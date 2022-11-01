Read full article on original website
Judge extends hold on NY’s gun ban in houses of worship
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked a provision of New York’s new gun law that bans carrying firearms in houses of worship from taking effect in parts of the state. U.S. District Judge John Sinatra Jr. sided with two Buffalo-area clerics and gun rights organizations...
Most families allowed back home after derailment, acid spill
PAULINA, La. (AP) — Authorities in southeast Louisiana’s St. James Parish allowed all but two families to return to their homes Thursday, a day after a train car derailment and hydrochloric acid leak forced the evacuation of 200 residences. Parish President Pete Dufresne said cleanup — including excavation...
Bill Sheffield, former Alaska governor, dies at age 94
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Bill Sheffield, a former Alaska governor whose term in office was roiled by an impeachment proceeding, has died. He was 94. A statement provided by friends of Sheffield said he died Friday at his home in Anchorage. John Pugh, a friend who was the state...
Train derailment, acid lead prompt evacuations in Louisiana
PAULINA, La. (AP) — A train derailment and acid leak led to road closures and evacuations Wednesday in a Louisiana community about 50 miles west of New Orleans. The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the community of Paulina. No injuries were reported. St. James officials told area news outlets that about 150 people were evacuated. A shelter was opened at a seniors’ center in nearby Lutcher.
Prosecutor: No ruling on Michigan AG candidate before Nov. 8
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor investigating whether the Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general and others should be charged for attempting to gain access to voting machines said Friday that no decision will be made before Tuesday’s election. Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said in a...
Colorado could become 2nd state to decriminalize mushrooms
DENVER (AP) — Fresh off his third tour of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, Jason Lopez awoke in crisis from an alcohol-induced nap during a family gathering in Colorado in 2014. The Army Special Forces soldier, thinking he was once again in battle, grabbed the heavy coffee table in front of him and threw it across the living room.
New poll shows a tight race for governor with Zeldin leading by 0.8 percentage points
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new poll shows that the race for New York’s governor may be close. The poll from Atlanta-based Trafalgar group shows Congressman Lee Zeldin, Republican, leading by 0.8 percentage points over Gov. Kathy Hochul, Democrat. Out of the 2,100 New Yorkers surveyed, 48.4% said they favored Zeldin, 47.6% said they favored Hochul, and 4% were undecided.
Partisan mailer poses as Catholic newspaper in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Nicole Leonardi initially thought a new newspaper had arrived in her mailbox this week. But a closer look at the “Arizona Catholic Tribune” revealed a different story. While it had all the attributes of a traditional print newspaper, including a tagline that read “Real...
Record fundraising in Georgia governor’s race nears $170M
ATLANTA (AP) — Big money continues to roll into Georgia’s governor’s race even as Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams have already blown through the records they set in 2018. Abrams has raised nearly $98 million, according to reports filed with the state ethics...
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New York
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of New York. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Judge recuses himself from case of slain Indiana girls
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana judge has recused himself from the case of two slain teenage girls, an Indiana Supreme Court spokeswoman said Thursday. The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener’s recusal, spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan said.
‘Happy’ and ‘mad’: 2 visions in Colorado governor’s race
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Seeking a second term as Colorado’s governor, Democrat Jared Polis refers to himself with a simple phrase as he tries to fend off a barrage of attacks from a challenger trying to become the state’s first Republican governor since 2007: “Happy dad.”
Uvalde families gather at Texas Capitol for Day of the Dead
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Families of some of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde school massacre commemorated the Day of Dead with a rally, procession and a decorated altar outside the Texas Capitol on Tuesday night. Relatives, who marched to the mansion of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott carrying...
Tennessee US House candidate’s husband has stage 4 cancer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Democratic state senator from Tennessee who is running to represent the Nashville area in Congress says her husband has stage 4 cancer. Heidi Campbell tweeted Wednesday that her husband, Andrew, received the diagnosis “out of nowhere” last week. Heidi Campbell said her...
Some voters cast wrong ballots in split Nashville district
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Election officials said Tuesday that some Tennessee voters have cast ballots in the wrong congressional district in Nashville — a city that Republican lawmakers carved three ways during redistricting in hopes of flipping a Democratic seat. At least one precinct has been affected, which...
