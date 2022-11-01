ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Tacoma catching a break with rents. Downtown studios cheaper here than Oklahoma City

By Debbie Cockrell
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

Two new reports show Tacoma rent rates trending down or stabilizing.

In at least one case, studio rents were significantly cheaper here than in the Midwest.

Apartment List, in its November report issued this week, said that rents in Tacoma dropped 1.7 percent month-over-month in October, compared with a 0.7 percent decrease nationally.

It was the second-straight month Tacoma has seen rent decreases after an increase in August, according to the report.

Tacoma’s year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 3.6 percent, as well as the national average of 5.7 percent, it added.

“Year-over-year rent growth in Tacoma currently stands at -0.1 percent, compared to 20.1 percent at this time last year,” it noted.

In comparison, Seattle saw a slightly higher month-over-month decline of 2.6 percent, with an increase of 0.7 percent year over year.

It added that rents in Tacoma are up by 23 percent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, with median rents now at $1,224 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,564 for a two-bedroom.

Apartment List bases its information on median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, extrapolated to the current month using a growth rate calculated from its listing data and using a same-unit analysis, comparing only units that are available across both time periods.

Rent.com, in its report , showed Tacoma prices down or stabilizing from a year ago, based on an analysis of its internal listings.

According to the report, the average rent is $1,426 for a studio in Tacoma, down 2 percent from a year ago.

For a one-bedroom apartment, the average rent is $1,750, also down 2 percent from 2021. For a two-bedroom apartment, the average rent is $2,182, unchanged from a year ago and $2,219 for a three-bedroom unit, up 1 percent from 2021.

In its most recent national report , it showed Oklahoma City with the highest year-over-year rent increase at more than 24 percent. There, an average studio is $1,200, up 81 percent from a year ago. A studio in downtown OKC averages $1,920, up 77 percent from a year ago.

Comparatively, the average rent for a downtown studio in Tacoma is $1,466, up 1 percent from 2021.

Comments / 8

KittyCwak
3d ago

I'm still priced out of the market for anything but a studio apartment. I've been raising my family in a run down mobile for half the price of a 2-bedroom apartment.

Reply(1)
2
Not you again
3d ago

If this is true, I don't see my rent dropping $500 but you had no problem adding the additional $500!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tacoma Daily Index

Is there an airport on your horizon?

State and industry officials are reviewing two rural sites south of Tacoma as a possible location for new flight operations to accommodate significantly growing traffic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. There are multiple assumptions at work in that sentence. Airports are expensive, take many years to plan and develop, and require...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KGMI

King County judge puts Albertsons payout on hold

SEATTLE, Wash. – A King County judge has put a payday for Albertsons investors on hold. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued to prevent the owner of Haggen and Safeway stores from making a $4 billion dividend payment ahead of a huge merger. Kroger, which owns Fred Meyer and...
SEATTLE, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Tacoma’s Hilltop and Stadium Districts

If you have travelled through the Stadium or Hilltop neighborhoods in the past year or so, you could not miss the tracks, road closures and seemingly eternal construction signs, crews and obstructions. As much as many of us might find it hard to believe, this disruption is not forever. And,...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Seattle Department of Transportation prepares plows for snowstorms

SEATTLE — Snowplow drivers are out conducting dry runs to ensure plows are good to go upon the first lowland snowfall. This training is to test equipment and ensure drivers know their routes. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) plows over 1,200 miles of roads connecting to critical transit...
SEATTLE, WA
InvestigateWest

Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies

COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
KING COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Tacoma tries a guaranteed basic income

Basic income programs have been all the rage in policy circle, and Tacoma just tried it out. The city has been running a guaranteed income pilot, called GRIT. The program gave 110 low-income families money each month to help them with expenses they otherwise would not likely be able to afford.
TACOMA, WA
Local Insider

Seattle has a dog poop problem

This morning I just stepped on a dog poop for the third time in like a week. It just blows my mind that there is dog poop littered everywhere in the residential area of Ballard. I just found one in front of my townhome. Did people just forget how to clean up after their dog all of a sudden? It can't be that difficult to bring your doggie bags, pick up the poop, and tie it up and throw it away.
SEATTLE, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
7K+
Followers
312
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy