Washington State

Hydroplaning in WA can be scary. How to prevent it, plus tips for driving in the rain

By Alyse Messmer-Smith
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

As Washington’s rainy season has started across the state, drivers should avoid hydroplaning on the road.

Hydroplaning occurs when tires lose their grip and traction on the road and start to travel on the surface of the water on top of the road. When your car hydroplanes, it limits your ability to steer and brake, according to Bridgestone .

But hydroplaning is caused by more than just your tires, according to Bridgestone. Hydroplaning can be caused by water on the road, vehicle speed, a tire’s tread depth and your vehicle’s weight.

Drivers should be extremely careful when driving in the rain, as road conditions are the most dangerous during the first ten minutes of heavy rain as oil and debris first are moved and washed away, according to the American Automobile Association .

How to prevent hydroplaning

Replacing worn tires can help prevent hydroplaning, according to The Washington State Driver Guide .

“Worn tires can cause hydroplaning and increase the chance of a flat tire. Check the tread with a penny. Stick the penny into the tread, head first. If the tread does not come at least to Lincoln’s head (2/32 inch), the tire is illegal and unsafe and you need to replace it,” the guide states.

Les Schwab Tires also recommends a few tips to avoid hydroplaning :

▪ Have your tires, tire pressure and brakes checked before winter begins.

▪ Slow down on the road during harsh rain, as you are less likely to hydroplane while driving 35 mph or slower.

▪ Leave room between your vehicle and others.

▪ Do not use cruise control while driving in rainy weather conditions.

▪ Do not drive through water on the road, and avoid any puddles or standing water.

Before heading out onto the roads, you can also check the Washington State Department of Transportation’s real-time road alerts for current road conditions .

What to do if you hydroplane

The Washington State Driver Guide recommends following a few steps if you hydroplane:

▪ Ease your foot off the gas pedal.

▪ Do not try to stop or turn until you feel your tires gripping the road again.

▪ Keep your steering wheel straight. Only turn it if is an emergency, and turn your wheel slowly to avoid skidding.

Les Schwab Tires also has a few tips on what to do when you hydroplane on the road:

▪ If you do hit your brakes, slowly take pressure off of the pedal. If your car has a manual transmission, keep the clutch pedal pressed to the floor.

▪ Do not turn your steering wheel, but if you need to steer away from a hazard steer slowly and try to avoid oversteering.

▪ If you have to brake to avoid a hazard, brake normally or pump your brakes if your car does not have an anti-lock braking system.

