Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
aledotimesrecord.com
Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages
GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries. Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for...
Maquon’s Strode Garage fire update: lack of water on scene, $3M in damage
Firefighters from several rural departments were called to a structure fire in Maquon Thursday afternoon. Maquon Fire Chief Patrick Hohenbery tells WGIL that he got the call around 11:45 a.m. of the structure fire in the 400-block of Main Street, the sight of Strode Garage. Hohenbery says that a dozen...
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Peoria man found safe
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A missing Peoria man has been located, Peoria Police announced in a press release Friday. Police asked for the public’s help locating 46-year-old James McNulty on Wednesday. He had last been seen Oct. 31. Friday’s release states that McNulty is doing well.
Fire in Maquon engulfs Strode Garage, Rt. 97 shutdown
There was a structure fire crews battled in Maquon Thursday afternoon at what’s known as the Strode Garage. Illinois Route 97 remains closed and likely will be for a time according to officials. Crews began responding around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Departments from Galesburg, Elmwood, Fairview, London Mills, Farmington, Oneida,...
BluSky donates to Peoria Fire Department for arson dogs
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A restoration company is helping kick-start the Peoria Fire Department’s new accelerant canine program. Wednesday, BluSky in Morton presented a $10,000 dollar check to the Peoria Fire Department. The money helped Peoria firefighters buy two accelerant detection dogs, Molly and Rock, that will assist with arson investigations. “We always try to […]
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Gunshot victim found in Peoria Wednesday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the area of Wisconsin Ave. and Archer Ave. are shut down due to a police incident. Police have also shut down the area of Archer Ave. and Missouri Ave. WMBD has a crew on the way to the area and...
1470 WMBD
Peoria Heights apartment building damaged by fire
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A few residents of an apartment building in Peoria Heights have been displaced by an afternoon fire. Firefighters from the Heights and some other departments responded to the apartment complex early Tuesday afternoon on Galena Road. The assistant fire chief tells 25 News they spotted...
25newsnow.com
Update: Peoria Fire HazMat team identifies unknown substance at state facility in Rushville
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - The unknown “white powdery substance” that caused an employee to be transported to a local hospital has been identified, according to officials. Officials have not released what that substance is. WGEM called the Peoria Fire Department to get more information on what the substance...
1470 WMBD
Now-former volunteer firefighter accused of setting corn fields on fire
LEWISTOWN, Ill. – A now-former volunteer firefighter in Fulton County is out of jail after being charged with Arson. Fulton County Circuit Court records indicate Dwight Sheets, 18, faces a felony count of Arson, along with five other counts of Attempted Arson. He’s scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in the case January 3rd.
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple crews respond to fire on Galena Road
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple fire departments responded to an apartment fire off Galena Road Tuesday. According to an Assistant Fire Chief on the scene, crews responded to a fire in an attic between two buildings. Fire crews from Peoria, Peoria Heights, Dunlap, Chillicothe, and West Peoria were...
1470 WMBD
Peoria juvenile shot Wednesday night
PEORIA, Ill. — A juvenile was shot in Peoria’s East Bluff Wednesday night, suffering life-threatening injuries. Peoria Police say officers responded to a pair of ShotSpotter alerts around 8:20 p.m., in the area of E. Archer Street and N. California Avenue. Two shots were fired. While responding to...
wcbu.org
Welcome Home: 3 Peoria transplants reflect on their first year living in the River City
Making the jump to move to a new place can be intimidating, especially if moving from a different state or country. Three transplants to the Peoria region recently took the plunge and reflect on their first year living in the River City. They all came from different places, backgrounds, and ultimately chose to settle in Peoria for varying reasons.
Central Illinois Proud
The Baby Fold needs volunteers for Fest of Trees
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Baby Fold is prepared to host its annual holiday fundraiser the weekend before Thanksgiving. The Festival of Trees is the non-profit’s largest fundraiser and all proceeds from the auction go directly back to help Central Illinois families that benefit from The Baby Fold’s services.
wjbc.com
Bloomington woman identified in Monday morning crash on Veterans Parkway
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner’s office is releasing the name of a Bloomington woman who died in a crash on Monday. 28-year-old Chelsea Marshall died from multiple blunt force injuries due to her car colliding with a pickup truck, according to McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder. Toxicology testing is pending.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Heights man arrested for residential arson
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested for residential arson in regards to a fire that occurred on Oct. 23. Peoria Heights Police Department posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that Skylar M. Walker, 32, was arrested for the arson at 1016 E. Rouse Avenue on the morning of Oct. 23.
25newsnow.com
Ex-Lewistown firefighter accused of setting a cornfield on fire and trying to start 5 more
LEWISTOWN (25 News Now) - A now-former Lewistown volunteer firefighter is no longer with the department as he’s accused of arson. Deputies say he set a farmer’s cornfield on fire and attempted five more. These all happened in corn fields throughout Lewistown on October 9, 15 and 16.
wcbu.org
$3.3 million in improvements announced for Peoria street lighting
Street lighting projects totaling $3.3 million are set to brighten the sidewalks of Peoria. At a news conference on Monday, Peoria Mayor Rita Ali and State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, announced the project. Of the total, $2.5 million comes from a state grant, while $800,000 comes from remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds and $90,000 from local motor fuel tax funds.
1470 WMBD
South Side Mission’s prepping now for Turkey Day
PEORIA, Ill. — This year marks the 51st year that Peoria’s South Side Mission will offer its Holiday Meal ministry. The Mission’s Rich Draeger says they’ll prepare and deliver meals to those who can’t get out or who may be alone during the holiday season.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police looking for missing man
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help to locate a missing man Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, 46-year-old James McNulty was last seen near the area of 100 N Richard Pryor Avenue Monday. McNulty is 6’1″, and has brown...
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Bloomington teen located
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington teen who was missing for nearly a month was located Wednesday. 13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington has been located, according to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department. Harris had last been seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct....
Comments / 4