WXII 12
What to expect on election night in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — Ahead of the 2022 general election,the state board of elections is providing tips to voters on how the results reporting process works during election day. In part, authorities say this is to ensure that every voter gets accurate information regarding election procedures and routines. Here are...
As early voting winds down in N.C., Democrats, Black voters are lagging compared to 2018
An analysis of who has voted so far in North Carolina shows there are more Republicans and more white voters than in 2018, the previous mid-term election, when Democrats broke Republican supermajorities in the General Assembly. Four years ago, 42% of all early votes cast were by Democrats. Through Wednesday...
WITN
Poll shows Ted Budd leading Cheri Beasley in North Carolina race for U.S. Senate
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new poll shows Republican candidate Tedd Budd leading Democratic candidate Cheri Beasley 50.3% to 45.2% in the North Carolina race for U.S. Senate. One local political science expert, Dr. Brad Lockerbie of East Carolina University, says he is not surprised by the poll’s results because North Carolina has historically leaned right.
High Point University
HPU Poll: Gov. Cooper’s Approval Remains High Among North Carolinians
North Carolinians said they lack knowledge about the major candidates for the U.S. Senate election in North Carolina. HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 3, 2022 – In a new High Point University Poll, North Carolinians gave Gov. Roy Cooper a job approval rating of 49%, while 28% said they disapprove and 24% did not offer an opinion either way.
WCNC
'Go to those trusted sources' | Elections officials, advocates share easy ways to verify information on elections in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With less than a week until Election Day, tens of thousands of voters across the country received an automated text message with misleading information about their polling location. The texts went out to voters in five states, including North Carolina, and were sent on behalf of three different advocacy groups.
triad-city-beat.com
The politics of North Carolina’s school board
This story was originally published by EducationNC on Oct. 24. Story by Dean Drescher. Over the past two years during COVID-19, school board meetings drew overflowing crowds and were often contentious as masking and other pandemic policies sparked reactions. Sometimes those in attendance needed to be reprimanded. Sometimes they needed to be removed (see the photo below).
Here’s where David Rouzer and Charles Graham stand on some key issues in North Carolina
Voters in much of southeastern North Carolina will choose between Republican David Rouzer and Democrat Charles Graham for Congress. The newly drawn District 7 for the U.S. House includes Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties, and most of Cumberland County. Rouzer has represented the district, which previously...
In North Carolina, a county elections director stood up to locals
Michella Huff considered it ludicrous that anyone could think the election had been rigged where Trump received upward of 70% of the votes.
counton2.com
North Carolina AG Josh Stein is trying to get rid of a nearly 100-year-old election law
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina’s Attorney General, Josh Stein, is trying to get rid of a nearly 100-year-old election law, that almost left him with a class two misdemeanor. In his most recent brief filed with a Federal Court of Appeals, Stein is arguing that...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina attorney general argues law against false campaign statements chills free speech
(The Center Square) — A North Carolina election law that prohibits false and derogatory statements against political candidates "threatens to chill speech at the heart of democratic process," state Attorney General Josh Stein argued in a federal court filing this week. Stein is challenging a 1931 North Carolina statute...
What's at stake in the midterm elections for North Carolina and the nation
From control of the U.S. House and Senate to state and local offices, the results of the Nov. 8 election could decide the fate of everything from President Joe Biden's legislative agenda to public school funding in North Carolina. If Democrats expand their control, Biden intends to codify abortion rights,...
Gov. Cooper is considering marijuana pardons at the state level in NC. But for many that may not be enough.
Gov. Cooper is looking to emulate at the state level what President Biden did last month, pardoning marijuana possession charges federally. But those with more serious charges will continue to be denied jobs and housing.
North Carolina’s unaffiliated voter population is growing. Who are they, and why don’t they align with a party?
The N.C. State Board of Elections reports 18% of registered voters were “unaffiliated” in 2004. In 2022, that percentage doubled with 36% of voters registering as unaffiliated.
carolinajournal.com
Poll shows parents concerned over politicization, safety in public schools
A new Civitas poll shows that North Carolina parents are concerned about the safety of students in the classroom and the politicization of public schools. Seventy-two percent of parents surveyed said classroom instruction has become more political in the last five years. That concern was bi-partisan, with 84% of Republicans saying they were worried, 69% of Independents, and 67% of Democrats.
WBTV
N.C. congressional candidate’s house target of shooting
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that ended with him standing in front of his opponents house, weeks after a bullet was shot into the home. The Jackson campaign pulled the ad from WBTV late Thursday morning. The ad featured Jackson standing in...
nsjonline.com
N.C. Treasurer: NC hospitals profited on Medicare
RALEIGH — North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell is calling for reforms after releasing a report detailing the profits made by hospitals in the state on Medicare patients. The latest report is the fourth in a series looking at Medicare costs in the state. “The hospital cartel is overcharging...
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson of North Carolina ‘mocks’ Paul Pelosi assault on Facebook
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina’s Lt. Gov. shared a meme on Facebook seemingly making light of the assault on Paul Pelosi by referencing a conspiracy theory that has been circulated about the attack. On Saturday, Mark Robinson posted a picture on Facebook that uses a recent meme format of a Spirit Halloween costume with […]
Amid racist incidents in North Carolina, experts see increase in hate speech posts on social media
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 recently shared two local examples of hate speech posted on TikTok, but experts who monitor social media sites are sounding the alarm, saying there’s an increase in posts involving hate speech. One of the posts involved two high school students. The other involved a...
wraltechwire.com
Guest opinion: Is manufacturing returning to North Carolina?
Editor’s Note: Dr. Michael Walden is a William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor Emeritus at North Carolina State University and a regular contributor to WRAL TechWire. Note to readers: WRAL TechWire would like to hear from you about views expressed by our contributors. Please send email to: info@wraltechwire.com. +++. RALEIGH...
thecentersquare.com
Bloomberg donates $1M to North Carolina Democrats in state legislative races
(The Center Square) — New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg donated $1 million to the North Carolina Democratic Party this week as Republicans continue to build momentum for a supermajority in the General Assembly. A Tuesday filing with the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows the 2020 presidential candidate...
