Hypebae
SKIMS Launches Soft Lounge Shimmer Collection
Kim Kardashian‘s ever-popular loungewear brand, SKIMS, continues to transcend its initial potential with a new line of dresses, perfect for the upcoming party season. Offering a holiday revamp of SKIMS’ much-loved Soft Lounge dresses, the new Soft Lounge Shimmer collection is designed with a subtle, all-over foil shimmer, to take each piece to the next level.
Hypebae
Awake NY Delivers Streetwear-Ready Jackets for FW22
Following a collaborative collection with the US Soccer team in October, Awake NY has released a Fall/Winter 2022 outerwear collection, offering two separate jacket designs. The first style is called the Corazón Varsity Jacket and arrive in two bold color combinations — blue-orange-cream and black-red-yellow. The sports-inspired jacket features effortlessly cool leather sleeves that juxtapose a soft, central fabric. The piece’s striped cuffs give the outerwear its classic edge and reappears around the collar and bottom hem.
Hypebae
Salomon Advanced FW22 Is the Iciest Yet — Literally
Salomon has introduced new seasonal colorways for the relaunch of the “XA ALPINE 2” and “QUEST GTX ADVANCED” archival silhouettes. As described by the label, “Salomon Advanced was born from the strength of its history, it has been molded by decades of trial and discovery. It is precision and innovation driven by a community that sees where it began and propels it to where it is going.”
Hypebae
Iconic Brand Lee and The Brooklyn Circus Tell the Tale of the Wild West in a New Capsule Collection
Using style as a mode for storytelling, Lee and The Brooklyn Circus (BKc) have joined forces for a capsule collection that merges styles of the past with present day. Honing in on Lee’s western heritage and BKc’s collegiate aesthetic, the collection arrives with a versatile range of workwear-inspired staples that cater to both men and women.
Hypebae
Lizzo Keeps It Soft and Sexy With YITTY's Plush Collection
Lizzo, herself, is the gift that keeps on giving and the generous queen has blessed us with YITTY‘s new PLUSSHY collection, just in time for the holidays. Aptly named, the latest array of super soft and sexy bodysuits, leggings and tops will keep you warm and have you looking hot.
Hypebae
These Are the Top 25 Travel Destinations of 2023, According to 'National Geographic'
It’s time to start planning for your travels next year – National Geographic has unveiled its list of the top 25 destinations of 2023. The full list is divided into five categories, each focusing on different aspects of the locations — culture, nature, adventure, community and family — to cater to different traveling styles. National Geographic Travel‘s senior editor Amy Alipio shared that the list was created with the hopes of 2023 rediscovering not only the joy of travel, but also the beauty of wonder. “Because when you are awed by something, you treat it with respect. And that spirit is something we want to encourage with this,” she said.
Hypebae
Peep Louis Vuitton's Holiday Window Displays Made Out of LEGOs
As the holiday season slowly creeps up on us, luxury brands like Louis Vuitton have begun rolling out their annual store displays. This time around for the year-end festivities, the French brand has tapped LEGO to design its windows. Working with master LEGO builders, officially called LEGO Certified Professionals, Louis...
Hypebae
Byredo’s 2021 Limited-Edition Holiday Candle "Symphonique" Joins Its Permanent Portfolio
Byredo re-releases a limited-edition holiday favorite, the “Symphonique” candle, as a permanent staple joining its luxury-scented portfolio. “Symphonique” evokes a festive spirit with its woody, spicy and powdery scent. The item features piercing top notes of bitter orange and anise, creating a warm feeling with touches of holiday citrus and spice. The overall pulse of the candle is infused with beeswax, ginger and clove, while the textural base includes intently sourced cedarwood. Packaged in the brand’s heritage black glass vessel, the candle is bound to elevate those warm, cozy evenings.
