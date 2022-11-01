TOPEKA – The Sunflower Foundation has announced the hiring of veteran financial controller Shanna Zimmer as its new chief financial officer. Zimmer, of Topeka, joins Sunflower Foundation after spending the previous six years as a controller in both the health care and nonprofit sectors. She brings considerable experience in accounting processes; financial planning, reporting and analysis; and budget development and management to her new role with the foundation, a health philanthropic organization with a mission to serve as a catalyst for improving the health of all Kansans.

