Today in Hip-Hop History: Slick Rick Released His Debut Album ‘The Great Adventures Of Slick Rick’ 34 Years Ago

thesource.com
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Premieres Tonight On WE TV
From Executive Producers Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mona Scott-Young and P. Frank Williams, WE tv premieres the highly anticipated new series, Hip Hop Homicides, tonight, Thursday, November 3 at 9 PM ET/PT. New episodes will become available on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK, every Monday, following their premiere on WE tv.
thesource.com
Today In Hip-Hop History: Hood Classic Flick ‘Belly’ Released in Theaters 24 Years Ago
On this day in film history, Hype Williams’ 1998 masterpiece Belly was released in theaters. Starring New York legends Nas and DMX, Belly follows the life and times of Tommy Bunds (DMX) and Sincere (Nas). The two get by as run-of-the-mill professional criminals ducking and dodging their way to their idea of a better life. While DMX’s character is fine with continuing to stick-and-move and stack as much money as possible until it catches up with him, Nas’ role is looking to better himself and move his family ‘back to Africa’.
thesource.com
Drake and 21 Savage Release New Album ‘Her Loss’
After a week’s delay, Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss album is officially available. The album was first announced in the music video for “Jimmy Cooks” but was pushed back to OVO engineer Noah “40” Shebib contracting COVID-19. The new album is 16 tracks...
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane, Killer Mike, Joe Budden & More React To Takeoff's Death
Takeoff’s tragic death has been met with both sadness and shock from across the Hip Hop community, with Gucci Mane, Killer Mike, Joe Budden and many more reacting to his passing. The Migos rapper (real name Kirshnik Ball) was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas...
Migos Rapper Takeoff’s Record Label Reveals New Details About the Shooting
The record label for Migos rapper Takeoff is sharing new details surrounding his death. Takeoff, 28, was shot at a Houston bowling alley. Now, Quality Control Records says it was a stray bullet that killed him. The company wrote on Instagram Stories, “It is with broken hearts and deep sadness...
The Migos: Here's the 4-1-1 on the Hip-Hop Supergroup's Family Ties
It's with a heavy heart to share the news of rapper Takeoff's death during the early hours of Nov. 1, 2022. Naturally, details surrounding Takeoff’s (real name: Kirshnik Khari Ball) passing are slowly being released with fans sharing their condolences to the family. Article continues below advertisement. As fans...
Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa, and More Pay Tribute to Late Migos Rapper Takeoff: ‘This Is Beyond Sad’
Following the unexpected death of Takeoff, one-third of the prolific rap trio Migos, figures throughout hip-hop, and the entertainment industry at large, have taken to social media to memorialize the late musician. The rapper, born Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning at age 28, Rolling Stone confirmed. Gucci Mane, who recently collaborated with Takeoff and his uncle and bandmate Quavo on the song “Us vs. Them,” shared a photo of the rapper on Instagram, saying he was heartbroken over the news. “This broke my heart Rest In Peace @yrntakeoff,” he captioned the post. Ja Rule took...
ETOnline.com
Takeoff Dead at 28: Teyana Taylor, Ja Rule and More Celebs Pay Tribute to Migos Rapper
Takeoff, one third of the group Migos, died early Tuesday morning after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas, according to multiple reports. The rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28. A representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed Takeoff's death to the Associated Press.
Complex
Baby Racks Responds After Gucci Mane Signed and Dropped Him From 1017 in One Day
Gucci Mane announced Wednesday that Baby Racks was signed to his 1017 Records and subsequently dropped in a matter of one day. “Congratulations to @Babyracks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped in a day,” he wrote. “That dude is not signed to 1017.”. The bizarre turn...
Migos' Takeoff had already changed the sound of hip-hop. He was just getting started on a new chapter
The group's rapid-fire 'Migos Flow' dramatically changed not only rap but pop music as well. Takeoff was fatally shot on Tuesday. He was 28.
Dazed
Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, has died
Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, has reportedly died after being shot in Houston, Texas. Rumours that the rapper had died abounded on social media this morning, with the news seemingly confirmed by TMZ in the last hour. According to TMZ, Takeoff was shot in the early hours of...
thesource.com
Over 40 International Artists Are Featured on ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever–Music From and Inspired By’ Soundtrack
The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever–Music From and Inspired By soundtrack is slated to be released on Nov. 4 by Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records. It was produced by Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, and Dave Jordan. This week, the lead single from Rihanna, “Lift Me Up,”...
thesource.com
Saweetie Plans to Drop Two Albums Before End of 2022
The long wait for a Saweetie project appears to be coming to an end. Speaking with Rolling Stone, the “Tap in” rapper revealed that she will release two projects before 2023, The Single Life and the oft-teased Pretty B*tch Music. “I’m excited to share what I went through,”...
thesource.com
Happy Heavenly Birthday To Mobb Deep’s Prodigy
The Mind Squad would like to send a supreme posthumous salute to Albert “Prodigy” Johnson, the lyrical half of the “Infamous” Mobb Deep. In 2017, the Hip-Hop community lost Prodigy in what is recognized as a freak hospital accident, with reports stating that P passed after choking on an egg while hospitalized for his sickle cell condition.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Tyler James Williams Freestyles over GloRilla’s “F.N.F.” And “Tomorrow 2” On SiriusXM’s ‘Sway in the Morning’
Tyler James Williams joins SiriusXM’s Sway In The Morning to discuss the second season of his sitcom Abbott Elementary. During his session, Williams shocks hosts Sway Calloway and Heather B with a freestyle over GloRilla’s “F.N.F” and “Tomorrow 2.”. Williams is of course known for...