Hypebae
GCDS and Clarks Serve Up Two Grunge-Inspired Takes on the Classic Loafer Silhouette
The inaugural collaboration between GCDS and Clarks made its debut earlier this year alongside the brand’s larger-than-life Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Coming off the Milan runway, it now prepares to launch the cutting-edge footwear range which features two original models. In the new drop, the Italian label brings a distinct...
Hypebae
Bottega Veneta Unveils Its Bold and Bright Pre-Spring 2023 Collection
Bottega Veneta has unveiled its Pre-Spring 2023 collection, delivering a wide array of richly colored suits, eye-catching footwear and experimental evening wear. The curated range presents garments that perfectly balance masculine and feminine aesthetics, merging hard with soft in the form of formidable jackets and thigh-baring mini-skirts. Standouts include an...
Hypebae
Jacquemus Teases Tekla Collaboration
Simon Porte Jacquemus of the much-loved brand Jacquemus, took to Instagram tonight to share a number of subtle (and some not-so-subtle) teasers about his forthcoming collaborations, events and drops. One of which, included a potential collaboration with household linens brand, Tekla. The designer posted a carousel on Instagram which began...
Hypebae
Let Your Inner Tweetie Bird Fly With Looney Tunes x MCM Collaboration
If your favorite Looney Tunes character was the adorable yellow bird, Tweety, then you’re in luck as German fashion brand MCM is celebrating “80 years of Tweety.”. Paying homage to the uber-cute feathered friend, MCM is partnering up with Warner Bros – Discovery Global Consumer Products, delivering a playful collection of limited-edition ready-to-wear garments and colorful accessories that capture Tweety’s flighty spirit.
Hypebae
A New adidas Clog Silhouette Is on the Way
While fans await the future of slip-on styles like the Yeezy Slide and Foam Runner, a new adidas clog shoe has been revealed to tide fans over. Making its debut in three monochromatic colorways, the new adidas clog features what appears to be a one-piece construction in EVA foam. adidas branding comes by way of three debossed stripes and three corresponding cutouts. The clog sports off-white, olive green and off-black colorways, making for an ideal fall lineup.
Hypebae
All the adidas x Balenciaga Footwear Dropping Tomorrow
Adidas and Balenciaga sent fans into a frenzy in May when it was announced that the two powerhouses would be joining forces. The result of this partnership? An offering of Balenciaga-fied adidas that are most certainly not for the timid. Balenciaga brings its signature distressing to the Stan Smith, offered...
Hypebae
Kendall Miles' Holiday 2022 Is Giving Rich Auntie Vibes
Black owned footwear brand Kendall Miles is delivering luxurious heels for its Holiday 2022 collection. The Foxxy sandals are absolutely giving rich auntie vibes as its extravagantly bold fox fur plume takes center stage. Arriving in two festive colorways, “Oxblood” and the fitting “Money Green,” the elegant heels were initially launched in 2017.
Hypebae
San Francisco's Chinatown Inspires This Special Edition Nike Air Force 1
As part of a rollout in honor of the 40th anniversary of the Nike Air Force 1, the brand has unveiled a special edition silhouette honoring San Francisco‘s Chinatown neighborhood. Established in 1848, it is the largest Chinatown outside of Asia and the largest in North America. As such, it remains an integral part of United States history and serves as the hometown of a litany of culture-shifting creatives.
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: Jean Paul Gaultier Turns Its '90s Archives Into Future Cyberwear
Jean Paul Gaultier presents “Cyber,” an electric ready-to-wear collection that reinvents the house’s iconic archives from the ’90s. Shot by photographer and art director TORSO, the striking campaign introduces 11 faces and personalities selected from an open casting call. Inspired by the quintessential fashion shows “Les...
Hypebae
Take an Official Look at the A Ma Maniére Air Jordan 4 "Violet Ore"
A Ma Maniére continues its longstanding Jordan partnership with a luxe Air Jordan 4 releasing later this month. The collaboration follows previous Air Jordan 1, 2 and 3 models, carrying AMM’s luxe, moody color palette. The collaborative Air Jordan 4 arrives dipped in a deep purple, almost chocolate...
