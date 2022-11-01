ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Today in Hip-Hop History: Slick Rick Released His Debut Album ‘The Great Adventures Of Slick Rick’ 34 Years Ago

By Sha Be Allah
thesource.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Premieres Tonight On WE TV

From Executive Producers Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mona Scott-Young and P. Frank Williams, WE tv premieres the highly anticipated new series, Hip Hop Homicides, tonight, Thursday, November 3 at 9 PM ET/PT. New episodes will become available on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK, every Monday, following their premiere on WE tv.
MONTANA STATE
thesource.com

Today In Hip-Hop History: Hood Classic Flick ‘Belly’ Released in Theaters 24 Years Ago

On this day in film history, Hype Williams’ 1998 masterpiece Belly was released in theaters. Starring New York legends Nas and DMX, Belly follows the life and times of Tommy Bunds (DMX) and Sincere (Nas). The two get by as run-of-the-mill professional criminals ducking and dodging their way to their idea of a better life. While DMX’s character is fine with continuing to stick-and-move and stack as much money as possible until it catches up with him, Nas’ role is looking to better himself and move his family ‘back to Africa’.
thesource.com

Drake and 21 Savage Release New Album ‘Her Loss’

After a week’s delay, Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss album is officially available. The album was first announced in the music video for “Jimmy Cooks” but was pushed back to OVO engineer Noah “40” Shebib contracting COVID-19. The new album is 16 tracks...
HipHopDX.com

Gucci Mane, Killer Mike, Joe Budden & More React To Takeoff's Death

Takeoff’s tragic death has been met with both sadness and shock from across the Hip Hop community, with Gucci Mane, Killer Mike, Joe Budden and many more reacting to his passing. The Migos rapper (real name Kirshnik Ball) was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas...
HOUSTON, TX
Rolling Stone

Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa, and More Pay Tribute to Late Migos Rapper Takeoff: ‘This Is Beyond Sad’

Following the unexpected death of Takeoff, one-third of the prolific rap trio Migos, figures throughout hip-hop, and the entertainment industry at large, have taken to social media to memorialize the late musician. The rapper, born Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning at age 28, Rolling Stone confirmed. Gucci Mane, who recently collaborated with Takeoff and his uncle and bandmate Quavo on the song “Us vs. Them,” shared a photo of the rapper on Instagram, saying he was heartbroken over the news. “This broke my heart Rest In Peace @yrntakeoff,” he captioned the post. Ja Rule took...
HOUSTON, TX
Dazed

Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, has died

Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, has reportedly died after being shot in Houston, Texas. Rumours that the rapper had died abounded on social media this morning, with the news seemingly confirmed by TMZ in the last hour. According to TMZ, Takeoff was shot in the early hours of...
HOUSTON, TX
thesource.com

Saweetie Plans to Drop Two Albums Before End of 2022

The long wait for a Saweetie project appears to be coming to an end. Speaking with Rolling Stone, the “Tap in” rapper revealed that she will release two projects before 2023, The Single Life and the oft-teased Pretty B*tch Music. “I’m excited to share what I went through,”...
thesource.com

Happy Heavenly Birthday To Mobb Deep’s Prodigy

The Mind Squad would like to send a supreme posthumous salute to Albert “Prodigy” Johnson, the lyrical half of the “Infamous” Mobb Deep. In 2017, the Hip-Hop community lost Prodigy in what is recognized as a freak hospital accident, with reports stating that P passed after choking on an egg while hospitalized for his sickle cell condition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy