schwan's Pizza campus. The state-of-the-art 140,000-square-foot refrigerated distribution center will be built at its pizza-manufacturing facility in the Salina Airport Industrial Center. The news...
Sunflower Foundation hires Tescott native Zimmer as CFO
TOPEKA – The Sunflower Foundation has announced the hiring of veteran financial controller Shanna Zimmer as its new chief financial officer. Zimmer, of Topeka, joins Sunflower Foundation after spending the previous six years as a controller in both the health care and nonprofit sectors. She brings considerable experience in accounting processes; financial planning, reporting and analysis; and budget development and management to her new role with the foundation, a health philanthropic organization with a mission to serve as a catalyst for improving the health of all Kansans.
MHS employees raise funds for Abilene area toy program
ABILENE - Employees of Memorial Health System (MHS) in Abilene wore blue jeans at work for another Jeans Day fundraiser on Fridays throughout the month of October. Employees make a donation, of at least $5, and are allowed to wear blue jeans at work. A total donation of $715 was presented to the Abilene Area Toys 4 Tots organization.
Iron Horse Trail in Dickinson County receives grant
The Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad recently received a nearly $50,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ Recreational Trails Program for Phase 3 of the Iron Horse Trail. Phase 3 is a half-mile long section, beginning at Bridge Street in Enterprise and traveling west across the...
Salina man cited after car strikes crosswalk arch downtown
A Salina man was cited after a car he was driving struck the pillar of a crosswalk arch on S. Santa Fe Avenue early this morning. Camron Glover, 27, of Salina, was northbound in the 200 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue at approximately 1:20 a.m. Friday in a 2012 Chrysler 300 when the car veered to the right and struck the pillar, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Glover left the scene, but was later taken to the police station by a relative who owns the car, Forrester said.
This year's Salina Business Hall of Fame induction set for Nov. 10
Celebrating its 17th year, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Hall of Fame has announced the names of three prominent Salina businesspersons who are to be inducted into the 2022 class on Nov. 10. This year's inductees include Mabel Shelton (Historic Category 1926-1975), Mel Jarvis (Historic Category 1926-1975),...
Siny Joseph: 2022 recipient of K-State Salina's McArthur Award
For her excellence in teaching and research at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus, Siny Joseph is the 2022 recipient of the Rex McArthur Family Faculty Fellow Award. The annual honor recognizes a K-State Salina professor who achieves excellence in teaching, research and commitment to the college, university...
Multiple tools, trashcan stolen from south Salina business
Police are investigating the theft of multiple of tools from a south Salina business earlier in the week. Sometime between 3 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. Monday, someone broke into a building at Bergkamp, Inc., 3040 Emulsion Drive, and stole nearly $9,000 worth of tools and a 55-gallon trash can, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Fight Like a Preemie 5k to honor, raise awareness for babies born premature
LINDSBORG — Incubators, plastic hospital bassinets, and a singular rocking chair — that is a scene most mothers of premature babies are all too familiar with. In the United States, 1 in every 10 babies is born premature. Vaiden Allbright from Assaria, is honoring her children, who were...
Police looking for pickup, person who stole it from Salina business
Police are looking for a pickup stolen from a landscaping business in west-central Salina on Halloween. The 2000 Ford Ranger was believed to have been stolen from Fox Lawn and Landscaping, 1001 Franklin Street on Monday afternoon. An officer saw a man driving the pickup later in the day in the 1000 block of E. Elm Street, however, the owner hadn't yet reported the pickup stolen, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The pickup was reported stolen on Wednesday morning.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 3
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Comfort, Roberta Louise; 47; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
Bicyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car in central Salina
A bicyclist was injured Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a car in central Salina. Cody Miller, 27, of Salina, was riding a Fucare E-Bike westbound on Russell Avenue when he was struck by a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by John Weber, 63, of Salina, that was southbound on Norton Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The impact sent Miller up onto the hood of the car and into the windshield.
UPDATE: SES vs. Chaparral moved to Kansas Wesleyan on Friday
Due to inclement weather and projected field conditions, Friday's 2A round of 16 matchup between Southeast of Saline and Chaparral has been moved to the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University. The game will still be played as scheduled at 7:oo CT on Friday but will be held at the Graves...
Another small quake strikes eastern Marion County Thursday night
MARION COUNTY - Another small earthquake rattled part of far eastern Marion County. The quake struck at 8:35 p.m. Thursday in the same general area as the two quakes on Wednesday: near the Marion County-Chase County line, according to information from the Kansas Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered just east of Clover Road and north of 220th Street.
Female in teddy bear onesie allegedly attacks teen in east Salina
A trick-or-treating teen was reportedly attacked by a person wearing a teddy bear onesie in east Salina Halloween night. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 17-year-old girl was trick-or-treating with her two-week-old child, boyfriend, and some other people at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Argonne Drive.
Winter weather advisory issued for some area counties
A winter weather advisory has been issued for several counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 8 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for the following counties in our area. Ellsworth County. Marion County. McPherson County. Rain to...
Undefeated Trojans clash with 7-1 Chaparral for trip to quarterfinals
After eliminating Haven in week nine, the Southeast of Saline Trojans will turn their attention to a round-of-16 matchup with the 7-1 Chaparral Roadrunners. The Roadrunners enter this contest with a statistically impressive resume at first glance, fresh off a 35-14 elimination victory over Halstead last Friday. While Chaparral was...
🎥 Watch live as Southeast of Saline hosts Chaparral tonight!
The Southeast of Saline Trojans host the Chaparral Roadrunners tonight. If you can't make it to the game, we have some options for you!. You can listen to it on KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM). Devin Hanney has the call. You also can watch a live stream of the game on Salina Post thanks to Everhart Precision Ag Inc.!
Central football kickoff moved to 6 p.m. on Friday
Due to inclement weather conditions, kickoff between Salina Central and Great Bend has been moved to 6 p.m. this Friday night. The game will still be held at Salina Stadium as scheduled. The winner will advance to the 5A quarterfinals to take on either Hays or Valley Center next week.
Requested charges against Assaria man include agg. battery, kidnapping
ASSARIA - An Assaria man was arrested Thursday on multiple requested charges, including aggravated battery, kidnapping, and child endangerment, after an incident that began Wednesday evening. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that a 25-year-old Assaria woman called at approximately 7:20 a.m. Thursday to report that her husband had struck...
