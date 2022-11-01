ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-year-old hit by gunfire in rolling road-rage incident in North Carolina, authorities say

By Rodney Overton, Kayla Morton
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 4-year-old boy suffered was wounded by gunfire Monday night in a road-rage incident in Orange County, authorities said.

Deputies responded at about 7 p.m. to a Shell/Quality Mart at 1414 U.S. 70, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office after a man involved in the incident with an SUV driver reported it to authorities.

A report said the first incident happened as the cars were traveling south on N.C. 86, north of Hillsborough. One shot was fired from the SUV at the man’s car along Revere Road, Hillsborough police said in a separate news release.

Later, as the cars were traveling in and out of the Hillsborough city limits, the SUV driver fired “several shots” at the man, who had his young son in the car with him.

Deputies said the man’s car had “damage consistent with gunfire” and that one of the bullets hit his 4-year-old son, who was in a safety seat in the sedan, causing a back injury.

The boy was treated at the scene by EMS crews, police said.

No information on the people involved was released.

Hillsborough police are investigating the portion of the incident on Revere Road, while the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the part of the incident involving the child.

Anyone who witnessed these events is asked to call 919-245-2915.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

