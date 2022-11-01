Read full article on original website
kjas.com
ETAL announces Winter Open
Call to all local and regional artists 18 years or older. Entries for the upcoming ETAL Winter Open will be accepted at the East Texas Regional Arts Center Thursday, November 9th between 10am and 2pm. Works may be entered in two divisions: creative or realism. Works will be judged and $300 split between the top three winners in each division. An additional $100 will be awarded to the Best of Show. A $35 entry allows up to 3 entries. There are size limitations. Both 2 and 3 dimensional works are eligible. Call 409-382-7677 or 409-384-2404 for details. You may also email us at etal07@yahoo.com. Opening reception will be Saturday, November 12 from 2-4pm at the East Texas Regional Arts Center 364 N Austin, Jasper, TX corner of Austin and Crockett.
fox26houston.com
CLEAR ALERT issued for woman believed to be in 'imminent danger' last seen in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas - Authorities have issued a CLEAR ALERT for a woman believed to be in "imminent danger" last seen in Beaumont. Marilu Lopez-Berrios, 39, was reportedly last seen in the 1200 block of San Jacinto St. around 5 a.m. on Wednesday. She has been described as 4'8" weighing about 155 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Recent string of church burglaries across Southeast Texas believe to be connected to same suspect
WOODVILLE, Texas — Investigators believe a string of recent church break-ins around Southeast Texas may be from the same suspect. Surveillance cameras caught the man authorities believe committed three church burglaries Sunday night, October 30, 2022, in Woodville according to a Facebook post by the crime stoppers group. On...
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
Beaumont Police searching for missing woman, suspect in her abduction
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are searching for a missing 39-year-old woman who they believe could be in imminent danger and for a suspect in her abduction. Officials have a issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios. She was last seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 5 a.m., in the the 1200 block of San Jacinto Street in Beaumont, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
kjas.com
Young people learned about public service at 2nd Annual First Responders Career Day
Organizers say there was a very good turnout of young people on Thursday at the 2nd Annual First Responders Career Day. According to Beech Grove Fire Chief Jamie Gunter, about 700-800 students from seven different school districts attended. Gunter said those school districts were Jasper, Newton, Burkeville, Brookeland, Woodville, Spurger, and Kirbyville.
KTRE
2-vehicle crash causes Lufkin traffic light outage
The director of public works speaks about the water system and sewer projects that have been cut. $8 million in ARPA funding was meant to go to the projects, but after a petition blocked the city from taking on debt with a certificate of obligations, the money is now being split up between many other high-priority projects for the city.
MySanAntonio
Port of Beaumont receives largest individual grant ever
The Port of Beaumont just received its largest ever individual federal grant. The port late last month announced that it was awarded $26.4 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Port Infrastructure Development Program. Beaumont was one of 41 ports in the country to receive funding and received the largest...
MySanAntonio
Beaumont Texas Roadhouse set to open
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a two-week delay due to construction setbacks, Texas Roadhouse's Beaumont location is ready to open. The restaurant, located at 6165 U.S. 69 near Parkdale Mall, is now slated to open to the public at 4 p.m. Monday. The...
New ice skating rink coming to East Texas just in time for Christmas
LUFKIN, Texas — A new attraction is coming to Deep East Texas to officially usher in the Christmas season. According to the City of Lufkin, Ice Skating in the Pines will provide an exciting tradition for family and friends. The 3,300 sq. ft. real ice skating rink will open...
16 children will enter into their forever families during Orange, Jefferson County adoption days in November
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Sixteen children are set to be adopted into their forever families in the Southeast Texas area in honor of National Adoption Month. The heartwarming events are taking place in Orange and Jefferson counties. Three children will be adopted in Orange County and 13 children are set to be adopted in Jefferson County, according to a Texas Department of Public Family Services release.
kjas.com
Three Churches near Woodville burglarized over the weekend
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department says three Churches near Woodville were burglarized over the weekend. The crimes occurred on Sunday at Magnolia Hills Baptist Church and Woodville Pentecostal Church, both on Highway 190 West, and Fellowship Church, on Highway 69 South. Investigators say the suspect stole cash, debit cards,...
kogt.com
Crime Stoppers Hands Out Awards
Orange County was well represented at the Annual Crime Stoppers Award Dinner held in Beaumont on Nov. 1. Many Departments around the three county area recognized an individual or group for a variety of reasons. Orange Mayor Larry Spears, Jr. (above) was recognized by the Orange Police Department for his...
kjas.com
Carolyn Moncrief
Carolyn Moncrief, age 66, native and resident of Newton County, TX, transitioned on October 27, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., at the New Life Changers Christian Center, 901 Hwy 87 N in Newton. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Liberty Community Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
No injuries after SUV overturns in wreck involving 18-wheeler Thursday morning along IH-10 west of Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — No one was injured Thursday morning after an SUV overturned after striking and 18-wheeler that left the scene of the wreck. State troopers and other first responders responded to the scene of a wreck Thursday morning west of Beaumont along Interstate 10 westbound near the 844 mile marker according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
12newsnow.com
Mostly cloudy, numerous showers Tuesday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Mostly cloudy, cool with a 60% coverage of showers. High near: 73° in Beaumont, High near: 73° in Orange and High near: 73° in Port Arthur.
fox4beaumont.com
Mother waiting for answers after Kolby Kulhanek's body exhumed Tuesday morning
HARDIN COUNTY — The mother of Kolby Kulhanek tells KFDM/Fox 4 News she's waiting and hoping for answers about what caused his death after her son's body was exhumed Tuesday morning. Susan Kulhanek says the exhumation was done at about 7 a.m. Tuesday at Old Hardin Cemetery in Kountze....
kjas.com
Florine Houston
Florine Houston went to her new home in Heaven Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the age of 88. Funeral services for Ms. Houston will be Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Bethlehem Baptist Church located at 446 FM 777, Jasper, Texas at 11:00 A.M. A visitation will also be at...
fox4beaumont.com
City of Beaumont signs new labor agreement with Beaumont Police Officers Association
BEAUMONT — CITY OF BEAUMONT - The City is excited to announce a new four-year contract has been executed between the Beaumont Police Officers Association and the City of Beaumont, effective October 31, 2022. Specifically designed to be more competitive in recruiting and retaining officers, City Manager Kenneth R....
kjas.com
Nederland woman accused of causing wreck that killed her co-worker
The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old woman on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter linked to a fiery wreck in Beaumont that killed a co-worker. If convicted of the 2nd degree felony, Abshire could face the possibility of 2-20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
