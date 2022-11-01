ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
kjas.com

ETAL announces Winter Open

Call to all local and regional artists 18 years or older. Entries for the upcoming ETAL Winter Open will be accepted at the East Texas Regional Arts Center Thursday, November 9th between 10am and 2pm. Works may be entered in two divisions: creative or realism. Works will be judged and $300 split between the top three winners in each division. An additional $100 will be awarded to the Best of Show. A $35 entry allows up to 3 entries. There are size limitations. Both 2 and 3 dimensional works are eligible. Call 409-382-7677 or 409-384-2404 for details. You may also email us at etal07@yahoo.com. Opening reception will be Saturday, November 12 from 2-4pm at the East Texas Regional Arts Center 364 N Austin, Jasper, TX corner of Austin and Crockett.
JASPER, TX
KICKS 105

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont Police searching for missing woman, suspect in her abduction

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are searching for a missing 39-year-old woman who they believe could be in imminent danger and for a suspect in her abduction. Officials have a issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios. She was last seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 5 a.m., in the the 1200 block of San Jacinto Street in Beaumont, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
BEAUMONT, TX
KTRE

2-vehicle crash causes Lufkin traffic light outage

The director of public works speaks about the water system and sewer projects that have been cut. $8 million in ARPA funding was meant to go to the projects, but after a petition blocked the city from taking on debt with a certificate of obligations, the money is now being split up between many other high-priority projects for the city.
LUFKIN, TX
MySanAntonio

Port of Beaumont receives largest individual grant ever

The Port of Beaumont just received its largest ever individual federal grant. The port late last month announced that it was awarded $26.4 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Port Infrastructure Development Program. Beaumont was one of 41 ports in the country to receive funding and received the largest...
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

Beaumont Texas Roadhouse set to open

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a two-week delay due to construction setbacks, Texas Roadhouse's Beaumont location is ready to open. The restaurant, located at 6165 U.S. 69 near Parkdale Mall, is now slated to open to the public at 4 p.m. Monday. The...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

16 children will enter into their forever families during Orange, Jefferson County adoption days in November

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Sixteen children are set to be adopted into their forever families in the Southeast Texas area in honor of National Adoption Month. The heartwarming events are taking place in Orange and Jefferson counties. Three children will be adopted in Orange County and 13 children are set to be adopted in Jefferson County, according to a Texas Department of Public Family Services release.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Three Churches near Woodville burglarized over the weekend

The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department says three Churches near Woodville were burglarized over the weekend. The crimes occurred on Sunday at Magnolia Hills Baptist Church and Woodville Pentecostal Church, both on Highway 190 West, and Fellowship Church, on Highway 69 South. Investigators say the suspect stole cash, debit cards,...
WOODVILLE, TX
kogt.com

Crime Stoppers Hands Out Awards

Orange County was well represented at the Annual Crime Stoppers Award Dinner held in Beaumont on Nov. 1. Many Departments around the three county area recognized an individual or group for a variety of reasons. Orange Mayor Larry Spears, Jr. (above) was recognized by the Orange Police Department for his...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Carolyn Moncrief

Carolyn Moncrief, age 66, native and resident of Newton County, TX, transitioned on October 27, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., at the New Life Changers Christian Center, 901 Hwy 87 N in Newton. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Liberty Community Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

No injuries after SUV overturns in wreck involving 18-wheeler Thursday morning along IH-10 west of Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — No one was injured Thursday morning after an SUV overturned after striking and 18-wheeler that left the scene of the wreck. State troopers and other first responders responded to the scene of a wreck Thursday morning west of Beaumont along Interstate 10 westbound near the 844 mile marker according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Florine Houston

Florine Houston went to her new home in Heaven Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the age of 88. Funeral services for Ms. Houston will be Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Bethlehem Baptist Church located at 446 FM 777, Jasper, Texas at 11:00 A.M. A visitation will also be at...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Nederland woman accused of causing wreck that killed her co-worker

The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old woman on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter linked to a fiery wreck in Beaumont that killed a co-worker. If convicted of the 2nd degree felony, Abshire could face the possibility of 2-20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
NEDERLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy