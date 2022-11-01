ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willoughby, OH

Ohio X-Rated Halloween display turned some heads

By Maia Belay
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO – A risqué Halloween display is creating division in a Willoughby neighborhood.

A homeowner located in front of Willoughby Middle School posed several skeletons in the front yard performing sex acts.

“It’s a serious thing, there’s a lot of kids in this neighborhood,” said a neighbor who asked to be identified as Phil. “It’s a very heavy neighborhood for families, so it’s something. You’ve got a school; you’ve got tons of churches around here. Obviously, it’s not something they want in their neighborhood.”

Willoughby Mayor Robert Fiala described the display as disappointing and unfortunate. The mayor said he called the homeowner about two weeks ago requesting the skeletons be repositioned given its proximity to the school. He said he did not receive a response from the homeowner.

The mayor added he respects citizens’ right to freedom of speech and explained he cannot order residents to take down images in their yards.

A school district spokesperson said she is not aware of any complaints about the Halloween display.

Willoughby Police said they did receive complaints however the situation is a bit of a grey area for law enforcement because the skeleton display is not criminal in nature.

The homeowner told FOX 8 he may leave the controversial display up beyond Halloween.

Comments / 25

C C
3d ago

🤣🤣 stop it! it's a serious thing! 😖 LEAVE IT UP FOREVER! dress them up as pilgrims, then as a nativity scene, then New Year's, etcetera. hopefully other neighbors will join them!

Reply(2)
18
Deathhasnopower
2d ago

It's funny for about a minute. The bigger picture is that Halloween is for kids and they are already subjected to sexuality issues on the internet and in their faces. Adding to this problem doesn't help. Besides, the guy who put this up may be a sexual deviant? I get the joke but Really? Across from ANY school especially is in poor taste. It's bad enough the people in this world have become increasingly and outwardly perverted. What was the point? A laugh, his rights, or hey kids come get some candy? Not sure but he certainly is sending a message.

Reply
9
Bernice Cooper
2d ago

This is so sad, just goes to show the lack of training, structure and discipline these young people are receiving at home. Our children need to be taught, disciplined and given instructions for life. No one has to be taught how to be bad, that's an inherent trait. They must have integrity, morality, Godly reverence and parental fear, respect for rules and laws that are in place. Also, taught to be a leader and not a follower. Just because everyone else is doing it, does not mean you have to do it.

Reply
8
 

WTRF- 7News

