At least three men were wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning that stemmed from a suspected "human smuggling incident," police in Houston, Texas, said. Investigators are still unsure exactly where the shooting took place, however. "We believe they were being smuggled, and they were brought to this area after the shooting occurred," Houston police Cmdr. Jonathon Halliday told reporters in a Wednesday afternoon news briefing. The situation unfolded at about 11:30 a.m. local time when officers were called to an IHOP in a west Houston neighborhood, Halliday said. Officers arrived to find two men, one of whom...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO