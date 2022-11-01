Today in Hip-Hop History: Slick Rick Released His Debut Album ‘The Great Adventures Of Slick Rick’ 34 Years Ago

On this day in film history, Hype Williams’ 1998 masterpiece Belly was released in theaters. Starring New York legends Nas and DMX, Belly follows the life and times of Tommy Bunds (DMX) and Sincere (Nas). The two get by as run-of-the-mill professional criminals ducking and dodging their way to their idea of a better life. While DMX’s character is fine with continuing to stick-and-move and stack as much money as possible until it catches up with him, Nas’ role is looking to better himself and move his family ‘back to Africa’.

11 HOURS AGO