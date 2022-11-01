ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WXII 12

What to expect on election night in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Ahead of the 2022 general election,the state board of elections is providing tips to voters on how the results reporting process works during election day. In part, authorities say this is to ensure that every voter gets accurate information regarding election procedures and routines. Here are...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
High Point University

HPU Poll: Gov. Cooper’s Approval Remains High Among North Carolinians

North Carolinians said they lack knowledge about the major candidates for the U.S. Senate election in North Carolina. HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 3, 2022 – In a new High Point University Poll, North Carolinians gave Gov. Roy Cooper a job approval rating of 49%, while 28% said they disapprove and 24% did not offer an opinion either way.
HIGH POINT, NC
WCNC

'Go to those trusted sources' | Elections officials, advocates share easy ways to verify information on elections in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With less than a week until Election Day, tens of thousands of voters across the country received an automated text message with misleading information about their polling location. The texts went out to voters in five states, including North Carolina, and were sent on behalf of three different advocacy groups.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
triad-city-beat.com

The politics of North Carolina’s school board

This story was originally published by EducationNC on Oct. 24. Story by Dean Drescher. Over the past two years during COVID-19, school board meetings drew overflowing crowds and were often contentious as masking and other pandemic policies sparked reactions. Sometimes those in attendance needed to be reprimanded. Sometimes they needed to be removed (see the photo below).
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Poll shows parents concerned over politicization, safety in public schools

A new Civitas poll shows that North Carolina parents are concerned about the safety of students in the classroom and the politicization of public schools. Seventy-two percent of parents surveyed said classroom instruction has become more political in the last five years. That concern was bi-partisan, with 84% of Republicans saying they were worried, 69% of Independents, and 67% of Democrats.
WBTV

N.C. congressional candidate’s house target of shooting

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that ended with him standing in front of his opponents house, weeks after a bullet was shot into the home. The Jackson campaign pulled the ad from WBTV late Thursday morning. The ad featured Jackson standing in...
HICKORY, NC
nsjonline.com

N.C. Treasurer: NC hospitals profited on Medicare

RALEIGH — North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell is calling for reforms after releasing a report detailing the profits made by hospitals in the state on Medicare patients. The latest report is the fourth in a series looking at Medicare costs in the state. “The hospital cartel is overcharging...
wraltechwire.com

Guest opinion: Is manufacturing returning to North Carolina?

Editor’s Note: Dr. Michael Walden is a William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor Emeritus at North Carolina State University and a regular contributor to WRAL TechWire. Note to readers: WRAL TechWire would like to hear from you about views expressed by our contributors. Please send email to: info@wraltechwire.com. +++. RALEIGH...
RALEIGH, NC
thecentersquare.com

Bloomberg donates $1M to North Carolina Democrats in state legislative races

(The Center Square) — New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg donated $1 million to the North Carolina Democratic Party this week as Republicans continue to build momentum for a supermajority in the General Assembly. A Tuesday filing with the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows the 2020 presidential candidate...
COLORADO STATE

